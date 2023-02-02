ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Motley Fool

Why Advanced Micro Devices Stock Gained 16% in January

By Jeremy Bowman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

What happened

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) made gains last month after the chipmaker benefited from a rise in tech stocks, a weak report from rival Intel , and anticipation for its own fourth-quarter earnings report, which came out after market hours on Jan. 31.

According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence , AMD stock rose 16% in January.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=370AWS_0kaZr4R600

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

The Nasdaq gained nearly 11% last month, pushing stocks higher broadly as investors reacted to signs that inflation was cooling off and that the Federal Reserve would continue to slow down its interest rate hikes.

Though the semiconductor sector has been in a correction for several months now, it is connected to the broader tech sector and will respond favorably to a slowdown in rate hikes.

There was no major company-specific news on AMD in January, but the it benefited from multiple analyst upgrades as Wall Street seemed to believe a cyclical bottom in end chip demand in markets like PCs was near.

On Jan. 23, AMD shares jumped 9.2% after Barclays upgraded the stock from equal weight to overweight. Analyst Blayne Curtis released more positive 2024 estimates for semiconductor stocks, and he raised his price target on AMD from $70 to $85.

The following day, Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and a price target of $100, with analyst Matthew Ramsay saying that the company remains in a very strong competitive position, and that he expected Q1 results to mark the bottom of the cycle.

Finally, the stock edged higher after rival Intel reported a dismal fourth-quarter earnings report and forecast a loss in Q1.

Now what

AMD shares surged on Feb. 1, climbing 12.6% after the company reported its own Q4 earnings report. Though it couldn't escape the headwinds in the industry, the company remains solidly profitable and delivered much better results than Intel.

Revenue rose 16% to $5.6 billion, which beat analysts' estimate of $5.5 billion, but adjusted earnings per share fell 25% to $0.69, due lower operating income in its client segment, which is focused on PCs. That result exceeded the consensus earnings estimate of $0.67 per share.

Looking ahead, AMD anticipates a challenging first quarter, calling for revenue to fall 10% to around $5.3 billion. Despite the weakness, investors were still encouraged by the results, and the company looks well positioned to take market share from peers like Intel.

Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices and Intel. The Motley Fool recommends Barclays Plc and recommends the following options: long January 2023 $57.50 calls on Intel, long January 2025 $45 calls on Intel, and short January 2025 $45 puts on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

1 Stunning Growth Stock Set to Soar by 2,700%, According to Cathie Wood

In 2020, it seemed that Cathie Wood's stock picks couldn't miss. Her flagship Ark Innovation ETF rocketed upward by 149% for the year, turning her into a Wall Street star. Then, the bottom dropped out of the tech sector, and the fund that once seemed invulnerable plummeted, falling 77% from its peak. Wood is undeterred, however. She's been doubling down on her strategy of buying the most disruptive and innovative companies out there. She notes that previous bear markets have yielded remarkable opportunities for investors with a long-term mindset.
Motley Fool

Got $5,000? Buy These 2 Stocks and Hold Until Retirement

With the S&P 500 off to a good start this year, investors might be more optimistic now. Costco operates a lucrative membership-based model that is due for a price increase. Nike's inventory glut should work itself out; the company's brand remains as powerful as ever. You’re reading a free article...
msn.com

Mark Cuban just told Bill Maher that buying gold is ‘dumb as f---’ — and wants bitcoin to keep plunging so he can buy more. Here are 3 simple ways to gain crypto exposure

Bitcoin plunged nearly 65% in 2022. But one billionaire investor still likes the world’s largest cryptocurrency: Mark Cuban. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. “I want Bitcoin...
Motley Fool

2 Top Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation in 2023

Both the travel and telehealth industries have undergone rapid changes in the last few years. Teladoc is shaving net losses and seeing rapid adoption in its core business segments. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Entrepreneur

4 Stocks You'll Want to Sell Now

While the Fed announced a quarter-point interest rate hike this month as expected, the central bank is far from its victory. Moreover, experts are doubting the market's strength to be...
Motley Fool

4 Stocks That Can Turn $100,000 Into $500,000 by the Time You Retire

A good deal of stocks appear to have begun a recovery from bear market lows. Depressed valuations make a fivefold (or more) rebound in many growth stocks increasingly likely. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

Why Ford Stock Fell On Friday

Supply chain shortages are preventing Ford from producing as many vehicles as it could otherwise sell. Ford liquidated nearly all its stake in Rivian and will use the proceeds to pay a special dividend. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool

3 of the Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in February

Easterly Government Properties makes 98% of its lease income from the U.S. government. Enterprise Products Partners has increased its dividend for 24 consecutive years. Medical Properties Trust offers an ultra-high yield, and its outlook looks better in 2023. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Motley Fool

2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Go Parabolic in 2023

Tech stocks have been hammered by the market over the past year. Fiverr is building out its long-term competitive advantage. Airbnb is expanding its cash position and tapping into new sources of growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
268K+
Followers
124K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy