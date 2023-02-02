ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 schools in Menifee on lockdown, police say social media misinformation

By KCAL-News Staff
 3 days ago

Santa Rosa Academy in Menifee was placed on lockdown Thursday after a call came in of a suspicious person on campus. Police responded and say the report appears to be unfounded.

At 12:51 p.m. the Menifee Police Department updated the situation on their Facebook page, saying the "suspicious person from Santa Rosa Academy is now on campus at Paloma High School and that school has been placed on lockdown."

Police said it is believed to be social media misinformation, but are clearing Paloma High School out of an abundance of caution.

mmmkayjay
3d ago

It was so scary. Gets at paloma we’re on lock down for two hours being told to find any classroom and stay there. Then to barricade the door an hour later. No one was told info except students at paloma were told there was an active shooter at a nearby school. Every parent was on edge. Communication needs to be better. We all have cell phones. Text parents as well as teachers so we don’t fear the worst! Prayers answered. Now let’s find the person that called this in.

