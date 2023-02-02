Read full article on original website
ValueWalk
Gold Is Shining Again (After the Fed Killed King Dollar…Again)
For weekend reading, Gary Alexander, senior writer at Navellier & Associates, offers the following commentary:. After fueling inflation in 2021, the Fed’s greatest hits of 2022 are to destroy the housing market, injure the stock market, end a 40-year bond bull market, puncture the Bitcoin bubble, drive up the interest on the federal debt by a factor of about five, and now it has even managed to dethrone King Dollar, once again.
ValueWalk
Five Best And Worst Performing Mega-Cap Stocks In Jan 2023
The stock market finished January on a positive note. This is a good sign for investors, who incurred huge losses last year. A drop in the inflation rate helped push the S&P 500 up over 6% last month. A rally in January is generally a good sign for the rest of the year.
ValueWalk
Earnings Matter, But So Does Employment
In comments on the market, Daniel Berkowitz, investment director for investment manager Prudent Management Associates wrote:. A Fed-bounce and strong earnings from Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) have provided another day of gains for equity investors. The rise in stock prices is certainly welcome as we turn the page from an abysmal year in 2022.
ValueWalk
Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
Mullen Automotive shoots higher on good news yet again. The bears are still out in force but there are signs they are weakening. If this stock gets about $0.40 it could move up to $0.60 PDQ. Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) did it again. The company released more good news that has...
China experts predict Beijing’s next move after spy balloon shot down
Several China experts predicted what Beijing's next move would be after their spy balloon that flew across America over several days was blown up by the U.S. military on Saturday.
A Chinese iPhone factory worker says he saw a colleague have his pay reduced for spending too much time drinking water, report says
Nicknamed Hunter, he told Rest of World that working at the Foxconn factory in Zhengzhou, China felt like he was stripped of his "rights and dignity."
China responds with a threat after U.S. shoots down balloon
China claims the balloon was a civilian weather balloon
ValueWalk
Record Gold Demand In 2022: A Result Of Central Bank Purchases And Investor Protection
In 2022, gold demand grew 18% to 4,741 tons, which is the highest level of demand in 11 years according to the World Gold Council. This increase was due to massive central bank purchases, strong retail investor buying, and slowing outflows from exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The gold demand in 2022...
coinchapter.com
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
ValueWalk
Amazon – International Sales Fall Amid Consumer Weakness
Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s net sales rose 12% to $149.2bn in the fourth quarter, which was better than expected. Growth was entirely driven by North America and Amazon Web Services (AWS), while International sales fell 5%. Operating profit fell to $2.7bn from $3.5bn a year ago. The decrease includes a...
ValueWalk
Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
Harley-Davidson beat on the top and bottom lines and kick-started a rally. Profitability is on the rise and powering a robust dividend outlook. An increase to pre-pandemic levels is possible and worth 100% to current investors. Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) has not had an easy time over the past 5 or 6...
ValueWalk
Mapped: GDP Growth Forecasts By Country, In 2023
Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine early last year, talk of global recession has dominated the outlook for 2023. High inflation, spurred by rising energy costs, has tested GDP growth. Tightening monetary policy in the U.S., with interest rates jumping from roughly 0% to over 4% in 2022, has historically preceded a downturn about one to two years later.
ValueWalk
Transferring Foreign Cash Is Cheaper On Phones. So Why Isn’t It More Popular?
Mobile remittance channels are among the cheapest in the world and yet account for only a small portion of the total transaction volume. Finder’s Elizabeth Barry explores why this is and the barriers to using a mobile remittance provider. Despite economic uncertainties and the changing nature of global migration...
