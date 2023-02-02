ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron County, TX

‘I will break your face’: Man threatens ex 3 years after breakup, Cameron County deputies say

By Alejandra Yañez
 3 days ago

PRIMERA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested Monday after allegedly threatening “to break” a woman he had last been in a relationship with years before, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

Joan Moncivais, 36, was charged with making a terroristic threat while publicly intoxicated, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies alleged Moncivais was highly intoxicated and parked outside of his ex’s home Tuesday in Los Fresnos. Further, deputies say he had red bloodshot eyes and a strong odor of alcohol on his breath.

According to authorities, just one day earlier Moncivais’ ex had called 911 to report that he told her “I will break your face or break you” and that he was on his way to her residence. That day deputies patrolled the area but did not find Moncivais, the sheriff’s office said.

On Tuesday, he was parked outside the woman’s house, the report stated.

Deputies said the woman was distraught, shaking, highly nervous and stated she feared for her life. She told investigators that she has been separated from Moncivais for about three to four years but he keeps looking for her, according to the sheriff’s office.

Moncivais was arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat while publicly intoxicated.

