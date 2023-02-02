ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

veronews.com

Low-Cost Dental Services Available at Indian River State College

FORT PIERCE—The American Dental Association (ADA) recommends regular dental cleanings every six months, and recommends X-rays once a year. In addition to preventing cavities, regular cleanings and exams can prevent gum diseases and other serious ailments. But for those without insurance, maintaining dental health can be an expensive proposition,...
FORT PIERCE, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Jupiter Medical Center’s New Surgical Institute Marks Milestone with Topping Off Ceremony

The Johnny and Terry Gray Surgical Institute on track to be completed by end of 2023. February 3, 2023 – With the late afternoon sun as the backdrop, Jupiter Medical Center leadership, lead donors and construction partners gathered to witness the placement of the final structural beam for what will soon be the Johnny and Terry Gray Surgical Institute. The topping-off ceremony signifies progress for the construction project, which broke ground less than one year ago and is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.
JUPITER, FL
Kristin Leigh Wilson

Free Admission Day: Ft. Pierce Manatee Center

2023 Free Admission Day Schedule: Manatee Observation & Education Center. Where: Manatee Observation & Education Center, 480 N Indian River Dr, Fort Pierce, FL 34950. The center has been absolutely delighted to offer this day, every month, since 2022. This is what the center says about the event:
FORT PIERCE, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

County OKs high-density apartment complex next to LWB-area senior community

LAKE WORTH BEACH — Valencia Shores has lost its fight to block a high-density apartment complex from being built to the north of the 1,143-home retirement community. Palm Beach County commissioners approved plans by a 6-1 vote for the Villages at Windsor, a development that will abut Valencia Shores and include four buildings containing 187 apartments. Forty-seven will be workforce housing, where rents will be linked to one's income.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Crisis on the Coastline: Florida National Guard on patrol

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Each day an increasing number of Cuban and Haitian refugees make the dangerous journey by boat across open water to Florida's southern coastline. To slow the flood of migrants, last month Gov. Ron DeSantis mobilized the Florida National Guard to help Federal and...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

