Maitland, FL

click orlando

Interstate 95 cleared after crash in rain slowed traffic near Melbourne

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The rightmost lane of southbound Interstate 95 was temporarily blocked Sunday morning near Melbourne as Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to a crash. Troopers were dispatched to mile marker 177 (near Palm Bay Road) to a crash with injuries at 10:29 a.m., records show. [TRENDING:...
MELBOURNE, FL
click orlando

Crash creates backups on SR-417 in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash on State Road 417 before mile marker 25 has traffic backed up in Orange County, according to FL 511. According to FDOT, the right lane of State Road 417 north is blocked. A subject was declared a trauma alert and transported to a...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Woman killed in rollover crash on I-4 in Orlando, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 56-year-old Orlando woman was killed Sunday night in a rollover crash on Interstate 4 in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal crash happened around 8:40 p.m. on I-4 just east of Central Florida Parkway in Orlando. Troopers said the woman lost...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Man injured after crashing into fence in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at the top headlines. The Seminole County Fire Department responded to a crash Saturday after a car struck a fence. The man driving the car was transported to the hospital and remains in stable condition, the fire department said. Duke Energy...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Fire rips through Brevard County home, officials say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A home in Port St. John suffered heavy damage from a fire on Friday evening, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue. Crews from Brevard County Fire Rescue, Titusville Fire Department and Four Communities Fire Department responded to the home in the 6600 block of Haven Avenue.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Pedestrian killed after being hit by SUV in Melbourne, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. - A pedestrian was killed on Friday after Melbourne police said he was hit by an SUV while crossing the road. According to police, this happened in the 2800 block of Sarno Road. Investigators said a driver in a Chevrolet Equinox was traveling eastbound on Sarno Road in...
MELBOURNE, FL
click orlando

Police hit Orlando’s biggest roads for traffic enforcement crackdown

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department pulled over 180 drivers last month in a new special enforcement effort on the city’s busiest highways. OPD was awarded a grant for a partnership with the Florida Department of Transportation starting in January. [TRENDING: Universal Orlando Resort launches ‘epic’ ticket...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

2 big crashes cause traffic nightmare on I-4 and State Road 429

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two big crashes shut down lanes of major roads on Thursday morning, causing big problems for commuters. In Orange County, a crash shut down the westbound lanes early Thursday morning in Orlando at Central Florida Parkway. Traffic is getting by on the left-hand shoulder. A second crash...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

63-year-old Orlando man killed in crash; SR-520 closed at Beachline

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 63-year-old Orlando man was killed Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash on State Road 520 in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal crash happened around 12:25 a.m. on State Road 520 at State Road 528. As of 8 a .m., eastbound lanes of S.R. 520 remained closed in the area.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Deadly crash shuts down part of SR-520 at SR-528

ORLANDO, Fla. — A deadly crash has shut down the eastbound lanes on SR-520 at SR-528. The crash happened just before 1:00 a.m. on Friday morning. FHP was on the scene for hours investigating the crash. We've reached out to them for more information.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Man found shot, critically wounded in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found shot and critically injured late Sunday in Orlando, police said. The shooting was reported around midnight at the Woodlake Villas Apartments in the 600 block of Conway Road near State Road 408. Orlando police said officers were called to the area and...
ORLANDO, FL

