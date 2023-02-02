Read full article on original website
Breaking: Myles Garrett Suffers Brutal Pro Bowl Injury
Myles Garrett is concrete evidence as to why players should never compete in the NFL Pro Bowl. The Cleveland Browns star suffered a brutal injury during Sunday's Pro Bowl events. Garrett has been diagnosed with a dislocated toe, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero. "#Browns star DE ...
Woman gets payback on Tom Brady by selling the sand from his retirement video
A TikTok user has devised a plan to ‘get her own back’ on Tom Brady by selling the sand he sat while filming his retirement video. Brady retired for a second time recently, exactly a year after he announced he was leaving in 2022 only to come back to the NFL shortly afterwards. This time seems to be for good, though. Brady filmed an announcement video on a beach in Miami, Florida and told fans the news.Many reacted by sharing tributes and well wishes, but not TikTok user @BetrCaroline.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterCaroline usually posts gambling videos...
Peyton Manning Fuming Over Ending of Pro Bowl Games
The Hall of Fame quarterback was not happy with the officials during the last of Sunday’s three flag football games.
iheart.com
Bengals Running Back Joe Mixon in the Clear
The request to drop the charge against Joe Mixon is coming from the city prosecutors office. Hamilton County Municipal Court Presiding Judge Curt Kissinger tells Newsradio 700 WLW that he will dismiss it but only after he is sure that the alleged victim in the case has been notified. The reason that the prosecutor asked for dismissal has not been given but the agent for Mixon has said that police rushed to judgement in the case that reportedly involved a road rage incident downtown. The agent says cops should be held to a higher standard and shouldn't be playing with peoples lives and reputations like that. The aggravated menacing charge was brought after a woman said Mixon pulled a gun on her and threatened her at 3rd and Walnut. It isn't clear if she has recanted that claim or if a private settlement was worked out between the parties.
WGMD Radio
James Harrison responds to Antonio Brown’s claims Harrison caused receiver’s ‘CTE,’ ‘aggressive behavior’
Antonio Brown said in an Instagram Live appearance that former teammate James Harrison gave him CTE. Harrison was apparently shocked to learn of the former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver’s claim. Harrison tweeted the infamous video of Idris Elba choking on a chicken wing in an episode of “Hot Ones,” saying...
Steelers Fans Can’t Believe Terry Bradshaw, Ben Roethlisberger Left Off of NFL Network’s Top 10 Super Bowl QB’s List
What a bizarre top 10 list. Wouldn’t you think a chart of the top QBs ever to play in the... The post Steelers Fans Can’t Believe Terry Bradshaw, Ben Roethlisberger Left Off of NFL Network’s Top 10 Super Bowl QB’s List appeared first on Outsider.
Aaron Rodgers had a perfect response to Davante Adams trying to recruit him to the Raiders
As Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers figure out the next steps of his NFL career, speculation has started to run wild. Should Rodgers indeed leave Green Bay, there are so many possibilities. Recent weeks alone have seen folks connecting the dots to Nathaniel Hackett and the Jets, Rodgers...
Joe Montana Gives Surprising Answer on Who Should Be the Starting QB for 49ers in 2023
The biggest question facing the San Francisco 49ers this offseason both simple and extremely difficult: who should be the starting... The post Joe Montana Gives Surprising Answer on Who Should Be the Starting QB for 49ers in 2023 appeared first on Outsider.
NFL Announces Punishment for Trent Williams After Body Slamming Eagles Player
The painful San Francisco loss to Philadelphia still is lingering with the 49ers. This weekend, the NFL fined two players, including Trent Williams, who lost their tempers in the 31-7 defeat. The NFL will collect a $12,731 check from Williams, the offensive tackle, for his ejection late in the NFC...
chatsports.com
Say goodbye to Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard as the Cowboys should follow this blueprint instead
Running backs don’t matter. It’s a mantra that has been screamed from the rooftops by many fans who would rather spend eternity eating shards of broken glass than spend one more minute investing resources at the running back position. For those people, the Ezekiel Elliott situation has had them seething ever since the Dallas Cowboys used their fourth overall pick to draft him in 2016, only to turn around and sign him to a six-year, $90 million deal in 2019.
Superstar NFL Wide Receiver Facing Time Behind Bars
The Arizona Cardinals are coming off a disastrous season, a season in which the team failed to build on their 2021 playoff appearance in the National Football League. In 2022, the Arizona Cardinals went 4-13 and proceeded to fire the head coach, Kliff Kingsbury.
2 Teams that could trade Detroit Lions for No. 6 pick
In case you have not heard by now, the Detroit Lions currently have two picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. They have the No. 18 overall pick, which they earned for finishing with a 9-8 record in 2022, and they also have the No. 6 overall pick, which they acquire via the Los Angeles Rams as part of the 2021 trade for Matthew Stafford. That No. 6 pick could be a pick that is coveted by teams looking to trade up for a quarterback.
Former Vikings Coach Lands Job with Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders produced a 6-11 record in Josh McDaniels’ first year as head coach, finished in third place in the AFC West, missed the postseason, and made plans to end the Derek Carr era. It was a busy and underwhelming rookie season for McDaniels in Sin City,...
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Is Antonio Brown the greatest receiver in Steelers history?
It seems like every time former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown shows up in the media, the conversation about where he stands in Steelers history comes up. A lot of where you stand on the debate comparing Brown to his Steelers’ peers has to do with age. Many old-school fans point to what Lynn Swann and John Stallworth did when the Steelers were the most dominant franchise in the NFL and give one of them the nod. Honestly, the fact they played together probably hurts them in this argument for me. Both players are known for some of the most memorable catches of all time but from a pure numbers standpoint, they were fitting of the era.
Report: Another Star NFL Quarterback Might Be Traded
Aaron Rodgers isn't the only star NFL quarterback who could get traded this offseason. According to a report from ESPN, the Baltimore Ravens and star quarterback Lamar Jackson are not close on a contract extension. They're reportedly $100 million apart in discussions. So, Jackson could be traded. ...
NFL World Reacts To Broncos Defensive Coordinator Decision
The Denver Broncos are going to have a new defensive coordinator for next season and beyond. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Broncos are allowing defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero to get out of his contract so he can pursue other opportunities, one of which could be in ...
Tom Brady’s Father Says Life Has Been a ‘Little Boring’ Since Son’s NFL Retirement
Tom Brady likey will be spending more time with his three kids now that he’s retired from the NFL for... The post Tom Brady’s Father Says Life Has Been a ‘Little Boring’ Since Son’s NFL Retirement appeared first on Outsider.
NFL Makes Decision on Joseph Ossai for Late Hit on Patrick Mahomes
The NFL will not fine Cincinnati Bengals EDGE Joseph Ossai for his late hit on Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick... The post NFL Makes Decision on Joseph Ossai for Late Hit on Patrick Mahomes appeared first on Outsider.
Superstar NFL Quarterback Refusing Requests Of His Team
Here at OnlyHomers, we have been covering the ongoing saga of the future of Derek Carr, and the fact that we are very aware that he will almost certainly not be in a Las Vegas Raiders jersey ever again, and we have learned more about that.
Outsider.com
