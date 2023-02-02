The last year was tough on hospitals and health systems, and executives are planning for a challenging 2023 as well. "We are looking now at two to three years of diminished margins, and when an organization suffers from a margin standpoint, one of the areas that's impacted is your access to capital," said Matthew Primack, president at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, Ill., during an interview for the Becker's Healthcare Podcast. "Whether it's capital equipment, whether it's facility management or expansion, or other projects, that's become a pretty serious issue for us as we have a large enterprise that just naturally requires pretty regular infusion of capital support."

43 MINUTES AGO