Hood River, OR

Armed man barricaded himself at Hood River residence for 9 hours before being brought into custody

By Matt Rawlings, Kelly Doyle
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — A shooting suspect that barricaded himself in a Hood River home for nine hours was brought into custody by law enforcement Thursday evening.

About two hours after police said they were responding to an active shooter situation near a Hood River Dairy Queen, officials announced the suspect had been surrounded and school lockdowns were lifted.

According to Hood River Fire & EMS, police responded to a private residence near Viento Lane and Clearwater Lane around 12 p.m. after receiving a call about a “dangerous situation.” Once officers arrived at the scene and tried making contact, they say someone inside the house fired off multiple shots.

As of about 2 p.m., police had surrounded the house that the suspect was contained in. Although the situation is ongoing, the sheriff’s office said no injuries have been reported.

$3M in unclaimed funds will be sent to Oregonians in February, with millions more sent later

Hood River Fire says Cascade Avenue is currently closed from Rand Road to 20th Street. A fleet of about a dozen law enforcement vehicles was seen driving down the road at around 3:30 p.m.

The Interstate 84 eastbound ramp to Hood River is closed due to the police activity as well, according to TripCheck.

According to the Hood River County School District, the lower valley schools’ “secure status” lockdowns were lifted around 2 p.m. and all students were able to be dismissed at their regular time. Fire officials said that surrounding businesses had either been evacuated or were sheltering in place.

