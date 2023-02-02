Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
7 Indianapolis Apartments Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyIndianapolis, IN
10 Indianapolis Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyIndianapolis, IN
Superstar Running Back Undergoes Major SurgeryOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
Related
Kyrie Irving's Feelings on Mavericks Trade Revealed
Kyrie Irving is excited to be going from the Brooklyn Nets to the Dallas Mavericks
RUMOR: The 2 players Lakers refuse to include in potential Kyrie Irving trade
Kyrie Irving made waves on Friday afternoon when he formally requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, threatening to leave the team in free agency should they keep him. As is the case with every superstar on the trade block, the Los Angeles Lakers find themselves linked once more in a trade for the polarizing point guard.
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Ex-Kyrie Irving teammate has interesting comments amid Irving’s trade request
One former Kyrie Irving teammate wants to get the band back together. Appearing Friday on “SportsCenter,” new ESPN analyst Tristan Thompson revealed that he texted the Brooklyn Nets guard Irving about a possible Cleveland Cavaliers teammate reunion (a message Irving acknowledged). “He put a heart emoji [reaction], so I know he read it,” said Thompson... The post Ex-Kyrie Irving teammate has interesting comments amid Irving’s trade request appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Real Reason Why Kyrie Irving Has Requested A Trade
Kyrie Irving expressed his desired to leave the Brooklyn Nets no matter how much money they'd offer in the summer.
Yardbarker
Jason Kidd Drops Truth Bomb On LeBron James As He Closes In On All-Time Scoring Record
With a total of 38,387 points scored in the NBA, LeBron James stands on the verge of making NBA history. Currently, he is sitting just 63 points away from surpassing Kareem on the NBA's All-Time scoring list. It's a huge milestone for James and a major moment in sports history...
Watch: Magic's Mo Bamba comes off bench to fight Timberwolves' Austin Rivers
Another night, another fight. Only hours after the NBA handed down a one-game suspension to Memphis Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks following an altercation with Cleveland Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell on Thursday, the league saw yet another tussle erupt on Friday night. This time, it was the Minnesota Timberwolves and Orlando Magic doing...
Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move
Kyrie Irving terrorized Joe Tsai’s Brooklyn Nets for nearly four seasons, and it sounds like the Nets owner got the last laugh with the problematic guard. On Friday we learned that Irving wanted to be traded by the Nets ahead of Thursday’s deadline. Immediately, there was speculation that Irving would end up with the Los... The post Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Steve Kerr officially pulls plug on Warriors’ Jordan Poole experiment
The Golden State Warriors went back to their title-winning starting lineup in a much-needed win at Chase Center on Saturday. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney raced out to an 18-7 lead over the Dallas Mavericks, overwhelming a visiting team playing without not just top-tier MVP candidate Luka Doncic, but also Christian Wood. If not for Curry leaving late in the third quarter with a lower left leg injury, Golden State surely wouldn’t have almost blown another massive second-half advantage while holding on for a 119-113 victory.
Kyrie Irving Trade: 'Persona' Problem with Luka Doncic? Mavs Aren’t Dumb
The Mavs are worried about trading for Kyrie Irving while they wait for the next guy who shares an "off-court persona'' with the likes of Dirk and Luka. Hmm. Wonder how long that'll take?
The Phoenix Suns Reportedly Offered Chris Paul In This Trade Package
Chris Haynes of TNT and Bleacher Report reported that the Phoenix Suns offered Chris Paul to the Brooklyn Nets in a package for Kyrie Irving.
Yardbarker
This Small Forward Would Make The Cavs Finals Contenders
There's no secret about what the Cavaliers need and are looking to trade for as the NBA Trade Deadline is less than a week away. They need a wing that can play defense and score on a consistent basis. These "three-and-D" players aren't as easy to find as some fans...
Trade Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers Are Interested In Bogdan Bogdanovic
The Lakers could look to trade for Bogdan Bogdanovic.
Kyrie Irving Sent Deeply Cryptic Tweet Just Before Trade Request News
News of the Nets star’s request broke less than a week before the Feb. 9 trade deadline.
Lakers: 2 Pelicans Trades To Upgrade Los Angeles
A blockbuster and a more marginal deal.
Yardbarker
Jalen Rose says Kevin Durant is will 'regret' leaving Warriors
The Kyrie Irving era in Brooklyn officially ended on Sunday. With the eight-time All-Star headed to Dallas , it's tough to speculate what Nets forward Kevin Durant thinks of the move or what the future has in store for him. Regardless of how his situation unfolds, ESPN analyst Jalen Rose...
Los Angeles Lakers Make A Roster Move On Sunday
On Sunday, the Los Angeles Lakers announced that they have assigned rookie guard Max Christie to the South Bay Lakers in the NBA G League.
Proposed Blockbuster Trade Sends Kyrie Irving To The Los Angeles Lakers
This trade would send Kyrie Irving to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Yardbarker
Kyrie Irving Breaks Silence After Dallas Mavericks Trade
The NBA world is still buzzing from Kyrie Irving being sent from the Brooklyn Nets to the Dallas Mavericks. The All-Star point guard demanded a trade earlier this week, and the Nets were able to strike a deal with the Mavericks that sent back Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, and draft compensation.
LeBron Appears to Respond to Kyrie Trade Request in Tweet
A potential deal to reunite the two former Cavaliers teammates has been heavily rumored.
Comments / 0