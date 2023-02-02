ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, PA

PA Highlands to hold admissions & athletics open house

By Rebecca Parsons
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – Pennsylvania Highlands Community College will be holding an Admissions & Athletics Open House at its facilities on Monday, Feb. 20th.

Attendees and their guests may choose to attend one of two sessions at either 2:30 p.m. or 5:30 p.m.

Individuals will learn about Penn Highlands and its opportunities, including academic programs and coursework, transfer options, and athletics. Information on student life and financial aid will also be presented. Faculty and current students will be on-hand to discuss their personal experiences.

As an added incentive, prospective students will be eligible to win a 2023-2024 tuition voucher, good for a $250 discount, if they complete a survey while in attendance.

Students wrap up video work for manufacturing project

To attend, individuals must RSVP online at www.pennhighlands.edu/openhouse/ .

Open House locations include:

Blair Center

Logan Valley Mall (Next to Macy’s)

5580 Goods Lane, Altoona, PA 16602

814.201.2700 | blair@pennhighlands.edu

Ebensburg Center

881 Hills Plaza Drive, Suite 450, Ebensburg, PA 15931

814.471.0010 | ebensburg@pennhighlands.edu

Huntingdon Center

Sill Business Incubator

419 14th Street, Huntingdon, PA 16652

814.643.6200 | huntingdon@pennhighlands.edu

For additional information, contact any of the college locations directly, or call at 1.888.385.PEAK. You can also find more information at www.pennhighlands.edu/openhouse .

WTAJ

