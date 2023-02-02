ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Move over, groundhog: This clawed creature in Canada is predicting more winter weather

By Aspen Pflughoeft
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NnXRg_0kaZszBh00

How do you have Groundhog Day without a groundhog? This region in Canada got a little creative and decided to use a creature they did have nearby.

Enter “ Lucy the Lobster ,” a 33-year-old clawed crustacean in Nova Scotia, according to her Twitter account.

Nova Scotia is a province in northeastern Canada and along the Atlantic Ocean. Organizers of the Nova Scotia Lobster Crawl in Barrington decided to do Groundhog Day their own way, according to the event’s Facebook page.

Instead of a groundhog, event organizers brought Lucy the Lobster to make a winter weather prediction, a Facebook video shared on the morning of Thursday, Feb. 2, shows. Crawling out of the water, the lobster’s beady eyes darted around.

Although it’s a little hard to tell where the crustaceans’ eyes went, organizers said she saw her shadow. “Six more weeks of winter,” the organizers wrote on Facebook .

Punxsutawney Phil , the iconic weather predicting groundhog of Pennsylvania, also saw his shadow and predicted six more weeks of winter.

Lucy’s prediction also kicks off the Nova Scotia Lobster Crawl , Global News reported. The event in the “ Lobster Capital of Canada ” comes at the peak of lobster season and features many lobster dishes, according to the event website.

Barrington, Nova Scotia, is about 610 miles southeast of Ontario.

Endangered animal’s exhausting search for sex may be killing it, study says

Cremated bones reveal Vikings weren’t alone when they arrived in Britain, study says

Large great white sharks are gathering off South Carolina, satellite tracking shows

Comments / 0

Related
Big Cat Country

NASA ‘Should’ve Looked Twice Before Posting These Apollo Moon Mission Images’

No, we don’t actually believe the Moon landing was a hoax. Thankfully, there is ample evidence that can prove that we’ve been on the moon more than 50 years ago. NASA’s Moon Landings have given birth to two Massive conspiracy theories that remain present ever since mankind set foot on the Moon’s surface in 1969. Conspiracy theorists are convinced that: 1) We never actually been to the moon and 2) that we did go to the moon, but encountered an alien presence and that many photographs from the journey to the moon show evidence of massive, alien UFOs.
The Hill

Cotton suggests Biden administration delayed shooting down balloon to ‘salvage’ Blinken trip to China

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) on Sunday accused President Biden of delaying his decision to take down the suspected Chinese spy balloon to “salvage” Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s trip to China. “I do believe the administration wanted to salvage the Secretary of State’s trip on Friday night, and they got through Thursday afternoon,” he told…
MONTANA STATE
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
57K+
Followers
1K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy