NBC 29 News
The Yancey School Community Center celebrates Black History Month
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - At the Yancey School Community Center, a series of programs and conversations were held to celebrate Black History Month. Ed Brooks works as the program coordinator for the community center, and for him the role is personal. “I came here in second grade in 1967, and...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville café offering potato-based donuts
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Spudnuts closed down in 2016, but the Bradbury Cafe is now offering a solution. A hidden gem on the Downtown Mall, the café has a pastry chef telling people to look no further for potato-based donuts. A new version Spudnuts, some are calling...
NBC 29 News
Green Dogs Unleashed introduces a few of its Puppy Bowl competitors
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Puppy Bowl shines a light on not just puppies, but also on rescue organizations that are trying to find animals a forever home. Erika Proctor is the founder of Green Dogs Unleashed. She says the Puppy Bowl brings awareness to their cause. “Puppies from all...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville City Schools planning summer student art show on the Downtown Mall
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Schools is planning to host an art show on the Downtown Mall this summer, but it needs help from the community to get the project off the ground. Aaron Eichorst is the Charlottesville City Schools Coordinator for Fine and Performing Arts. “For about the...
NBC 29 News
Stanardsville woman believes she contracted histoplasmosis on farm, warns others
STANARDSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - “I’m what they call legally blind,” Roberta Carrier said. “Histoplasmosis is a fungus,” Doctor Amy Mathers said. A fungus that changed Carrier’s life: “It can cause fungus growing in your lungs, and in your eyes. It can can cause scars on the back of the retina,” she said.
NBC 29 News
Junior League of Charlottesville opens women’s mentorship grant applications
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Junior League of Charlottesville is looking for projects that support women of all ages in Central Virginia. The league is awarding up to $4,000 grants per organizaition, awarding $10,000 total. It says its mission is to “empower women through mentorship,” and it hopes these grants...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville startup among top 25 healthcare technology leaders of Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Caretaker Medical, a digital health startup in Charlottesville, was named one of the top 25 healthcare technology leaders of Virginia in 2023. The company developed a wearable vital signs monitor and early-warning device. Caretaker Medical says it is enabling critical care ICU monitoring for patients away...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville struggling to fill hundreds of job vacancies
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville has approved more than 1,000 jobs, but hundreds of them are still unfilled. Interim City Manager Michael Rogers says Charlottesville is already working to get that number down. “We recently hired a new recruiter in the Human Resource Department who will be devoted full time...
NBC 29 News
UVA Health on recalled ‘Artificial Tears Lubricant’ eye drops
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The maker of ‘Artificial Tears Lubricant’ eye drops says that the product may be contaminated. The FDA warns that a microbial contaminant found in the drops could cause eye infections that lead to blindness. So far, 55 people have reported adverse reactions, and one...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville Free Clinic offering telemental health services
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Telemental Health Initiative is now offering telemental health services at the Charlottesville Free Clinic. The initiative pairs individuals with volunteer pre-licensed mental health providers. “It’s a great honor to be able to partner with them and their long legacy, and be able to promote...
NBC 29 News
UVA Health unveils 10-year strategic improvement plan
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health has created a 10-year strategic plan to improve access to care and expand its reach to the community. One facet of the plan is opening a retail pharmacy in Nelson County to reduce the drive time for patients. “We have a small primary care...
NBC 29 News
Emergency crews respond to car fire at Lee Street Garage
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A car caught on fire on the third floor of the Lee Street Garage, near UVA Medical Center, Sunday, February 5. Charlottesville and Albemarle County firefighters quickly extinguished the fire. “Damage to that vehicle, perhaps damage to adjacent vehicles. No one has been injured to our...
NBC 29 News
Hold on to your hat !
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our work and school week is getting off a pleasant start. We’ll see partly sunny skies and above normal conditions. A cold front will advance across the region dry, but it will cause wind to increase. Temperatures will warm into the 60s by the middle of the week. Meanwhile, our next chance for rain will be Thursday and Friday. Conditions will improve by the weekend. Have a great and safe day !
NBC 29 News
Dry For Now with Warming Trend
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Not as cold on this Sunday as the breeze turns to the southwest. Hazy sun with increasing clouds through the day. Remaining dry until late week. High temperatures will be about ten degrees above average for early February on Monday and Tuesday. Pushing twenty degrees milder than usual on Wednesday!
NBC 29 News
Quick Cold Snap, Trending Warmer
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Saturday will be the coldest of at least the next ten days! A milder southwest wind will kick in Sunday and will last into the new work and school week. High temperatures will be at their warmest mid next week. Feeling more like springtime again. Remaining...
NBC 29 News
Project breaks ground on Suter Street for 21 affordable homes
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The hope for affordable housing is slowly becoming a reality, one neighborhood at a time. The Friendly City Development, a partnership between the Central Valley Habitat of Humanity and P.D.Y. LLC, a private developer, has broken ground for the Suter Street project to build new homes.
NBC 29 News
No. 6 Virginia has win streak snapped at Virginia Tech 74-68
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The sixth ranked UVa basketball team had its seven-game win streak snapped, losing at rival Virginia Tech Saturday afternoon 74-68. It was the first game all season where Virginia never led in the game. “When we had a lapse or a breakdown they made us pay,”...
