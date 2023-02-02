ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Make Major Signing

The Philadelphia Eagles are currently about one week away from playing against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, which takes place on Sunday, February 12, 2023. Almost everything this season has gone right for the Philadelphia Eagles, as their quarterback Jalen Hurts took a major step towards superstardom in his third season in the National Football League.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Report: Saints are expected to name Joe Woods defensive coordinator

The Saints have reportedly found their new defensive coordinator. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Saints are expected to hire Joe Woods after interviewing with the team last week. The Saints had co-defensive coordinators last season, but they dismissed Kris Richard and Ryan Nielsen left to become the defensive coordinator for the Falcons.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
People

Jason Kelce Compliments Patrick Mahomes Ahead of Their 2023 Super Bowl Meeting: 'One of the Greatest'

Jason discussed playing against Mahomes and his brother Travis during a morning show appearance on Thursday Jason Kelce recognizes greatness when he sees it. On Thursday, the Philadelphia Eagles center spoke with Angelo Cataldi and the Morning Team to discuss the upcoming 2023 Super Bowl and how his mom feels having him and his brother, Travis Kelce, competing in the game for different teams. Jason and the Eagles will take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, and during the interview, he admitted the Chiefs are a "good team." "[Mahomes] is going to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

The first million-dollar bet for Super Bowl LVII has landed

It’s Super Bowl season. So it’s time for supersized bets to be made on the Super Bowl. Via David Purdum of ESPN.com, the first reported seven-figure Super Bowl wager for next Sunday’s Eagles-Chiefs game has been made. Someone has bet $1 million on the Eagles straight up...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Five Interesting Facts About Chiefs Coach Andy Reid

Five interesting facts about Chiefs coach Andy Reid originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. One of the NFL’s best and most likable coaches is back in the Super Bowl. For the third time in four seasons, Andy Reid will be on the sideline as his team competes for a championship. The 64-year-old coach has helped set up the Kansas City Chiefs for a potential dynasty, and this year’s Super Bowl will hit closer to home.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: Chiefs General Manager Has Warning For Rest Of NFL

In five years with Patrick Mahomes as the starter, the Kansas City Chiefs have reached five conference championship games and are hoping to win their second Super Bowl in three attempts. In a recent conversation with ESPN.com, Chiefs GM Brett Veach had a pretty telling comment about his team and ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs release updated depth chart for Super Bowl LVII

The Kansas City Chiefs have released their latest “unofficial” depth chart ahead of Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles. There is a single change to the depth chart this week reflecting a transaction made ahead of the AFC Championship Game. Generally speaking, these are intended to give a rough idea of where a player is on the depth chart, but they’re not always entirely accurate. They’re considered “unofficial” because they’re assembled by the team’s PR staff and not the coaching staff and they might not always reflect what happens on game day as a result of that. It’s intended to be a fluid document that evolves as the roster changes throughout the season.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy