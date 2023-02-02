ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Examiner

'Parents Bill of Rights' introduced in North Carolina Senate

(The Center Square) – North Carolina Senate Republicans introduced a “Parents’ Bill of Rights” on Wednesday, legislation intended as protection for children and parents as it relates to early childhood education. The legislation is designed to enhance public school transparency, outline the rights and responsibilities of...
FOX8 News

Could ranked choice voting take hold in North Carolina?

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – What would you think about using ranked-choice voting to select candidates in North Carolina? Do you even know what that is? The concept of ranked-choice voting (RCV to insiders) – which is when you choose more than one candidate on the ballot and rank them by preference – has been expanding […]
Courthouse News Service

Virginia prepares for special election with national implications

RICHMOND, Va. (CN) — Virginians will head to the polls this month for a special election to send a new representative for the 4th Congressional District to Washington following the death of Democratic Congressman Donald McEachin. McEachin, a three-term congressman, died of complications from colorectal cancer last November. The...
Indy Week

NC Bill Requiring Schools to Out Transgender Students Draws Fire

This story originally published online at NC Policy Watch. Parents, teachers, and the ACLU of North Carolina criticized a controversial bill moving through the state Senate that would require schools tell parents if their children want to use different names or pronouns at school. Called the “Parents’ Bill of Rights,”...
