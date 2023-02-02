ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Indy100

Woman gets payback on Tom Brady by selling the sand from his retirement video

A TikTok user has devised a plan to ‘get her own back’ on Tom Brady by selling the sand he sat while filming his retirement video. Brady retired for a second time recently, exactly a year after he announced he was leaving in 2022 only to come back to the NFL shortly afterwards. This time seems to be for good, though. Brady filmed an announcement video on a beach in Miami, Florida and told fans the news.Many reacted by sharing tributes and well wishes, but not TikTok user @BetrCaroline.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterCaroline usually posts gambling videos...
MIAMI, FL
iheart.com

Bengals Running Back Joe Mixon in the Clear

The request to drop the charge against Joe Mixon is coming from the city prosecutors office. Hamilton County Municipal Court Presiding Judge Curt Kissinger tells Newsradio 700 WLW that he will dismiss it but only after he is sure that the alleged victim in the case has been notified. The reason that the prosecutor asked for dismissal has not been given but the agent for Mixon has said that police rushed to judgement in the case that reportedly involved a road rage incident downtown. The agent says cops should be held to a higher standard and shouldn't be playing with peoples lives and reputations like that. The aggravated menacing charge was brought after a woman said Mixon pulled a gun on her and threatened her at 3rd and Walnut. It isn't clear if she has recanted that claim or if a private settlement was worked out between the parties.
CINCINNATI, OH
chatsports.com

Say goodbye to Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard as the Cowboys should follow this blueprint instead

Running backs don’t matter. It’s a mantra that has been screamed from the rooftops by many fans who would rather spend eternity eating shards of broken glass than spend one more minute investing resources at the running back position. For those people, the Ezekiel Elliott situation has had them seething ever since the Dallas Cowboys used their fourth overall pick to draft him in 2016, only to turn around and sign him to a six-year, $90 million deal in 2019.
OnlyHomers

Superstar NFL Wide Receiver Facing Time Behind Bars

The Arizona Cardinals are coming off a disastrous season, a season in which the team failed to build on their 2021 playoff appearance in the National Football League. In 2022, the Arizona Cardinals went 4-13 and proceeded to fire the head coach, Kliff Kingsbury.
Detroit Sports Nation

2 Teams that could trade Detroit Lions for No. 6 pick

In case you have not heard by now, the Detroit Lions currently have two picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. They have the No. 18 overall pick, which they earned for finishing with a 9-8 record in 2022, and they also have the No. 6 overall pick, which they acquire via the Los Angeles Rams as part of the 2021 trade for Matthew Stafford. That No. 6 pick could be a pick that is coveted by teams looking to trade up for a quarterback.
DETROIT, MI
VikingsTerritory

Former Vikings Coach Lands Job with Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders produced a 6-11 record in Josh McDaniels’ first year as head coach, finished in third place in the AFC West, missed the postseason, and made plans to end the Derek Carr era. It was a busy and underwhelming rookie season for McDaniels in Sin City,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Is Antonio Brown the greatest receiver in Steelers history?

It seems like every time former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown shows up in the media, the conversation about where he stands in Steelers history comes up. A lot of where you stand on the debate comparing Brown to his Steelers’ peers has to do with age. Many old-school fans point to what Lynn Swann and John Stallworth did when the Steelers were the most dominant franchise in the NFL and give one of them the nod. Honestly, the fact they played together probably hurts them in this argument for me. Both players are known for some of the most memorable catches of all time but from a pure numbers standpoint, they were fitting of the era.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Report: Another Star NFL Quarterback Might Be Traded

Aaron Rodgers isn't the only star NFL quarterback who could get traded this offseason. According to a report from ESPN, the Baltimore Ravens and star quarterback Lamar Jackson are not close on a contract extension. They're reportedly $100 million apart in discussions. So, Jackson could be traded. ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Broncos Defensive Coordinator Decision

The Denver Broncos are going to have a new defensive coordinator for next season and beyond. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Broncos are allowing defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero to get out of his contract so he can pursue other opportunities, one of which could be in ...
DENVER, CO
