Cloud Leaders Amazon, Google and Microsoft Show the Once-Booming Market Is Cooling Down

The top three U.S. cloud infrastructure providers showed in their fourth-quarter results that businesses are looking for ways to trim cloud costs. The cost-cutting trend could stick around for at least another two quarters, Amazon's finance chief said. As growth in traditional tech equipment and software slowed to a trickle...
Cramer's Week Ahead: Take Advantage of the Bull Market by Selling Some Shares

CNBC’s Jim Cramer advised investors to ring the register on some of their positions to take advantage of the bull market. Cramer also reviewed next week’s slate of earnings, which include Disney, Tyson Foods, PepsiCo and more. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday advised investors to ring the register...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Tyson Foods, PayPal, Children's Place and More

Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading. Tyson Foods – Shares of the food processing giant suffered a 6% drop in premarket trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for the first quarter. Earnings came in at 85 cents per share excluding items on revenues of $13.26 billion. Analysts expected $1.34 per share in earnings and revenue of $13.52 billion, according to Refinitiv.
Top Wall Street Analysts Find These Stocks Compelling

During these challenging times, making informed decisions with a long-term view is vital for investors. Here are five stocks chosen by Wall Street's top analysts, according to TipRanks, a platform that ranks analysts based on their track records. Advanced Micro Devices. Semiconductor company Advanced Micro Devices' (AMD) fourth-quarter results surpassed...
European Markets Lower as Investors Gauge Economic Outlook

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets started the new trading week on a negative note as investors gauge the global economic outlook and efforts to tackle inflation. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.8% by mid-afternoon, with most sectors and major bourses trading in the...
Dell to Lay Off 6,650 Workers, Or 5% of Its Workforce

Dell on Monday announced plans to lay off more than 6,650 employees, or about 5% of its workforce, according to an SEC filing. In a memo to employees, Jeff Clarke, co-COO at Dell, said the cuts were made in an effort to "stay ahead of downturn impacts." Clarke said the...
Retailers in China Enact Rare Price Cuts for Apple's High-End iPhone 14 Line

Major retailers in China have slashed the price of Apple's high-end iPhone 14 models amid a slump in smartphone demand in the world's second-largest economy. E-commerce site JD.com, an authorized Apple distributer, is selling the basic version of the iPhone 14 Pro for 7,199 Chinese yuan ($1,062) after an 800 yuan promotion.
Cramer's Lightning Round: Zoom Video Needs a Merger

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Cintas Corp: "It's one of the greatest small business companies in the world." Zoom Video Communications Inc: "They're just not making enough money...
The Biggest Risks in Procrastinating on iPhone, Android Software Updates

Apple and Google, as well as phone manufacturers including Samsung, release software updates to patch security issues and other operating system bugs in iOS and Android code. Delaying the latest software update puts phone users at greater risk of personal information being hacked. Once a new OS software update is...
