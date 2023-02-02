Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
Cyberattacks highlight growing risk to healthcare systems, Fitch says
Recent cyberattacks on hospital and healthcare systems may not have a direct impact on credit ratings but do highlight an increased risk if more dangerous activity were to take place in the future, Fitch Ratings said in a Feb. 3 release. If more malicious attacks were to happen, hospitals could...
beckershospitalreview.com
Smallpox vaccine may offer protection against mpox, study finds
Smallpox vaccinations may present a degree of protection from mpox infection, research from several Spain physicians has found. In a research letter published Feb. 3 in the CDC's Emerging Infectious Disease journal, a lead author of the study, Iván Sanz-Muñoz, PhD, from the National Influenza Center of Valladolid wrote that due to the large scale of smallpox vaccination worldwide before the disease was eradicated in 1980, the findings suggest that many people over 50 might actually be protected from both smallpox and mpox.
beckershospitalreview.com
A new tool to reduce COVID-19 vaccine 'deserts'
Research released Feb. 2 and led by experts from Boston Children's Hospital examined the widespread barrier of vaccine deserts, defined as geographic areas that are "more than a 15-minute drive to the closest active COVID-19 vaccination site." From that research, Boston Children's Hospital, in partnership with Ariadne Labs, developed an...
beckershospitalreview.com
Predictive analytics reduces hospital readmission at Corewell Health, study finds
Predictive analytics used by care coordinators has helped prevent hospital readmissions at Corewell Health, which is dually headquartered in Grand Rapids and Southfield, Mich., a new study found. During the study, the care coordination team at Spectrum Health, which is now part of Corewell Health, employed artificial intelligence to identify...
beckershospitalreview.com
The health systems bucking the price transparency trend
Nearly a quarter of hospitals reviewed by patientrightsadvocate.org are now compliant with federal price transparency rules, according to the agency's semi-annual report released Feb. 6. Of the 2,000 hospitals reviewed by the group, 489 (24.5 percent) are compliant, up from 319 (16 percent) in its August 2022 report. Among 20...
beckershospitalreview.com
Biden administration to launch cancer innovation accelerator, standardized cancer health record
The Biden administration unveiled 13 new initiatives to help cancer care and prevention, two of which include a standardized cancer health record and a public-private partnership aimed to boost cancer innovation. The National Cancer Institute is launching a partnership to provide patient navigation support to families facing childhood cancer. The...
beckershospitalreview.com
President of Patient Care Heroes offers insight into healthcare's future
Dr. Kellie Lease Stecher details how she sees hospitals and health systems growing in 10 years. Becker's asked health system leaders: Question: What will hospitals and health systems look like in 10 years? What will be different and what will be the same?. The executive featured in this article is...
beckershospitalreview.com
Hospitals have an access to capital problem
The last year was tough on hospitals and health systems, and executives are planning for a challenging 2023 as well. "We are looking now at two to three years of diminished margins, and when an organization suffers from a margin standpoint, one of the areas that's impacted is your access to capital," said Matthew Primack, president at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, Ill., during an interview for the Becker's Healthcare Podcast. "Whether it's capital equipment, whether it's facility management or expansion, or other projects, that's become a pretty serious issue for us as we have a large enterprise that just naturally requires pretty regular infusion of capital support."
beckershospitalreview.com
Up to 56% of adults have received inappropriate antibiotics for bacterial infections: study
Up to 56 percent of U.S. adults received inappropriate antibiotics for common bacterial respiratory infections between 2016 and 2018, according to findings from researchers at Washington University in St. Louis. Researchers used a commercial database to analyze claims data for adults aged 18 to 64 who had an outpatient diagnosis...
beckershospitalreview.com
'Very concerning,' says AMA leader on pharmacists expanding their scope
The American Medical Association is tracking about 60 bills that seek to broaden pharmacists' scope of practice, and its senior attorney said the legislation is "very concerning for us." "Pharmacists play an important role as medication experts on the healthcare team, but they're not trained like a physician," Kimberly Horvath,...
beckershospitalreview.com
6 health systems shuffling leadership, operations
Ongoing financial challenges, increased efficiency at the executive level and the need to move more quickly with strategic decisions are some of the key reasons health systems across the country are restructuring operations and leadership teams. Here are six systems shuffling executive leaders or restructuring operations that Becker's Hospital Review...
beckershospitalreview.com
How UVA Health aims to grow over the next 10 years
Charlottesville, Va.-based UVA Health has unveiled a 10-year strategic plan that aims to improve access to care by hiring more primary care providers, expanding its specialty care network and becoming the nation's top public academic health system, according to a Feb. 3 news release. One key pillar from the strategic...
beckershospitalreview.com
The unique challenges of cybersecurity at a children's hospital: Q&A with CISO Stoddard Manikin
A strong cybersecurity posture has become a top concern for healthcare executives in recent years, as massive systems suffer data breaches and cybercriminal organizations target healthcare organizations hoping for financial payout or to damage a geopolitical rival. To learn more about the complicated world of healthcare cybersecurity, Becker's interviewed Stoddard...
beckershospitalreview.com
How social media can be a friend, not foe, to hospitals
Social media can be a valuable tool for promoting hospitals and health systems but can harm their reputations in a matter of "seconds" if used in the wrong way, human resources and marketing chiefs told Becker's. A few recent examples show the downsides. Emory University Hospital Midtown in Atlanta, part...
beckershospitalreview.com
Why the mpox outbreak only lasted 6 months: 3 notes for future infection crises
The highly infectious mpox virus, formerly called monkeypox, was declared a public health emergency in August and ended Jan. 31 thanks to an aggressive, highly coordinated public response, ABC News reported Feb. 2. In August, more than 450 people tested positive every day, with more than 30,000 cases and 28...
beckershospitalreview.com
The pros and cons of college rankings: 2 perspectives
Medical and law schools are withdrawing from U.S. News and World Report's popular ranking system, inspiring discourse around the lists' purpose — and relevance. In a Feb. 1 opinion piece, the Los Angeles Times' editorial board called it a "welcome revolt" against a "flawed system." Last year, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, EdD, called the rankings a "joke" as they encourage schools to fabricate data, the editors reported.
beckershospitalreview.com
Hospitals, schools should 'build a bridge' to incentivize nurse educators: ANA's Dr. Katie Boston-Leary
Unless significant efforts are made to increase recruitment and retention, the world is facing a projected shortage of up to 13 million nurses by 2030, according to a 2021 report from the International Council of Nurses. But 2030 seems a world away when the current nursing shortage is crippling hospitals...
beckershospitalreview.com
Remove fallopian tubes to prevent ovarian cancer, research group says
The Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance is recommending an aggressive ovarian cancer prevention strategy: Remove a patient's fallopian tubes if that person is undergoing pelvic surgery, The Washington Post reported Feb. 2. The practice would apply to women, transgender men or nonbinary people at average risk who do not plan to...
beckershospitalreview.com
Mayo Clinic, Bahraini hospital sign deal to affiliate
Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic intends to share medical technology and expertise with American Mission Hospital in Bahrain as part of a planned affiliation, Gulf Daily News reported Feb. 2. The Bahraini hospital signed a first-phase deal Jan. 31 to become a Mayo Clinic affiliate, according to an American Mission news...
beckershospitalreview.com
Flu positivity falls to 2%: 6 notes
Just 2 percent of more than 69,000 specimens tested for influenza at clinical laboratories in the U.S. were positive for the week ending Jan. 28, according to the CDC's latest FluView report. During the height of the flu outbreak in early December, the positivity rate surpassed 25 percent. For weeks,...
