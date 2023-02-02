Read full article on original website
Virginia AG Jason Miyares leads GOP efforts to oust liberal district attorneys
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares is leading a charge to get Republicans more involved in district attorney races to stop the spread of liberal criminal justice reform at the local level.
Washington Examiner
'Parents Bill of Rights' introduced in North Carolina Senate
(The Center Square) – North Carolina Senate Republicans introduced a “Parents’ Bill of Rights” on Wednesday, legislation intended as protection for children and parents as it relates to early childhood education. The legislation is designed to enhance public school transparency, outline the rights and responsibilities of...
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina lawmakers are trying again this year to remove a Jim Crow-era voting test from the state's constitution. This year, the amendment's chances of making it onto voters' ballots may be better. In 1899, after the civil war, North Carolina and many other southern states...
carolinajournal.com
Locke’s Mitch Kokai discusses proposed N.C. Parents’ Bill of Rights
Mitch Kokai, John Locke Foundation senior political analyst, discusses the proposed Parents’ Bill of Rights in the N.C. Senate. Kokai offered these comments during the Feb. 3, 2023, edition of PBS North Carolina’s “State Lines.”
WRAL
Bipartisan support to vote out NC's Civil War-era voter test
In 1899, after the Civil War, North Carolina and many other southern states added a literacy test to their constitutions as a way to prevent Black voters from being able to exercise their right to vote. In 1899, after the Civil War, North Carolina and many other southern states added...
Could ranked choice voting take hold in North Carolina?
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – What would you think about using ranked-choice voting to select candidates in North Carolina? Do you even know what that is? The concept of ranked-choice voting (RCV to insiders) – which is when you choose more than one candidate on the ballot and rank them by preference – has been expanding […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Proposed Bill Could Eliminate NC Sheriffs From Pistol Purchase Permit Process
CHARLOTTE — It’s a law that’s been on the books for more than 100 years in North Carolina. But, now some lawmakers are hoping to repeal it. Senate Bill 40 or the Pistol Purchase Permit Repeal would remove state law requirements that anyone buying a gun must first obtain a permit from their local sheriff’s office.
NC lawmakers aim to eliminate Jim Crow-era policy
But on Thursday, lawmakers filed a bill in the North Carolina House to remove the section.
Virginia House Republicans won’t consider Youngkin’s abortion ban proposal
For the second straight year, the Republican-led House of Delegates won't vote on proposals from GOP state delegates to ban abortion in Virginia.
What makes a good school? NC school leaders eye new way of measuring school quality
RALEIGH, N.C. — The way North Carolina schools are graded is due for an update, state education leaders say. To that end, officials are examining new ways to rate schools, weighing whether to include a host of other metrics — everything from students attendance to electives — to determine what separates good schools from bad schools.
'Hopefully it gets better': Economy a big concern ahead of Biden's State of the Union Address
Small business owners in Raleigh are facing concerns about the current state of the economy ahead of Biden's State of the Union Address.
Courthouse News Service
Virginia prepares for special election with national implications
RICHMOND, Va. (CN) — Virginians will head to the polls this month for a special election to send a new representative for the 4th Congressional District to Washington following the death of Democratic Congressman Donald McEachin. McEachin, a three-term congressman, died of complications from colorectal cancer last November. The...
The guiding light of hummingbirds: Restructuring and refocusing Carolina Public Press
Angie Newsome, the founder of Carolina Public Press, and I carry this spirit of good things to come with the current restructuring Carolina Public Press is embarking upon.
North Carolina bill would ban gender-affirming medical procedures for minors
A proposed bill in North Carolina would make it illegal for those in the medical field to perform gender-affirming care treatments on minors.
Indy Week
NC Bill Requiring Schools to Out Transgender Students Draws Fire
This story originally published online at NC Policy Watch. Parents, teachers, and the ACLU of North Carolina criticized a controversial bill moving through the state Senate that would require schools tell parents if their children want to use different names or pronouns at school. Called the “Parents’ Bill of Rights,”...
WYFF4.com
Furman political science professor explains what a Nikki Haley presidential campaign could look like
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Nikki Haley, once a United Nations ambassador, would likely be the second major candidate in the race, and that's leading to questions about what her campaign could look like. It also raises the question of why she would choose to enter the race this early in the 2024 cycle.
YAHOO!
How much money is your state spending to defend against climate change? What we learned
North Carolina became the object of some national scorn when it ordered coastal regulators a decade ago to ignore the latest scientific predictions of how fast the seas would rise in the coming decades. Proponents of the short-lived 2012 state law said embracing worrisome projections on sea-level rise, which they...
WCNC
Another 'Big Tobacco', or a health-focused aid? NC medical weed bill has largely bipartisan support
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The push to legalize medical marijuana in North Carolina is underway, again. Senate Bill 3, known as the Compassionate Care Act, gained support from both Republicans and Democrats in both chambers of the statehouse last year. It's back again to be discussed. This position on medical...
Report describes paths toward N. Carolina net-zero emissions
Meeting greenhouse-gas emissions reduction goals for North Carolina over the next roughly quarter-century will require innovative policies and initiatives.
North Carolina police urge residents not to take ‘potshots’ at Chinese spy balloon
As a suspected spy balloon continues to float over the U.S., one police department in North Carolina is urging residents to use restraint -- and not try to shoot it down.
