Tuscaloosa, AL

saturdaydownsouth.com

Kevin Steele to be named new Alabama defensive coordinator, per report

Kevin Steele accepted the vacant defensive coordinator position at Alabama Sunday, making yet another return to Tuscaloosa after 1 year as DC in Coral Gables with Miami. Steele, who has coached at 4 separate SEC programs in various capacities, will take over for Pete Golding, who announced he would be leaving for Ole Miss in January.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nate Oats extension: Salary, buyout details revealed

Nate Oats’ extension has been made official. The announcement was made after the University of Alabama trustees approved the new contract Friday. “I am honored and humbled to receive a contract extension from The University of Alabama,” Oats said in a program release.” As I have said many times, my family and I love this community, the city of Tuscaloosa and the University. I am incredibly proud of what we have been able to build during our time at UA which is a direct reflection of the student-athletes, coaches and staff who have all played a big part in our success. I am excited for what’s happening in the future of our program and the direction we are heading. I cannot thank President Stuart Bell, Chancellor St. John, The Board of Trustees and Greg Byrne enough for trusting me to lead this program for the long term.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

New Alabama golf facility moves forward with larger price tag

Alabama’s proposed men’s and women’s golf facility received its latest stamp of approval Friday by the university’s board of trustees, with a higher price tag. The facility was first announced and approved by the trustees in February 2022 with a $26 million budget. It received second-stage approval in June with the same budget, but was presented for third-stage approval Thursday to the trustees’ physical properties committee with a $39 million budget.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tamika Alexander is Making Black History as a Broadcaster in West Alabama

Tamika Alexander is Making Black History as a Broadcaster in West Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

Arick Evans Jr. Is Impacting The Alabama Community At A Young Age

Arick Evans Jr. Is Impacting The Alabama Community At A Young Age
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Kevin Croom is Making Black History by Assisting Youth in West Alabama to Get Into College

Kevin Croom is Making Black History by Assisting Youth in West Alabama to Get Into College
TUSCALOOSA, AL
alreporter.com

Opinion | Gov. Ivey is right about gambling. Now, fix it.

Kay Ivey is right about gambling. I don’t type those words a whole lot – that Gov. Ivey is right about a political issue. She’s not a terrible human or anything, it’s just that we happen to hold very different political beliefs and I don’t typically find her solutions to the issues facing Alabama to be the correct approaches.
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Gov. Ron DeSantis is coming to Alabama

Governor Ron DeSantis speaking with attendees at a "Unite & Win Rally" at Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona. Gage Skidmore. The Alabama Republican Party stated they were “excited to announce that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will be the special guest at its annual Winter Dinner.”. “Governor DeSantis needs...
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Serial rapist identified in Tuscaloosa cold case, likely had victims nationwide

A renowned French horn player has been identified as the suspect in multiple decades-old sexual assault cases, including two in Tuscaloosa. Investigators believe there may be even more victims out there who haven’t been identified yet, as evidence shows the musician used his career to help him assault women and skip town before he could be caught.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

