A Maine man is facing charges and another remains at large after police found them dragging a stolen safe in a suitcase. The secret to a successful criminal plot has a lot to do with planning. How will you get in? How will you get out? And how will you carry what you steal? In this recent case in Portland, the plan fell through on that last item, as the thieves seem to have failed to come up with a way to transport the safe they allegedly stole from a local business.

PORTLAND, ME ・ 18 HOURS AGO