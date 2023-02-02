Read full article on original website
Laredo Police alerts public of new phone scam
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A new phone scam is specifically targeting the people of Laredo. The Laredo Police Department has posted a warning to the community on their social media. They are advising people to avoid a call from the Laredo Municipal Court. Those phone calls are claiming that there is an open investigation and that you need to pay the fines or officers will be sent to your home.
Off-duty Laredo Police officer injured in auto-pedestrian accident
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An off-duty Laredo Police officer is in critical condition following an auto-pedestrian accident on Sunday morning. According to Laredo Police, the accident happened at around midnight Sunday near McPherson and Sterling Loop. Authorities say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating...
Driscoll Children's Hospital helping Laredo family heal
2-year-old Layla Vitales finishes chemotherapy treatment after seven months of treatment at Driscoll Children's Hospital.
TAMIU students react to TikTok restrictions
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s been a month since Governor Greg Abbott issued an order to all Texas state agencies to restrict the use of the popular app TikTok on all state issue devices and networks, this includes state universities like TAMIU. Now that TikTok is not accessible on...
Accident reported on Zapata Highway
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A car accident is reported on a busy highway in south Laredo. According to Laredo Police, a three vehicle accident was reported on the southbound lane of Zapata Highway and Wooster at around 11 a.m. It is believed that more than one vehicle was involved in...
Update: 19-year-old hospitalized following accident on Uniroyal Drive
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A 19-year-old remains at an area hospital after his vehicle was pinned under a semi-trailer Friday morning. The accident happened shortly after 10 a.m. on Unitec and Uniroyal Drive. It’s unclear what led up to the accident, but emergency crews were called to help get the...
Laredo Police need help identifying man tied to burglary
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help identifying a man tied to a vehicle burglary case in north Laredo. According to the Laredo Police Department’s Auto Theft Task Force, the incident happened on Jan. 24 at the 9800 block of Sandhill Drive. A man was caught on surveillance...
Document details arrest of Nixon student’s alleged school threat
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - New details have emerged about an incident involving a 17-year-old that caused a lockdown at Nixon High School last week. According to the arrest document, on Thursday, January 26 around 9:30 in the morning, a student tipped off an officer about a male student possibly carrying a handgun on campus. That’s when officers placed the school on lockdown.
Woman wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a woman wanted for stabbing another woman and damaging property. Laredo Police are searching for 23-year-old Karla Perez who has two pending warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief. The incident was reported on Dec. 2 when...
Webb County Judge debunks social media rumors
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Webb County official is debunking rumors on social media relating to possible federal officials at his office. On Friday afternoon, Judge Bobby Quintana said the rumors of FBI officials visiting his office were false. In fact, it was state officials who paid him a visit...
Laredo doing better with pandemic now than a year ago according to health department
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - President Biden plans to lift the COVID-19 national and public health emergencies in the spring of 2023. The White House said the end of the emergency declarations will be May 11. The director of the Laredo Health Department, Dr. Richard Chamberlain, said Laredo is in a better position now than we were a year ago. ”Because of our better state and knowing how to manage, especially with vaccines and at-home testing, it does put us in a significantly better position than we were at in 2022. At the end of January 2021, we did have more than 25,000 cases and at the close of January 2023, we had a little more than 1,000 cases. It’s a significant difference. We want to say thank you to the community for continually doing their part and especially with their choice to become vaccinated,” said Dr. Chamberlain.
Webb County Sheriff’s Office continues to pay tribute to ‘Fallen Knight’
WEBB COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - After nearly four decades, Webb County continues to remember and honor one of its own who lost his life in the line of duty. Exactly 37 years ago, jail correctional officer Jose Gerardo “Curly” Herrera was shot in the head by an inmate and later died at a San Antonio hospital.
Laredo Police seek help locating missing man last seen in downtown area
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a man who they say is missing. 35-year-old Tyler Larry James Holcomb was reported missing on Monday, January 9, 2023. He was last seen that day at 11 a.m. at the Bethany House located at 817 Hidalgo Street. Authorities say he has a history of visiting the downtown area.
City of Laredo announces opening of Los Presidentes secondary exit
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A new boulevard connecting busy sections of south Laredo is now open. Construction on the Los Presidentes second exit started in March 2022. The new road extension runs from Cuatro Vientos Road and Loop 20 to Concord Hills Boulevard and Brownwood Street. The city of Laredo...
Warm Early Week
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Much warmer, somewhat more humid air is moving north from Mexico and the western Gulf of Mexico. The shallow layer of humid air may bring patches of fog and low cloud during Monday morning. Warm dry air just above will stir in, mix the clouds away, and lead to sunny skies Monday afternoon. With the sunshine, we will reach the low 80′s. A cold front will move into our area from the west Tuesday night with a chance of a shower. Cooler weather with clearing skies will briefly follow on Wednesday.
Illegal Migrants Found with Fake Immigration Documents on a Bus on I-35
LAREDO – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the I-35 checkpoint arrested several individuals in a commercial bus as they attempted to pass through the checkpoint by using fraudulent identification documents. On Jan. 20, while conducting immigration inspections aboard a commercial passenger bus, Border Patrol agents discovered five...
KGNS Throwback: Todd’s Groundhog Day Adventure
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - It’s a blast from the past sent from a former KGNS sportscaster and Reporter Todd Freed. A video shows a light-hearted special report on Groundhog Day back which aired in 1990. For more headlines. click here.
Breezy Monday
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning its a pleasant start to the week were in the low 60s with cloudy skies . We might want to think about what were wearing today, it’s going to be a breezy day with gust as high as 28 mph. There is a possibility...
