veronews.com
Low-Cost Dental Services Available at Indian River State College
FORT PIERCE—The American Dental Association (ADA) recommends regular dental cleanings every six months, and recommends X-rays once a year. In addition to preventing cavities, regular cleanings and exams can prevent gum diseases and other serious ailments. But for those without insurance, maintaining dental health can be an expensive proposition,...
Riviera Beach classroom gets 'STEM' makeover thanks to FPL grant
A Riviera Beach elementary school is creating learning opportunities for its students that they didn't have before.
cw34.com
Loggerhead Marinelife supports proposed state-wide balloon ban
JUNO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Balloons are already banned from being released or used as party decorations at beach parties in some areas across Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast. Now, a Florida state lawmaker is proposing a state-wide balloon ban to reduce the amount of trash ending...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Jupiter Medical Center’s New Surgical Institute Marks Milestone with Topping Off Ceremony
The Johnny and Terry Gray Surgical Institute on track to be completed by end of 2023. February 3, 2023 – With the late afternoon sun as the backdrop, Jupiter Medical Center leadership, lead donors and construction partners gathered to witness the placement of the final structural beam for what will soon be the Johnny and Terry Gray Surgical Institute. The topping-off ceremony signifies progress for the construction project, which broke ground less than one year ago and is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.
'Dream difficult dreams': Leaders advise students at Wellington Black History Month forum
WELLINGTON — Why does it matter to work on your passions? How do you open a business? What does it take to succeed in the professional world?. Eleven Black business owners, doctors and community leaders from around Palm Beach County answered these questions for local students Wednesday during Wellington's first Black History Month forum.
Meet the 5 finalists for vacant Riviera police chief job
RIVIERA BEACH — Riviera Beach is expected to select a new police chief in February. City Manager Jonathan Evans, who will make the hire after a national search, is looking for a successor to Nathan Osgood. Osgood resigned last year after a pair of reviews found he did not...
Over 7,600 Fake Diplomas Were Given At Florida Nursing Schools & Graduates Practice In US
Thousands of fake nursing diplomas were distributed at three different South Florida schools in recent years and law enforcement agencies are finally cracking down. Around 25 people have now been charged with fraud while these diplomas, on the basis of which their holders have been practicing around the country, are also being revoked.
How much is Jupiter Medical Center growing? Five things to know about the hospital's expansion
JUPITER — Jupiter Medical Center is sure to be having a happy new year. The not-for-profit hospital welcomed two new additions to its campus this January. Two weeks ago, Jupiter Medical held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of its $4 million emergency room expansion. Last week, the hospital held a topping-off...
cbs12.com
Staff member at Wellington Landings Middle School accused of using 'obscene' language
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A staff member at Wellington Landings Middle School is on leave after, the school said the employee used "highly offensive and obscene language" in the presence of students. On Feb. 3, a letter went out to parents, guardians, and staff from principal Lindsay...
Free Admission Day: Ft. Pierce Manatee Center
2023 Free Admission Day Schedule: Manatee Observation & Education Center. Where: Manatee Observation & Education Center, 480 N Indian River Dr, Fort Pierce, FL 34950. The center has been absolutely delighted to offer this day, every month, since 2022. This is what the center says about the event:
Manatees draw audience's attention during presentation at FPL's ManateeFest
Heartwarming, ironic moments were captured in a Facebook live [fb.watch] during the seventh ManateeFest at FPL’s Manatee Lagoon on Saturday.
School staffer on leave, used 'obscene language' around students, principal says
A staff member at Wellington Landings Middle School is on administrative leave and could face disciplinary action after using "highly offensive" language around students, the school's principal said.
County OKs high-density apartment complex next to LWB-area senior community
LAKE WORTH BEACH — Valencia Shores has lost its fight to block a high-density apartment complex from being built to the north of the 1,143-home retirement community. Palm Beach County commissioners approved plans by a 6-1 vote for the Villages at Windsor, a development that will abut Valencia Shores and include four buildings containing 187 apartments. Forty-seven will be workforce housing, where rents will be linked to one's income.
Leave signs and insults at home: Palm Beach County School Board could clamp down on speakers
The changes come after three years where parents and community members have yelled out of turn, insulted board members and brought signs and flags to the board chambers to advocate for a cause. Palm Beach Post. Parents and community members coming to speak their minds about Palm Beach County schools...
Lake Worth Beach-born genealogy site sells for millions to a German company
LAKE WORTH BEACH — Detectives' favorite genealogy database for solving cold cases — one born in Palm Beach County and based for years in the spare bedroom of a Lake Worth Beach home — has just been sold to a German company. Genealogists and privacy advocates alike are eyeing the future of GEDmatch and its 1.8 million DNA profiles as it changes hands.
ashlandsource.com
North central Ohio angler bags $20K in Florida fishing contest
FORT PIERCE, Fla. -- Zach Foltz said he can't recall the first fish he plucked from the waters of Charles Mill Lake -- likely as a boy in diapers more than three decades ago.
WPBF News 25
Wellington middle school staff member on leave after video of racial slur surfaces
WELLINGTON, Fla. — A Wellington Landings Middle School staff member is on administrative leave after using "highly offensive and obscene language in the presence of students" Thursday. Lindsay Ingersoll, the school principal, sent a message to guardians and staff Friday stating that there is an open investigation into the...
cw34.com
Assault victim's family says Palm Beach County School District brushed them off
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The CBS12 News I-Team partnered with CBS12 News En Espanol to investigate a family's claims they were brushed off by the Palm Beach County School District because of a language barrier. They say they didn't know where else to turn, after their daughter...
cw34.com
Crisis on the Coastline: Florida National Guard on patrol
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Each day an increasing number of Cuban and Haitian refugees make the dangerous journey by boat across open water to Florida's southern coastline. To slow the flood of migrants, last month Gov. Ron DeSantis mobilized the Florida National Guard to help Federal and...
Former Piper's Angels leader found guilty of fraud after nonprofit's money went missing
A federal jury this week found a former Palm Beach County firefighter guilty of wire fraud related to the misappropriation of more than $150,000 from the Piper's Angels Foundation, a North Palm Beach-based charity. The verdict in the case of Elizabeth Genna Suarez came Wednesday, following a three-day trial before...
