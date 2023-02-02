ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homestead, FL

Anthony James

Shock Video Shows 9-Year-Old Girl Brutally Beaten on School Bus by Older Boys While Students Cheer Them On

A shocking video has emerged online showing a 9-year old female student in Florida being viciously beaten by two older boys on a school bus. In the video, the student can be seen repeatedly punching the terrified girl in the head. Perhaps more disturbing was the fact that other students recorded the incident and cheered on the attack instead of intervening to help the victim. The children attend the Coconut Palm K-8 Academy in Homestead, Florida.
HOMESTEAD, FL
WSVN-TV

Search underway for 15-year-old girl reported missing from Wynwood

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 15-year-old girl who went missing in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood. According to City of Miami Police, Ashanty Mariah Stewart was last seen on Saturday in an unspecified part of Wynwood. She stands 5 feet, 5 inches...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Police shut down roads on West Flagler in Little Havana due to investigation

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police gathered in a Miami area to investigate calls of a shooting, Monday. Around 5 a.m., Miami Police officers closed down the streets on West Flagler Street between Southwest Ninth and 11th avenues in Little Havana. 7News captured video of authorities canvassing the area and Crime Scene...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Police: Man who shot at Florida City officer arrested, charged

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested the man who, they said, opened fire at a Florida City Police officer during an attempted traffic stop. Detectives said they took Virgilio Salgado into custody without incident on Saturday night. On Sunday afternoon, the 28-year-old stood before a Miami-Dade Circuit judge.
FLORIDA CITY, FL
WSVN-TV

At least 1 dead, 1 hospitalized following crash in Margate

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash turned deadly in a Margate neighborhood Monday morning. Calls for help rang in at 1:30 a.m. after the collision occurred on Rock Island Road and Northwest First Street. Debris was scattered as video footage showed the power of the wreckage. Police covered one body...
MARGATE, FL
WSVN-TV

Officer OK after shots fired at Florida City Police cruiser

FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - A police officer came under fire as he patrolled the streets of Florida City, leaving residents concerned for their safety. Area residents were left shaken by the gunfire near Northwest Seventh Avenue and Second Street, early Saturday morning. “I heard screaming, fighting and then,...
FLORIDA CITY, FL
tamaractalk.com

Man Attempts to Settle Dog Poop Dispute with Dangerous Drive-by

A Tamarac man was arrested after allegedly attempting to run over a neighbor with his vehicle following a dispute over dog poop. On January 23, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office responded to a neighbor dispute at 8340 Black Olive Drive in Tamarac after receiving reports of a man acting erratically and attempting to strike neighbors with his vehicle.
TAMARAC, FL
CBS Miami

Student arrested in beating of 3rd grader inside school bus in Homestead

MIAMI - Disturbing and alarming cell phone video captures the moment a 9-year-old girl is beaten by several older boys while riding on a bus from Coconut Palm K-8 Academy in Homestead."Emotionally, I couldn't even last two minutes. I couldn't look at the video. Like any mother, I am destroyed. I fell to my knees and at that moment I said I have to do something," said Jenni, who is the mother of the young girl who was attacked. Jenni says her daughter was attacked while riding on the school bus Wednesday afternoon. Her 10-year-old son was also pummeled on the same...
HOMESTEAD, FL
WSVN-TV

2 people, 1 dog displaced following Lauderhill house fire

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A home was deemed unlivable after going up in flames in Lauderhill, Monday morning. Rescue crews rushed to the home near Northwest 47th Avenue and 18th Court. Firefighters extinguished the blaze in 20 minutes. Two adults and a dog were able to escape. The cause of...
LAUDERHILL, FL
WSVN-TV

Couple pictured in roll of film left behind at Vizcaya found

MIAMI (WSVN) - The couple on the photos in a roll of film that was left behind at Vizcaya Museum and Gardens has been located. Someone had recently spotted the roll of film at the waterfront estate in Miami, which was built in the early 20th century and is a national historic landmark.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Firefighters extinguish blaze in Miami Gardens; investigation underway

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A house fire broke out in Miami Gardens, Monday morning. Just before 3:50 a.m., firefighters received a call about a fire along Northwest 209th Street and 38th Place. When fire crews arrived, they quickly controlled the blaze. No injures were reported. Officials are still investigating...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL

