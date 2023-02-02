Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Olive Garden Restaurant Opening This FallJoel EisenbergTulsa, OK
The richest person in Tulsa is giving away billionsAsh JurbergTulsa, OK
Forgotten Legacy Bruner Koweta Mission CemeteryJustina PriceCoweta, OK
Longstanding Olive Garden Restaurant is RelocatingJoel EisenbergTulsa, OK
The richest woman in Tulsa is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTulsa, OK
Related
KOKI FOX 23
Dates announced for 2023 Porter Peach Festival
PORTER, Okla. — Mark your calendars! The dates for the 2023 Porter Peach Festival have been announced. The festival will be July 13, 14 and 15th. Hundreds of visitors attend the festival each year to get their fix of peaches and peach flavored treats. Livesay Orchards, which provides most...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa chiropractic office holds Valentine’s market
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa chiropractic office held an indoor Valentine’s market this Saturday. The event lasted from 12 to 3 p.m., and took place at Inside Out Chiropractic, near E. 111th St. and S. Memorial Dr. Local vendors sold goods like candles, clothes, baskets and leather goods.
tourcounsel.com
Arrowhead Mall | Shopping mall in Muskogee, Oklahoma
Arrowhead Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Muskogee, Oklahoma. It was opened in 1987 and was owned by J. Herzog & Sons, Inc. from 2005 until November 2016 when the mall went into receivership and was put up for sale by Wells Fargo Bank. Wells Fargo bank sold the mall to an investor in 2018 and is currently managed by Property Managers LLC of Fort Worth, Texas.
KOKI FOX 23
TFD celebrates fire station’s 115th anniversary
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Firefighters are celebrating Fire Station 2′s 115 years of protecting Tulsans. Tulsa Fire Chief Michael Baker said Station 2 is the oldest continuously operated fire stations in Tulsa. “It’s got a long history of being a staple in downtown Tulsa,” he said.
KOKI FOX 23
South Tulsa church sanctuary reopens after fire
TULSA, Okla. — A south Tulsa church reopened their sanctuary following a fire 17 months ago. Christ Presbyterian Church, near 51st and Lewis, held a grand reopening on Sunday, February, 5. Matt Whitman, an elder at the church, said when the fire broke out, his first concern was for...
KOKI FOX 23
Local gift shop unveils Valentine’s themed robot sculptures
TULSA, Okla. — A unique collection of upcycled gifts was unveiled at a Tulsa gift shop this weekend. 3 Bulls Upcycling Valentine-themed robot sculptures were on display at Buck Atoms Cosmic Curios. Each of the artworks were made from repurposed materials like old electronics. “What I really love is...
KOKI FOX 23
South Tulsa gym offers free weekend
TULSA, Okla. — People can try a south Tulsa for free next weekend. Crunch Fitness, near E. 91st St. and S. Memorial Dr., will be hosting a Free Workout Weekend next weekend. This means people will be able to freely try amenities the gym offers. The gym has weights,...
news9.com
New Film By Local Director Features Iconic Tulsa Scenery
A new film by a Tulsa writer and director is out now and it features some iconic Tulsa scenery. "Little Dixie" stars Frank Grillo as a former special forces op who has to fight off a drug cartel and prosecutors to save his daughter. It's set in Oklahoma and shot...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Blueprint Brokers Sale of 54-Unit Memory Care Portfolio in Oklahoma
TULSA and OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has brokered the sale of two memory care communities totaling 54 units in Tulsa and Oklahoma City. Built in 2015 and 2016, the communities were fully stabilized in 2018 and 2019, were resilient through the pandemic and sharply rebounded to near 100 percent occupancies at the time of marketing in mid-2022.
KOKI FOX 23
Two K9 officers join Broken Arrow Police Department
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Police Department announced on Friday two K9 officers have joined the team. Kasal, the Belgian Malinois/German Shepherd mix is from the Netherlands and is being handled by Officer Patterson. Ghost, the German Shepherd is from the Czech Republic and is being handled...
KOKI FOX 23
Claremore mom vows to launch another “PJs for Preemies” drive after recent success
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — Taylor Galvan returned to the NICU on Friday for the first time since her son, Jensen Cole, arrived about 10 weeks early in July. Galvan and her husband Phillip, along with her cousin Lauren Knapp delivered 270 pajamas to the NICU at the Hillcrest Medical Center. They dropped off another set of 30 pajamas to the NICU at Hillcrest South on Friday afternoon.
KOKI FOX 23
Black Wall Street Heritage and History Festival held in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — The 10th annual Black Wall Street Heritage and History Festival took place Saturday afternoon. The event took place at The Big 10 Ballroom, near E. Apache St. and N. Peoria Ave., and lasted from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The event featured Black vendors, spoken words, a fashion show and live music.
KOKI FOX 23
Yuengling starts selling beer in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla, — You can now buy Yuengling beer in Oklahoma. “Today is the release of Yuengling Lager in the state of Oklahoma. Yuengling is the nation’s oldest brewery and it’s our first time having it in the state,” said Travis Taylor, the vice president of operations for McNellie’s Group.
Tulsa Restaurants Nominated For Prestigious Industry Award
Tulsa is becoming better known for its great restaurant scene and seven places just got nominated for a prestigious culinary award. Tulsa is named in seven of the James Beard Award nominations for our restaurants, chefs, bars and more. It's a testament to the city's thriving restaurant scene and proof...
KOKI FOX 23
Jenks firefighters respond to building on fire
JENKS, Okla. — Jenks firefighters responded to a building on fire Sunday. The building is located on Main and Birch Street. Smoke could be seen coming from the building. No injuries have been reported. ©2023 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
tulsatoday.com
Rural Trans promoted with Tulsa funding?
Editorial: If Oklahoma Conservatives have not already subscribed to V1-SUT Vantage, they should subscribe soon. After a stunning expose on the invasion of “dark money” attacking GOP candidates up for reelection in 2022, V1-SUT has broken news of Trans-Tyranny attack in Bartlesville. Rural Oklahoma: Is it within community...
KOKI FOX 23
Photos: Sinkhole has lanes closed on midtown Tulsa street
Riverside Drive sinkhole Tulsa police vehicles are blocking two lanes of traffic on Riverside Drive southbound at West 21st Street next to a sinkhole in the road. The sinkhole is about 10 feet wide and 8 feet deep.
KOKI FOX 23
PJs for Preemies delivers donated clothing and joy to NICU at Hillcrest Medical Center
TULSA, Okla. — A Claremore mom is making good on her promise to deliver PJs for Preemies to Hillcrest Medical Center. Taylor Galvan delivered more than 300 items on Friday afternoon, with the majority of the clothing items going to the NICU for preemies. Galvan, who has two boys,...
KOKI FOX 23
Work to begin on first diverging diamond interchange in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Work is starting Monday on the first diverging diamond interchange in northeast Oklahoma. It’s going to be in south Tulsa on S. Memorial Dr. at the US-169 and SH-364/Creek Turnpike interchange. ODOT said they want this $13 million project to help ease traffic in the...
news9.com
Sapulpa Man's Fake Business Fronts Get Recognized As Real By Google Maps
A Sapulpa man is having some fun after his fake business front got recognized by Google Maps as a real business. Now people in Sapulpa are joining in and leaving funny reviews. Joe Krout needed a place to put his workshop in Sapulpa. "We built this garage over here but...
Comments / 0