Everything to Know about the 2023 Grammy Awards
Who's hosting, who's set to perform, who's up for the most awards, and which surprise A-listers we hope to see take the stage
Beyoncé Misses Award Acceptance At The 2023 Grammys As She Was 'Stuck In Traffic'
Awkward! Beyoncé won her 31st Grammy award for Best R&B song — but the singer couldn't make it on stage as she was stuck in traffic, according to host Trevor Noah. Luckily, Nile Rodgers and The-Dream came to the rescue and accepted the trophy. "Y'all know n****s be on CP time," the latter said. "Beyoncé thanks y'all.""When I got called to play on this song, it was the most organic thing that every happened to me. I heard the song and I said, 'I want to play on that right now.' It was one take. I promise. I played it....
J Lo's Grammys Gown Has a Plunging Neckline and a Hip-High Slit
As the 2023 Grammys red carpet wrapped and the ceremony began, Jennifer Lopez rolled up to LA's Crypto.com Arena in grand style. She graced the stage to present Harry Styles with the award for best pop vocal album in a bold Gucci design. Lopez, 53, wore a sheer, navy-blue gown dripping with crystal fringe down the plunging bodice and making up the entirety of the sleeves. A lavish ruffle silk train trailed behind her, while a hip-high slit gave way to astoundingly tall glitter platform sandals, which were from her own line, J Lo Jennifer Lopez.
Madonna Bashes Haters At Grammys As Viewers Beg Her 'Plastic' Face To 'Get Off The Stage': 'No One Likes You' — See Pics
Madonna graced her fans with an on-stage arrival at the 2023 Grammy Awards. However, the "Material Girl" singer's haters immediately begged for the cameras to pan away from the artist's absurd ensemble.As she took to the microphone to announce Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance, the Queen of Pop asked the crowd, "Who wants to start some controversy?" before thanking "all the troublemakers out there" for taking a stand against societal norms.The "Like a Virgin" crooner had her hair tied in two tightly braided buns, as she opted for white button-up shirt, fishnet gloves and a black tie layered beneath...
Jay-Z Raps Nearly Five-Minute Verse in Last Supper-Inspired ‘God Did’ Performance to Close Out Grammys
Jay-Z, DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, John Legend and Fridayy delivered hip-hop lovers the ultimate treat with their Grammy performance of “God Did,” which closed out the 2023 ceremony. DJ Khaled started the performance from inside the Crypto.com arena before the camera cut outside, where Khaled joined Legend, Ross, Lil Wayne and more in the middle of the street to keep the performance going. The performance went full “The Last Supper” when Jay-Z arrived to perform his nearly five-minute verse. The artists all sat at a long dining table in the middle of street complete with a feast and...
Taylor Swift politely tells a Grammys photographer to calm down after he yells at a publicist to get out of his shot
"Just give us a second, we're not gonna rush you. It's all gonna be fine," Swift told the photographers with a smile.
Why Is Beyonce Late to the 2023 Grammy Awards? Details on Her Tardy Arrival
Beyoncé has made history as one of the most highly decorated artists of all time — but why is she late to the 2023 Grammys? Keep reading to find out everything we know about the songstresses’ tardy arrival. Why Was Beyonce Late to the 2023 Grammys?. After...
Quavo Performs Tribute to Takeoff at 2023 Grammy Awards – Watch
Quavo performed an emotional tribute to his late nephew Takeoff at the 2023 Grammy Awards tonight. On Sunday night (Feb. 5), Quavo graced the Grammys stage at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles to perform "Without You," a somber song he released last month in honor of Takeoff. During the awards show set, the rapper was assisted by the Maverick City Music choir.
Jay-Z to Perform at 2023 Grammys After Rocky History
Jay-Z is officially set to perform at the 2023 Grammy Awards live in Los Angeles. On Friday (Feb. 3), the Recording Academy hit up Twitter to announce that Jay-Z will take the stage at the 65th annual Grammy Awards ceremony taking place at the Crypto.com Area in Los Angeles this coming Sunday, Feb. 5.
SheKnows
Jennifer Hudson, Sharon Stone, & More of the Best Dressed Celebs From Clive Davis’ Star-Studded Pre-Grammy Gala
When there’s a star-studded party, there’s an even more packed, star-studded after-party. We’ve seen the Elton John and Vanity Fair ones that take place after the Oscars, the lowkey ones after the Golden Globes, and so on. However, the Grammys are a bit different because instead of an after-party, there’s usually a pre-party gala hosted by legendary music executive Clive Davis.
See the Fierce Fashions from the 2023 Grammy Awards Red Carpet
Check out all the fashion photos and outfits from the 2023 Grammy Awards red carpet.
Bustle
Pedro Pascal Barely Got Through The “Lisa From Temecula” SNL Sketch
Studio 8H welcomed the internet’s favorite zaddy on Saturday, Feb. 4. Pedro Pascal made his Saturday Night Live debut, hosting an episode that also featured musical guest Coldplay. The “Last of Us” star was “so excited” to be there, he shared during his monologue, and he looked like he enjoyed every minute of the experience. In fact, he broke multiple times as the night progressed, especially during the hilarious “Lisa from Temecula” sketch.
Rebel Wilson Shows 1st Photos Of Baby Royce’s Face 3 Months After She Was Born Via Surrogate
Rebel Wilson was an adorable doting mom in the first photo of her daughter’s face! The Pitch Perfect actress took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, February 4 to share a beautiful snap of baby Royce, whom she welcomed in November. In the snap, seen here via Page Six, Rebel cradles the sweet newborn, who is looking up at her mother with nothing but love in her eyes. Too cute!
Grammys 2023: Taylor Swift wins Best Music Video for All Too Well short
Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well: The Short Film” has won the Grammy for Best Music Video at the awards ceremony on Sunday (5 February). The 65th Grammy Awards are underway at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles. Swift, who directed the 10-minute long video starring Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien, was nominated in the category alongside Adele, Harry Styles, Doja Cat, and Kendrick Lamar. She released the re-recorded version of her 2012 album Red in November 2021. Follow live updates on the Grammy Awards here.The award marks Swift’s 12th Grammy, including her second Best Music Video win. She shared...
Cardi B Licks All Over Offset’s Mouth on Red Carpet at Grammy Awards Party – Watch
It's no secret that Cardi B loves Offset. So much so that the Bronx rapper was filmed licking all over Offset's mouth on the red carpet at a pre-Grammy Awards party. On Saturday (Feb. 4), Cardi B and Offset appeared on the red carpet at the Pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman (aka the Clive Davis Party) looking fabulous and in love. While on the red carpet, the hip-hop couple allowed photographers to take pictures of them. Then, just for fun, Bardi grabbed Offset's face and proceeded to lick all over his mouth, which you can watch at the bottom of this post.
How to Watch the 2023 Grammy Awards
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. The 2023 Grammy Awards will air Sunday at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount Plus. The ceremony returns in full force for the first time in over three years, with a star-studded lineup of performers and a packed schedule of parties and showcases leading up to the Feb. 5 show at Los Angeles’s Crypto.com Arena. This year’s performers include Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo and Sam Smith...
2023 Grammy Awards Preview
Grammy weekend has arrived and Cheddar News has the rundown of what viewers can expect on music's biggest night.
Grammys could make history with Beyoncé, Bad Bunny wins
Will Beyoncé emerge from the Grammy Awards as its most decorated artist ever?
Miles Teller Busts a Move in Bud Light Super Bowl Commercial With His Wife—You're Welcome
The clip offers a 'sneak peak' into life at home with the notoriously private couple.
Beyoncé Wins Best R&B Song for “Cuff It” at 2023 Grammys
Beyoncé has won the 2023 Grammy Award for Best R&B Song with “Cuff It.” The superstar took home the award over fellow nominees Jazmine Sullivan (“Hurt Me So Good”), Mary J. Blige (“Good Morning Gorgeous”), Muni Long (“Hrs & Hrs”), and PJ Morton (“Please Don’t Walk Away”). Beyoncé is now tied for the most wins in Grammys history, having won 31 career awards. She was not at the ceremony to accept her latest Grammy, with host Trevor Noah joking that she may be stuck in traffic. She eventually made it to the ceremony.
