ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laplace, LA

Elementary student charged after being found with handgun at St. John Parish school

By Kylee Bond
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VSKiN_0kaZtn5g00

LAPLACE, La. ( WGNO ) — A 13-year-old is in custody after St. John the Baptist Parish detectives say he brought a gun to school this week, causing campus to lock down.

The SJPSO says around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 31), deputies responded to LaPlace Elementary School after a teacher discovered a 9-mm handgun in the waistband of a male student when he reported for gym class.

$50K reward offered after LSU medical student attacked, shot in Nashville

Campus was placed under lockdown during the incident and no one was injured.

The student, whose name was not disclosed due to his age, was charged with carrying a firearm on school property — a felony charge. He was taken into custody and booked into the Sherman Walker Correctional Facility in LaPlace.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

KLFY Daily Digest

“We are grateful to the students who came forward to report this situation,” Sheriff Mike Tregre said. “By reporting suspicious behavior, you may not only be saving your own life, but the lives of many others.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

Student at LaPlace Elementary arrested after bringing gun to school

A student at LaPlace Elementary School was arrested Wednesday after he was found with a gun in the waistband of his pants, according to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office. No one was injured. The school, which includes kindergarten through eighth grade, was briefly on lockdown, according to...
WDSU

St. Charles sheriff announces inmate death

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office announced the death of an inmate Thursday night. Deputies say 71-year-old Jay W. Foster was found unresponsive at the Nelson Coleman Correctional Center. The sheriff said staff tried to resuscitate him until emergency services arrived. Deputies say Foster...
SAINT CHARLES PARISH, LA
fox8live.com

Luling man accused of molesting juvenile dies in cell

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man incarcerated in St. Charles Parish was found unresponsive in his cell and pronounced deceased at a hospital, authorities say. According to the sheriff’s office, 71-year-old Jay Foster, who was arrested on Thurs., Jan. 19 on suspicion of molesting a juvenile under the age of 13, was found unresponsive in his cell at the Nelson Coleman Correctional Center just before 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 2.
LULING, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

30-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash After Colliding with 18-Wheeler on I-40

30-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash After Colliding with 18-Wheeler on I-40 Stonewall – Troopers assigned to LSP Troop G began investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on I-49, north of LA Hwy 3276, on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at approximately 6:00 p.m., according to Louisiana State Police (LSP). Diamond Foster, 30, of Mansfield Louisiana, was killed in this crash.
MANSFIELD, LA
brproud.com

Body found in ditch in Iberville Parish identified, police say

ST. GABRIEL, La. (BRPROUD) – The St. Gabriel Police Department has identified a body after it was found in a ditch on Friday, Feb. 3. According to St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau Sr., a request was made for the coroner’s office to come out to Highway 74 and Railroad Street. Ambeau said that a detective found the body of a male in a ditch. The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office was also at the scene.
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
WLOX

Louisiana woman identified as victim in fatal I-10 crash

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - 23-year-old Meagan Schwaner has been identified as the victim in a two-car crash that took place on I-10 early Saturday morning. According to a press release sent out by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, officials responded to the scene of the crash around 2:40 a.m. Schwaner, the driver of a 2013 Honda Accord, was heading eastbound on I-10 in Hancock County when she collided with a trailer being pulled by a truck, also traveling eastbound.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
Calcasieu Parish News

City Councilwoman in Louisiana Charged Following a Complaint About an Alleged Altercation with Police Officers

City Councilwoman in Louisiana Charged Following a Complaint About an Alleged Altercation with Police Officers. Richland Parish, Louisiana – A city councilwoman in Louisiana has been charged with simple battery of persons with infirmities and public intimidation following a complaint about an alleged altercation with police officers. Louisiana State...
RAYVILLE, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

33K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy