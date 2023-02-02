ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Gov. Bill Lee names Knoxville lawyer Dwight Tarwater to Tennessee Supreme Court

By Melissa Brown, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 3 days ago
Gov. Bill Lee on Thursday appointed Knoxville attorney Dwight E. Tarwater to fill a Tennessee Supreme Court later this year.

If confirmed, Tarwater will fill a vacancy left by Justice Sharon Lee, who last year announced plans to retire at the end of August 2023. She is the last justice on the court appointed by a Democratic governor.

“Dwight is a highly qualified attorney who will bring significant experience to the Tennessee Supreme Court,” the Republican governor said in a statement. “His understanding of the judiciary’s appropriate role and commitment to the conservative principles of judicial restraint make him well-suited for the state’s highest court, and I am proud to appoint him to this position.”

Court picks:Gov. Bill Lee to choose between three for next Tennessee Supreme Court justice

Kristi Davis, a judge on the Tennessee Court of Appeals, and Tom Greenholtz, a judge in the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals, were both in the running for the pick.

Tarwater marks Lee's second Supreme Court justice pick in as many years.

In Tennessee, a governor makes appointments to the state Supreme Court. But under a 2014 amendment to the state Constitution, the appointment requires legislative approval. Justices then face retention elections every eight years.

Tarwater previously served as Gov. Bill Haslam's general counsel and is currently a partner at Paine, Tarwater, Bickers, LLP in Knoxville.

Tarwater represents Jacobs Solutions, a Tennessee Valley Authority contractor, in a lawsuit brought by more than 220 workers who helped clean up the 2008 Kingston coal ash spill in East Tennessee.

Last summer when the federal judge hearing the case asked that a question of Tennessee law be resolved before he made his ruling, Tarwater presented Jacobs’ case to the Tennessee Supreme Court.

Also on Thursday, Lee appointed Matthew Wilson to the Western Section of the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals. Wilson is currently an assistant U.S. attorney in the Western District of Tennessee.

Reach Melissa Brown at mabrown@tennessean.com.

