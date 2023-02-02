Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBA Makes Major Announcement After BrawlOnlyHomersOrlando, FL
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersOrlando, FL
Artwork and puzzle designed on Trayvon Martin heavenly birthday on this February 5, 2023Tour Tyler TexasSanford, FL
Vibrant Bites Abound at Hot Taco Street TaqueriaJ.M. LesinskiOrlando, FL
Related
Troopers: Several hurt after multi-vehicle crash on I-4 in Orlando
Crews with Orange County Fire Rescue responded to a serious crash on Interstate 4 early Monday.
click orlando
Interstate 95 cleared after crash in rain slowed traffic near Melbourne
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The rightmost lane of southbound Interstate 95 was temporarily blocked Sunday morning near Melbourne as Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to a crash. Troopers were dispatched to mile marker 177 (near Palm Bay Road) to a crash with injuries at 10:29 a.m., records show. [TRENDING:...
click orlando
5 injured in multivehicle crash in Orange County construction zone on I-4, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Five people were injured in a multivehicle crash Monday morning in a construction zone on Interstate 4 in Orange County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 5 a.m. just east of Central Florida Parkway. According to an FHP crash report,...
click orlando
Crash creates backups on SR-417 in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash on State Road 417 before mile marker 25 has traffic backed up in Orange County, according to FL 511. According to FDOT, the right lane of State Road 417 north is blocked. A subject was declared a trauma alert and transported to a...
click orlando
SR-436 back open after crash cleared in Altamonte Springs, FDOT says
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – A crash that had all lanes of State Road 436 closed in Seminole County is now clear, according, according to FL 511. FDOT said State Road 436 was closed in both directions at Anchor Road in Altamonte Springs. According to the Seminole County Fire Department,...
click orlando
Woman killed in rollover crash on I-4 in Orlando, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 56-year-old Orlando woman was killed Sunday night in a rollover crash on Interstate 4 in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal crash happened around 8:40 p.m. on I-4 just east of Central Florida Parkway in Orlando. Troopers said the woman lost...
click orlando
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Orange County, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at 10th Street and Belvedere Road on Sunday evening. The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced...
WESH
Man injured after crashing into fence in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at the top headlines. The Seminole County Fire Department responded to a crash Saturday after a car struck a fence. The man driving the car was transported to the hospital and remains in stable condition, the fire department said. Duke Energy...
villages-news.com
Major traffic shift on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 as remaining overpass bridge being demolished
A major traffic shift is taking place on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake as the remaining overpass bridge is being demolished. Law enforcement officers are warning motorists to pay close attention to traffic patterns and obey the speed limit. Construction of the roadway section from Griffin View Drive to...
click orlando
Fire rips through Brevard County home, officials say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A home in Port St. John suffered heavy damage from a fire on Friday evening, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue. Crews from Brevard County Fire Rescue, Titusville Fire Department and Four Communities Fire Department responded to the home in the 6600 block of Haven Avenue.
fox35orlando.com
Pedestrian killed after being hit by SUV in Melbourne, police say
MELBOURNE, Fla. - A pedestrian was killed on Friday after Melbourne police said he was hit by an SUV while crossing the road. According to police, this happened in the 2800 block of Sarno Road. Investigators said a driver in a Chevrolet Equinox was traveling eastbound on Sarno Road in...
click orlando
Police hit Orlando’s biggest roads for traffic enforcement crackdown
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department pulled over 180 drivers last month in a new special enforcement effort on the city’s busiest highways. OPD was awarded a grant for a partnership with the Florida Department of Transportation starting in January. [TRENDING: Universal Orlando Resort launches ‘epic’ ticket...
Rollover crash of semi hauling milk shuts down parts of major roadway in Seminole County
Three lanes of eastbound Semoran Boulevard were closed while crews worked to unload 1,000 crates of milk from the overturned trailer.
fox35orlando.com
2 big crashes cause traffic nightmare on I-4 and State Road 429
ORLANDO, Fla. - Two big crashes shut down lanes of major roads on Thursday morning, causing big problems for commuters. In Orange County, a crash shut down the westbound lanes early Thursday morning in Orlando at Central Florida Parkway. Traffic is getting by on the left-hand shoulder. A second crash...
click orlando
63-year-old Orlando man killed in crash; SR-520 closed at Beachline
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 63-year-old Orlando man was killed Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash on State Road 520 in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal crash happened around 12:25 a.m. on State Road 520 at State Road 528. As of 8 a .m., eastbound lanes of S.R. 520 remained closed in the area.
WESH
Deadly crash shuts down part of SR-520 at SR-528
ORLANDO, Fla. — A deadly crash has shut down the eastbound lanes on SR-520 at SR-528. The crash happened just before 1:00 a.m. on Friday morning. FHP was on the scene for hours investigating the crash. We've reached out to them for more information.
click orlando
Man found shot, critically wounded in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found shot and critically injured late Sunday in Orlando, police said. The shooting was reported around midnight at the Woodlake Villas Apartments in the 600 block of Conway Road near State Road 408. Orlando police said officers were called to the area and...
Troopers: 1 killed in single-vehicle rollover crash in Volusia County
One person died in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Volusia County Thursday morning, troopers said.
Volusia County firefighter hurt during surfing accident dies from injuries, sheriff says
An Ormond Beach firefighter and paramedic who was found unresponsive in the water while surfing, has died.
WESH
2 pedestrians struck, killed at Osceola County intersection within two days of each other
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Two people have died within 48 hours of each other at the same place. In both instances, victims were trying to cross a dangerous intersection in St. Cloud. According to St. Cloud police, a man in his early 60s was trying to cross 13th Street...
Comments / 0