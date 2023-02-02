Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kgns.tv
Off-duty Laredo Police officer injured in auto-pedestrian accident
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An off-duty Laredo Police officer is in critical condition following an auto-pedestrian accident on Sunday morning. According to Laredo Police, the accident happened at around midnight Sunday near McPherson and Sterling Loop. Authorities say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating...
kgns.tv
Laredo Police need help identifying man tied to burglary
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help identifying a man tied to a vehicle burglary case in north Laredo. According to the Laredo Police Department’s Auto Theft Task Force, the incident happened on Jan. 24 at the 9800 block of Sandhill Drive. A man was caught on surveillance...
kgns.tv
Accident reported on Zapata Highway
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A car accident is reported on a busy highway in south Laredo. According to Laredo Police, a three vehicle accident was reported on the southbound lane of Zapata Highway and Wooster at around 11 a.m. It is believed that more than one vehicle was involved in...
kgns.tv
Woman wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a woman wanted for stabbing another woman and damaging property. Laredo Police are searching for 23-year-old Karla Perez who has two pending warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief. The incident was reported on Dec. 2 when...
kgns.tv
UISD asking parents to check child’s backpack before and after school
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A local school district is advising parents to keep an eye on what their child is bringing to campus. UISD sent an e-mail to some parents requesting them to check their child’s backpack before and after school. The e-mail states that this past week, a...
kgns.tv
Update: 19-year-old hospitalized following accident on Uniroyal Drive
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A 19-year-old remains at an area hospital after his vehicle was pinned under a semi-trailer Friday morning. The accident happened shortly after 10 a.m. on Unitec and Uniroyal Drive. It’s unclear what led up to the accident, but emergency crews were called to help get the...
kgns.tv
Webb County Sheriff’s Office continues to pay tribute to ‘Fallen Knight’
WEBB COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - After nearly four decades, Webb County continues to remember and honor one of its own who lost his life in the line of duty. Exactly 37 years ago, jail correctional officer Jose Gerardo “Curly” Herrera was shot in the head by an inmate and later died at a San Antonio hospital.
kgns.tv
Webb County Judge debunks social media rumors
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Webb County official is debunking rumors on social media relating to possible federal officials at his office. On Friday afternoon, Judge Bobby Quintana said the rumors of FBI officials visiting his office were false. In fact, it was state officials who paid him a visit...
kgns.tv
Document details arrest of Nixon student’s alleged school threat
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - New details have emerged about an incident involving a 17-year-old that caused a lockdown at Nixon High School last week. According to the arrest document, on Thursday, January 26 around 9:30 in the morning, a student tipped off an officer about a male student possibly carrying a handgun on campus. That’s when officers placed the school on lockdown.
kgns.tv
Warm Early Week
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Much warmer, somewhat more humid air is moving north from Mexico and the western Gulf of Mexico. The shallow layer of humid air may bring patches of fog and low cloud during Monday morning. Warm dry air just above will stir in, mix the clouds away, and lead to sunny skies Monday afternoon. With the sunshine, we will reach the low 80′s. A cold front will move into our area from the west Tuesday night with a chance of a shower. Cooler weather with clearing skies will briefly follow on Wednesday.
Driscoll Children's Hospital helping Laredo family heal
2-year-old Layla Vitales finishes chemotherapy treatment after seven months of treatment at Driscoll Children's Hospital.
Binational agency considers ending cattle grazing permits on remote South Texas borderlands
The federal agency that oversees the Rio Grande held a series of public meetings this week over whether to continue to allow ranchers' cattle grazing rights on river borderlands in a remote section of South Texas. Or whether to allow hunting or other activities, instead, Border Report has learned.
kgns.tv
TAMIU students react to TikTok restrictions
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s been a month since Governor Greg Abbott issued an order to all Texas state agencies to restrict the use of the popular app TikTok on all state issue devices and networks, this includes state universities like TAMIU. Now that TikTok is not accessible on...
San Angelo LIVE!
Illegal Migrants Found with Fake Immigration Documents on a Bus on I-35
LAREDO – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the I-35 checkpoint arrested several individuals in a commercial bus as they attempted to pass through the checkpoint by using fraudulent identification documents. On Jan. 20, while conducting immigration inspections aboard a commercial passenger bus, Border Patrol agents discovered five...
kgns.tv
KGNS Throwback: Todd’s Groundhog Day Adventure
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - It’s a blast from the past sent from a former KGNS sportscaster and Reporter Todd Freed. A video shows a light-hearted special report on Groundhog Day back which aired in 1990. For more headlines. click here.
kgns.tv
Breezy Monday
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning its a pleasant start to the week were in the low 60s with cloudy skies . We might want to think about what were wearing today, it’s going to be a breezy day with gust as high as 28 mph. There is a possibility...
