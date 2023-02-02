ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Officials Offer Congress Briefing on Trump Documents

U.S. officials have offered to brief congressional leaders on their investigation into the classified documents found at former President Donald Trump's Florida residence, people familiar with the matter said Sunday. A briefing could come as soon as this week. But it may not meet demands from lawmakers who want to...
There's a Bombshell New Audio Clip That Shows the Trump Team Strategizing Exactly How They're Going to Push Election Fraud Lies

Donald Trump’s campaign team in Wisconsin knew they lost the state in the 2020 presidential election, but that didn’t stop them from trying to spin a fraud narrative. There’s new audio that is confirming that Republican officials behind the scenes were trying to cook up a story that the election was stolen.  This is the latest chaotic issue to come down the pike as Donald Trump tries to run for president for the third time. According to the Associated Press, who posted the leaked audio, the voice is of Andrew Iverson, who led the former president’s campaign in Wisconsin, and shockingly...
