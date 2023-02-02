Read full article on original website
Hundreds Protest in Oakland over the Killing of Tyre Nichols by PoliceWilliamOakland, CA
Shop Local And Find The Perfect Gift At Concord's Valentine's Day Boutique This SundayVince MartellacciConcord, CA
Organizers announce dates for 2023 San Joaquin Asparagus Festival
STOCKTON, Calif. — The San Joaquin Asparagus Festival is slated to make a return to Stockton for its 37th year, organizers announced Thursday. The festival will run from April 14 through April 16 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. all three days. Deep fried asparagus, asparagus ice cream, craft beer, a wine pavilion, monster truck rides, vendors and a kids zone featuring carnival rides and games are returning to the annual event.
Child hospitalized after California mountain lion attack
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. — A child was taken to a trauma center Tuesday after being attacked by a mountain lion in rural Northern California, authorities said. The attack was reported shortly before 7 p.m. on Tunitas Creek Road in an unincorporated area of San Mateo County, the Sheriff's Department said.
Update | 2 dead, 5 wounded in separate downtown Stockton shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. — An early Sunday morning shooting in downtown Stockton has left a man dead and three people hurt, Stockton Police officials said. According to police, four people were shot around 2:15 a.m. in the 1300 block of Fremont Street. All of the victims, described as adult men, were taken to an area hospital where one of them died.
March to be held in downtown Lodi Saturday calling for justice after dog tased to death by police officer
LODI, Calif. — Demonstrators are slated to gather in downtown Lodi Saturday calling for justice after a dog accused of chasing a family with young children and attempting to bite them was tased to death by a Lodi Police officer. Protestors are planning to meet at the arch in...
Stockton residents, leaders encourage peace after string of shooting deaths
STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton locals ABC10 spoke with Sunday evening were saddened to hear of the latest shootings; however, many area residents said sadly, it's something they are used to. "It sucks all the time to see it happen, but I feel as a community, we've just kind of...
Bay Area police officer wounded in standoff with shooting suspect
SAN JOSE, Calif. — A San Jose police officer was shot in the leg early Saturday during a standoff with a man who allegedly shot up a patrol car during an earlier traffic stop, authorities said. The man later surrendered and the officer was expected to recover, police said.
Pedestrian killed in Stockton hit-and-run
STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police are looking for more information about a deadly hit-and-run that happened Sunday. According to the Stockton Police Department, it happened around 6:30 p.m. on Pacific Ave, north of Douglas Road. Upon arrival officers found a pedestrian had been and they later died. Police say...
'It is unacceptable': Stockton Mayor addresses violent night that left 2 dead, 5 hurt in shootings
STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton Mayor Kevin Lincoln has released a statement addressing a violent night in downtown that left two people dead and five hurt in separate shooting cases. In his statement, Lincoln said that both shootings are still under investigation and that there is no known relation between...
Man dies weeks after Suisun City stabbing
SUISUN CITY, Calif. — An assault investigation has now turned into a homicide investigation weeks after a man was stabbed in Suisun City. According to a news release, officers responded to the hospital around 10 a.m. on Jan. 15 for a man who had been dropped off hours earlier with puncture wounds.
19-year-old killed in Stockton shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. — A 19-year-old was killed Thursday in a Stockton shooting, according to the Stockton Police Department. Officers responded to Plymouth Road for reports of a shooting. They found a 19-year-old man had been shot. The man was taken to a hospital, where he died. Detectives are investigating...
Fairfield man arrested after barricaded standoff with police
VACAVILLE, Calif. — Vacaville police arrested a Fairfield resident near Nut Tree Plaza for a restraining order violation, Friday morning. The 32-year-old man was barricaded in his car in the 100 block of Browns Valley Parkway and refused to exit around 9 a.m., according to the Vacaville Police Department.
2nd man arrested after fire at Moore's Riverboat Restaurant in Isleton
ISLETON, Calif. — A second man is now in custody after a July fire at the historic Moore’s Riverboat Restaurant in Isleton. The River Delta Fire District announced the arrest of Rolly ‘Brian’ Byrd, suspected of arson, Wednesday. The district says they’ll release more information in the coming weeks.
Hit-and-run suspect arrested in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — The suspect who allegedly hit a pedestrian with their vehicle Sunday was arrested, according to the Fairfield Police Department. The crash happened just after 5 p.m. on Beck Avenue after a witness reported seeing a vehicle swerve into the center median, hit a person walking between the double lines and driving away. The victim was left with major injuries, according to officials.
Holmes Junior High School in Davis evacuated after alleged bomb threat
DAVIS, Calif. — Oliver Wendell Holmes Junior High School in Davis was evacuated Thursday due to an alleged bomb threat. The Davis Police Department is investigating the threat and the school was evacuated to Chestnut Park. Parents are asked to pick up their students as soon as possible. "Please...
Murder case dropped in 2021 death of famed private investigator Jack Palladino
SAN FRANCISCO — Prosecutors in San Francisco have dropped all charges against two men accused in the murder of famed private investigator Jack Palladino two years ago, citing a lack of evidence. Palladino, whose clients included presidents, corporate whistleblowers and Hollywood moguls, died Feb. 1, 2021, outside his home...
Dixon Unified district officials investigate racist social media post
DIXON, Calif. — Dixon Unified School District officials are investigating after a parent reported a "racially offensive" social media post, Wednesday. District officials say the post was made on Instagram earlier in the day, during lunch hour, from an account belonging to a seventh grade John Knight Middle School student.
