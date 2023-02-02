ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motley Fool

Got $5,000? Buy These 2 Stocks and Hold Until Retirement

With the S&P 500 off to a good start this year, investors might be more optimistic now. Costco operates a lucrative membership-based model that is due for a price increase. Nike's inventory glut should work itself out; the company's brand remains as powerful as ever. You’re reading a free article...
Motley Fool

2 Top Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation in 2023

Both the travel and telehealth industries have undergone rapid changes in the last few years. Teladoc is shaving net losses and seeing rapid adoption in its core business segments. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Motley Fool

4 Stocks That Can Turn $100,000 Into $500,000 by the Time You Retire

A good deal of stocks appear to have begun a recovery from bear market lows. Depressed valuations make a fivefold (or more) rebound in many growth stocks increasingly likely. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin and Ethereum Whales Move $743,000,000 in Crypto in Three Massive Transfers

As BTC floats above $23,000, three huge Bitcoin and Ethereum whales are turning heads among crypto traders. In total, the whales moved a staggering $743 million in crypto in just three transactions. A Bitcoin whale made the first move on Friday, sending 13,369 BTC worth $311 million from one unknown...
astaga.com

Shiba Inu Price Decouples; 5 Trillion SHIB Moved; What’s Happening?

Shiba Inu Coin Information: International digital asset market cap registered a slight drop on Friday after the most important cryptos like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) costs noticed a decline. Nonetheless, Shiba Inu (SHIB), the second largest meme crypto has managed to surge whereas different prime digital property printed purple indexes.
CoinTelegraph

Is it possible to achieve financial freedom with Bitcoin?

Over the last 14 years, investors have been attracted to Bitcoin (BTC) for many reasons — from being a potential solution to the economic woes of the existing fiat economic system to reaching the unbanked and diversifying portfolios. However, a large portion of the general public sees Bitcoin as a gateway to financial freedom amid growing fiat inflation and geopolitical uncertainties.
CoinTelegraph

Hodlnaut works with potential buyers to sell firm and FTX claims: Report

Troubled cryptocurrency lending firm Hodlnaut is reportedly working with several potential investors to sell its business and other assets. A number of potential buyers have inquired about purchasing Hodlnaut and its claims against the collapsed crypto exchange FTX, Bloomberg reported on Feb. 6. Hodlnaut’s interim judicial managers have received multiple...
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin, Ethereum and select altcoins set to resume rally despite February slump

After the impressive rally in January, Bitcoin (BTC) seems to be taking a breather in February. This is a positive sign because vertical rallies are rarely sustainable. A minor dip could shake out the nervous longs and provide an opportunity for long-term investors to add to their positions. Has Bitcoin...
Motley Fool

Have $2,000? 2 Market-Crash-Ready Stocks to Buy

Mastercard stock was down only 2% last year and has an average annual return of 21% over the past 10 years. Berkshire Hathaway actually had a positive return last year and has a history of zigging when the market zags. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
CoinTelegraph

Overstock-funded tZERO Crypto exchange will shut down March 6

The tZERO Crypto exchange, whose majority owner is Overstock, will shut down on March 6, the company announced via Twitter on Feb. 3. The company says that it will continue to focus on its regulated securities products after the shutdown, as the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and other regulators clarify the legal status of crypto assets.

