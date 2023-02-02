ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville café offering potato-based donuts

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Spudnuts closed down in 2016, but the Bradbury Cafe is now offering a solution. A hidden gem on the Downtown Mall, the café has a pastry chef telling people to look no further for potato-based donuts. A new version Spudnuts, some are calling...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville struggling to fill hundreds of job vacancies

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville has approved more than 1,000 jobs, but hundreds of them are still unfilled. Interim City Manager Michael Rogers says Charlottesville is already working to get that number down. “We recently hired a new recruiter in the Human Resource Department who will be devoted full time...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA Health on recalled ‘Artificial Tears Lubricant’ eye drops

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The maker of ‘Artificial Tears Lubricant’ eye drops says that the product may be contaminated. The FDA warns that a microbial contaminant found in the drops could cause eye infections that lead to blindness. So far, 55 people have reported adverse reactions, and one...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville Free Clinic offering telemental health services

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Telemental Health Initiative is now offering telemental health services at the Charlottesville Free Clinic. The initiative pairs individuals with volunteer pre-licensed mental health providers. “It’s a great honor to be able to partner with them and their long legacy, and be able to promote...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA Health unveils 10-year strategic improvement plan

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health has created a 10-year strategic plan to improve access to care and expand its reach to the community. One facet of the plan is opening a retail pharmacy in Nelson County to reduce the drive time for patients. “We have a small primary care...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Emergency crews respond to car fire at Lee Street Garage

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A car caught on fire on the third floor of the Lee Street Garage, near UVA Medical Center, Sunday, February 5. Charlottesville and Albemarle County firefighters quickly extinguished the fire. “Damage to that vehicle, perhaps damage to adjacent vehicles. No one has been injured to our...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Hold on to your hat !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our work and school week is getting off a pleasant start. We’ll see partly sunny skies and above normal conditions. A cold front will advance across the region dry, but it will cause wind to increase. Temperatures will warm into the 60s by the middle of the week. Meanwhile, our next chance for rain will be Thursday and Friday. Conditions will improve by the weekend. Have a great and safe day !
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Dry For Now with Warming Trend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Not as cold on this Sunday as the breeze turns to the southwest. Hazy sun with increasing clouds through the day. Remaining dry until late week. High temperatures will be about ten degrees above average for early February on Monday and Tuesday. Pushing twenty degrees milder than usual on Wednesday!
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Quick Cold Snap, Trending Warmer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Saturday will be the coldest of at least the next ten days! A milder southwest wind will kick in Sunday and will last into the new work and school week. High temperatures will be at their warmest mid next week. Feeling more like springtime again. Remaining...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Project breaks ground on Suter Street for 21 affordable homes

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The hope for affordable housing is slowly becoming a reality, one neighborhood at a time. The Friendly City Development, a partnership between the Central Valley Habitat of Humanity and P.D.Y. LLC, a private developer, has broken ground for the Suter Street project to build new homes.
HARRISONBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

No. 6 Virginia has win streak snapped at Virginia Tech 74-68

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The sixth ranked UVa basketball team had its seven-game win streak snapped, losing at rival Virginia Tech Saturday afternoon 74-68. It was the first game all season where Virginia never led in the game. “When we had a lapse or a breakdown they made us pay,”...
BLACKSBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy