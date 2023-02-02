ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Property scams targeting vacant lots in South Carolina

By Raymond Owens
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qsvLj_0kaZu6Nb00

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Real Estate Commission is offering a warning to the public about a scam that involves fake buyers or sellers of vacant land.

James Island woman says rental scam cost her $2,600

“The most alarming call that I received one day- there was a ‘for sale’ sign on our lot, on our land,” said one woman who did not want to be identified.

She said the sign was on her father’s 6.5 acres in Awendaw.

“I was kind of caught off guard and I thought, well, I knew, we weren’t selling any property,” she said.

So, the woman called the listing agent who confirmed that she had the land listed with an out-of-area seller. The agent even had a photo of someone who she thought was the seller – but it was not.

“We spoke with the agent. She was extremely pleasant, very helpful, and then we took it a step further to try and get it investigated,” the woman recalled.

The South Carolina Real Estate Commission sent out a scam alert saying in part:

“The scam targets unencumbered, vacant lots owned by persons out of state. With this scam, South Carolina real estate licensees may be contacted by a person acting as the seller seeking to have a vacant lot promptly sold for below market value. Licensees approached with requests are advised to verify that the seller matches the person on the land deed to be in compliance with state law.”

If you think you may be a victim of this scam, contact the FBI .

SCAM WARNING:

The South Carolina Real Estate Commission is aware of a rise in fraudulent sales and mortgages, most commonly associated with vacant lots. The scam targets unencumbered, vacant lots owned by persons out of state. With this scam, South Carolina real estate licensees may be contacted by a person acting as the seller seeking to have a vacant lot promptly sold for below market value.

Licensees approached with requests are advised to verify that the seller matches the person on the land deed so as to be in compliance with S.C. Code Ann. § 40-57-135(E)(1), which requires a written listing agreement signed by the property owner. Below is a list published by the North Carolina Real Estate Commission of “red flag” action to be aware of:

• The buyer/seller is traveling on vacation (sometimes abroad), claims they cannot meet in person, and has to do everything by email.

• The seller has a family emergency, needs a quick cash sale, and will accept substantially less than full price if they can close in a very short time.

• The email address or phone numbers are from another country. Of course, there are legitimate buyers and sellers who live overseas, but this does raise a flag that should be checked.

• The photo IDs, such as drivers’ licenses or passports, are barely legible.

• The Seller does not require a Due Diligence fee and/or low or no Earnest Money combined with a quick closing (in order to obtain quick proceeds before a scam is discovered).

• The buyer/seller makes constant excuses, is not able to perform the terms of the contract, or is not returning paperwork.

• The buyer/seller gets very angry at the licensee as the transaction gets closer to closing and applies pressure on the licensee to make sure the deal goes through. Sometimes they offer an incentive such as commission bonuses or promising other opportunities to buy or sell.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 2

Tony Moore
3d ago

My family was scammed out of $$$$ by a fake Landlord scam when we relocated to Charleston for work last month. It almost put us on the street! People will go to great lengths to screw people over these days.

Reply
3
Related
WCBD Count on 2

Suspected Chinese spy balloon spotted over the Lowcountry

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WBTW) — The suspected Chinese spy balloon that was first spotted in Montana has been spotted floating across the Lowcountry Saturday. Have a picture of the balloon passing through the Lowcountry? Email it to news@wcbd.com with the location it was taken and we may use it online. The balloon was first spotted […]
MONCKS CORNER, SC
FOX Carolina

Moon halos spotted in South Carolina sky

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you were looking at the sky Saturday night, chances are you saw halos around the moon!. FOX Carolina meteorologist Chrissy Kohler says moon halos are caused by ice crystals in the atmosphere. When the air in the upper atmosphere drops below a certain temperature,...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Mark Star

Did you apply for SC Family Independence Program being a needy? Thousands available for eligible families

A report shows that the approximate cost of living in South Carolina is said to be 4 percent lesser than the national average. On the other hand, housing is 15 percent lesser and utility is 9 percent more. In order to fulfill the basic requirements of life, you will need to spend 2 percent more than other states of the United States. Plus, the prices of clothing are 2 percent more and medical facilities and services are 5 percent lesser than in other places or areas. Of course, entertainment is an optional thing. You may or may not spend anything on it.
abcnews4.com

McMaster to sign law ending subminimum wage and promoting disability inclusion

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Gov. Henry McMaster will host a ceremonial signing of a new law that will end subminimum wage in South Carolina. The signing of S.533 will take place Feb. 7 at the governor's office in the South Carolina Statehouse, 110 Gervais St., Columbia. According to a Feb. 2 press release, the new law will make South Carolina the third state in the Southeast and 13th in the nation to end subminimum wage.
COLUMBIA, SC
statehousereport.com

NEW for 2/3: SCETV opening; Judges’ selection; Murdaugh case

NEWS BRIEFS: S.C. Senate supports school voucher program. COMMENTARY, Brack: Tweak way of picking judges in South Carolina. MY TURN, Woodrum: Murdaugh trial doesn’t represent S.C.’s legal system. FEEDBACK: Send us your thoughts. MYSTERY PHOTO: Odd sign. Padgett steps down from SCETV’s top post. Staff reports |...
WYFF4.com

South Carolina organ donors save record number of lives

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Right now, more than 104,000 people in the U.S. are waiting for lifesaving organ donations. And because of progressing technology and the generosity of organ donors like Keegan Johnson, more lives are being saved than ever before. Allison Johnson Miller is proud of her son;...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WCBD Count on 2

South Carolina bill shielding death penalty drugmakers advances

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Republicans’ quest to resume executions in South Carolina overcame another hurdle Thursday. The state Senate Corrections and Penology Committee approved a bill that would shield the identities of the companies that dispense the drug cocktail used to execute people on death row. The full Senate must now take up the latest […]
GEORGIA STATE
WCBD Count on 2

SC Circuit Court makes ruling protecting Sullivan’s Island Maritime Forest

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Circuit Court has ruled to preserve the Sullivan’s Island Maritime Forest. This comes after the town’s previous council approved a settlement agreement that would allow development to take place where the forest currently sits. The circuit court ruled in favor of the Town of Sullivan’s Island’s request […]
SULLIVAN'S ISLAND, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy