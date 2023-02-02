Read full article on original website
University of Alabama Head Basketball Coach Nate Oats Receives a Contract Extension Through 2029. See New Buyout DetailsZack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kevin Steele to be named new Alabama defensive coordinator, per report
Kevin Steele accepted the vacant defensive coordinator position at Alabama Sunday, making yet another return to Tuscaloosa after 1 year as DC in Coral Gables with Miami. Steele, who has coached at 4 separate SEC programs in various capacities, will take over for Pete Golding, who announced he would be leaving for Ole Miss in January.
College Football World Reacts To Alabama Coordinator Announcement
The Alabama Crimson Tide have reportedly found their new defensive coordinator and it's a familiar face. Per ESPN's Chris Low: "Kevin Steele has accepted the job as Alabama's defensive coordinator. noting that "this will be Steele's third different stint under Nick Saban at Bama." "Steele, a ...
Alabama hires former Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele
Steele returns to Bama after a 15-year hiatus.
Alabama Basketball: Across college basketball it was a wild Saturday
It was a musical chairs Saturday in college basketball – at least in terms of projected NCAA Tournament seeding. Alabama Basketball took care of business in Baton Rouge, despite LSU getting to the line for more than double the free throw attempts as the Crimson Tide. Not that covering...
SEC Basketball: Alabama, Kentucky rise in latest 2022-23 power rankings
For the second consecutive week, a new team sits atop our latest 2022-23 SEC basketball power rankings. Who is that one team, and how does the remainder of our rankings look after this past week’s action?. Alabama, Kentucky rise in latest 2022-23 SEC Basketball power rankings. 14. South Carolina...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nate Oats extension: Salary, buyout details revealed
Nate Oats’ extension has been made official. The announcement was made after the University of Alabama trustees approved the new contract Friday. “I am honored and humbled to receive a contract extension from The University of Alabama,” Oats said in a program release.” As I have said many times, my family and I love this community, the city of Tuscaloosa and the University. I am incredibly proud of what we have been able to build during our time at UA which is a direct reflection of the student-athletes, coaches and staff who have all played a big part in our success. I am excited for what’s happening in the future of our program and the direction we are heading. I cannot thank President Stuart Bell, Chancellor St. John, The Board of Trustees and Greg Byrne enough for trusting me to lead this program for the long term.”
New Alabama golf facility moves forward with larger price tag
Alabama’s proposed men’s and women’s golf facility received its latest stamp of approval Friday by the university’s board of trustees, with a higher price tag. The facility was first announced and approved by the trustees in February 2022 with a $26 million budget. It received second-stage approval in June with the same budget, but was presented for third-stage approval Thursday to the trustees’ physical properties committee with a $39 million budget.
Recruiting Rundown: Alabama Football Back on Top, Philon Chooses Auburn
The Crimson Tide is back atop the football recruiting world while the top basketball player in the state is headed to the Plains.
Tamika Alexander is Making Black History as a Broadcaster in West Alabama
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
Arick Evans Jr. Is Impacting The Alabama Community At A Young Age
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
Inmate release conflict, Britt’s assignments, Tide finances: Down in Alabama
OK, campers. Rise and shine. And don’t forget to listen to today’s report. At least one member of the Alabama state legislature wants to tap the brakes on the early release of inmates that started this week. U.S. Sen. Katie Britt of Alabama is following her predecessor and...
Kevin Croom is Making Black History by Assisting Youth in West Alabama to Get Into College
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
alreporter.com
Opinion | Gov. Ivey is right about gambling. Now, fix it.
Kay Ivey is right about gambling. I don’t type those words a whole lot – that Gov. Ivey is right about a political issue. She’s not a terrible human or anything, it’s just that we happen to hold very different political beliefs and I don’t typically find her solutions to the issues facing Alabama to be the correct approaches.
UA Board of Trustees Honor Senator With $100 Million Endowment, New Shelby Institute
The University of Alabama will honor the legendary career of former US Senator Richard Shelby with a new $100 million endowment for STEM faculty and the creation of a learning center in his name. Both measures were approved Friday morning by the UA System Board of Trustees, who met in...
thecutoffnews.com
Bessemer Academy’s D.J. Coleman Wins State Championship
Congratulations to Bessemer Academy’s newest State Champion, D.J. Coleman! D.J.’s project, “The Catalase and Celsius” took first place in the AISA Senior Biological Science Division. Source : Bessemer Academy.
alreporter.com
Gov. Ron DeSantis is coming to Alabama
Governor Ron DeSantis speaking with attendees at a "Unite & Win Rally" at Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona. Gage Skidmore. The Alabama Republican Party stated they were “excited to announce that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will be the special guest at its annual Winter Dinner.”. “Governor DeSantis needs...
Rickey Smiley Reveals Details Of “Standing Ovation” For His Late Son, Brandon
Rickey Smiley has announced funeral plans for his son Brandon, who passed away last week at 32. On Friday, February 3rd, from 1 pm – 6pm CST a public viewing will take place. On Sunday, February 4th starting at 12 noon (CST), a “Standing Ovation” for Brandon Smiley will...
WAAY-TV
Serial rapist identified in Tuscaloosa cold case, likely had victims nationwide
A renowned French horn player has been identified as the suspect in multiple decades-old sexual assault cases, including two in Tuscaloosa. Investigators believe there may be even more victims out there who haven’t been identified yet, as evidence shows the musician used his career to help him assault women and skip town before he could be caught.
wcbi.com
Alabama PO sentenced to 30 years in prison for abusing his position
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – An Alabama Probation Officer will spend the next 30 years in prison for abusing his position. Michael Steven Painter served as a Probation Officer assigned to Fayette County. Painter was arrested in 2020 on charges of Custodial Sexual Misconduct and Use of Position or...
‘Things have been pretty amazing’: Birmingham’s Pizza Grace changes hours after James Beard announcement
Just days after being named a semifinalist in the 2023 James Beard Awards, Birmingham restaurant Pizza Grace announced it is changing its operating hours to help with employee “quality of life.”. In an Instagram post announcing the change, the restaurant said that “things have been pretty amazing” since the...
