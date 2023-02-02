CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our work and school week is getting off a pleasant start. We’ll see partly sunny skies and above normal conditions. A cold front will advance across the region dry, but it will cause wind to increase. Temperatures will warm into the 60s by the middle of the week. Meanwhile, our next chance for rain will be Thursday and Friday. Conditions will improve by the weekend. Have a great and safe day !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 8 HOURS AGO