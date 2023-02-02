Move over, groundhog: This clawed creature in Canada is predicting more winter weather

How do you have Groundhog Day without a groundhog? This region in Canada got a little creative and decided to use a creature they did have nearby.

Enter “ Lucy the Lobster ,” a 33-year-old clawed crustacean in Nova Scotia, according to her Twitter account.

Nova Scotia is a province in northeastern Canada and along the Atlantic Ocean. Organizers of the Nova Scotia Lobster Crawl in Barrington decided to do Groundhog Day their own way, according to the event’s Facebook page.

Instead of a groundhog, event organizers brought Lucy the Lobster to make a winter weather prediction, a Facebook video shared on the morning of Thursday, Feb. 2, shows. Crawling out of the water, the lobster’s beady eyes darted around.

Although it’s a little hard to tell where the crustaceans’ eyes went, organizers said she saw her shadow. “Six more weeks of winter,” the organizers wrote on Facebook .

Punxsutawney Phil , the iconic weather predicting groundhog of Pennsylvania, also saw his shadow and predicted six more weeks of winter.

Lucy’s prediction also kicks off the Nova Scotia Lobster Crawl , Global News reported. The event in the “ Lobster Capital of Canada ” comes at the peak of lobster season and features many lobster dishes, according to the event website.

Barrington, Nova Scotia, is about 610 miles southeast of Ontario.

Endangered animal’s exhausting search for sex may be killing it, study says

Cremated bones reveal Vikings weren’t alone when they arrived in Britain, study says

Large great white sharks are gathering off South Carolina, satellite tracking shows