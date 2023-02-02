Nate Oats’ extension has been made official. The announcement was made after the University of Alabama trustees approved the new contract Friday. “I am honored and humbled to receive a contract extension from The University of Alabama,” Oats said in a program release.” As I have said many times, my family and I love this community, the city of Tuscaloosa and the University. I am incredibly proud of what we have been able to build during our time at UA which is a direct reflection of the student-athletes, coaches and staff who have all played a big part in our success. I am excited for what’s happening in the future of our program and the direction we are heading. I cannot thank President Stuart Bell, Chancellor St. John, The Board of Trustees and Greg Byrne enough for trusting me to lead this program for the long term.”

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO