Gold Is Shining Again (After the Fed Killed King Dollar…Again)

For weekend reading, Gary Alexander, senior writer at Navellier & Associates, offers the following commentary:. After fueling inflation in 2021, the Fed’s greatest hits of 2022 are to destroy the housing market, injure the stock market, end a 40-year bond bull market, puncture the Bitcoin bubble, drive up the interest on the federal debt by a factor of about five, and now it has even managed to dethrone King Dollar, once again.
Five Best And Worst Performing Mega-Cap Stocks In Jan 2023

The stock market finished January on a positive note. This is a good sign for investors, who incurred huge losses last year. A drop in the inflation rate helped push the S&P 500 up over 6% last month. A rally in January is generally a good sign for the rest of the year.
Earnings Matter, But So Does Employment

In comments on the market, Daniel Berkowitz, investment director for investment manager Prudent Management Associates wrote:. A Fed-bounce and strong earnings from Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) have provided another day of gains for equity investors. The rise in stock prices is certainly welcome as we turn the page from an abysmal year in 2022.
Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News

Mullen Automotive shoots higher on good news yet again. The bears are still out in force but there are signs they are weakening. If this stock gets about $0.40 it could move up to $0.60 PDQ. Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) did it again. The company released more good news that has...
Amazon – International Sales Fall Amid Consumer Weakness

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s net sales rose 12% to $149.2bn in the fourth quarter, which was better than expected. Growth was entirely driven by North America and Amazon Web Services (AWS), while International sales fell 5%. Operating profit fell to $2.7bn from $3.5bn a year ago. The decrease includes a...
Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?

Harley-Davidson beat on the top and bottom lines and kick-started a rally. Profitability is on the rise and powering a robust dividend outlook. An increase to pre-pandemic levels is possible and worth 100% to current investors. Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) has not had an easy time over the past 5 or 6...
Mapped: GDP Growth Forecasts By Country, In 2023

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine early last year, talk of global recession has dominated the outlook for 2023. High inflation, spurred by rising energy costs, has tested GDP growth. Tightening monetary policy in the U.S., with interest rates jumping from roughly 0% to over 4% in 2022, has historically preceded a downturn about one to two years later.
Transferring Foreign Cash Is Cheaper On Phones. So Why Isn’t It More Popular?

Mobile remittance channels are among the cheapest in the world and yet account for only a small portion of the total transaction volume. Finder’s Elizabeth Barry explores why this is and the barriers to using a mobile remittance provider. Despite economic uncertainties and the changing nature of global migration...

