Albany, CA

ABC10

Organizers announce dates for 2023 San Joaquin Asparagus Festival

STOCKTON, Calif. — The San Joaquin Asparagus Festival is slated to make a return to Stockton for its 37th year, organizers announced Thursday. The festival will run from April 14 through April 16 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. all three days. Deep fried asparagus, asparagus ice cream, craft beer, a wine pavilion, monster truck rides, vendors and a kids zone featuring carnival rides and games are returning to the annual event.
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Child hospitalized after California mountain lion attack

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. — A child was taken to a trauma center Tuesday after being attacked by a mountain lion in rural Northern California, authorities said. The attack was reported shortly before 7 p.m. on Tunitas Creek Road in an unincorporated area of San Mateo County, the Sheriff's Department said.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Update | 2 dead, 5 wounded in separate downtown Stockton shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. — An early Sunday morning shooting in downtown Stockton has left a man dead and three people hurt, Stockton Police officials said. According to police, four people were shot around 2:15 a.m. in the 1300 block of Fremont Street. All of the victims, described as adult men, were taken to an area hospital where one of them died.
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Pedestrian killed in Stockton hit-and-run

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police are looking for more information about a deadly hit-and-run that happened Sunday. According to the Stockton Police Department, it happened around 6:30 p.m. on Pacific Ave, north of Douglas Road. Upon arrival officers found a pedestrian had been and they later died. Police say...
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Man dies weeks after Suisun City stabbing

SUISUN CITY, Calif. — An assault investigation has now turned into a homicide investigation weeks after a man was stabbed in Suisun City. According to a news release, officers responded to the hospital around 10 a.m. on Jan. 15 for a man who had been dropped off hours earlier with puncture wounds.
SUISUN CITY, CA
ABC10

19-year-old killed in Stockton shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. — A 19-year-old was killed Thursday in a Stockton shooting, according to the Stockton Police Department. Officers responded to Plymouth Road for reports of a shooting. They found a 19-year-old man had been shot. The man was taken to a hospital, where he died. Detectives are investigating...
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Fairfield man arrested after barricaded standoff with police

VACAVILLE, Calif. — Vacaville police arrested a Fairfield resident near Nut Tree Plaza for a restraining order violation, Friday morning. The 32-year-old man was barricaded in his car in the 100 block of Browns Valley Parkway and refused to exit around 9 a.m., according to the Vacaville Police Department.
VACAVILLE, CA
ABC10

Hit-and-run suspect arrested in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — The suspect who allegedly hit a pedestrian with their vehicle Sunday was arrested, according to the Fairfield Police Department. The crash happened just after 5 p.m. on Beck Avenue after a witness reported seeing a vehicle swerve into the center median, hit a person walking between the double lines and driving away. The victim was left with major injuries, according to officials.
FAIRFIELD, CA
ABC10

Dixon Unified district officials investigate racist social media post

DIXON, Calif. — Dixon Unified School District officials are investigating after a parent reported a "racially offensive" social media post, Wednesday. District officials say the post was made on Instagram earlier in the day, during lunch hour, from an account belonging to a seventh grade John Knight Middle School student.
DIXON, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
