Read full article on original website
Related
KCJJ
Second suspect arrested in robbery of jewelry from Iowa City residence
A second suspect has been arrested for an incident in which tens of thousands of dollars in jewelry was allegedly stolen from an Iowa City residence. According to police, the victim reported about $20,000 in jewelry being stolen from her South Park Drive residence on November 17th. The home was undergoing a renovation project where two workers reportedly conspired to take the jewelry and sell it for profit.
One dead, two injured in Grundy County UTV crash
GRUNDY COUNTY, Iowa — One person passed away and two others were injured in a UTV accident just a couple miles northeast of Reinbeck Saturday night. At around 8:40 p.m. deputies with the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a UTV accident with injuries. When emergency crews arrived they discovered three people […]
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids man reportedly dragged woman across parking lot during assault
A Cedar Rapids man who allegedly escalated an argument with the mother of his children reportedly dragged her across a Coralville parking lot. Police say 50-year-old Charles Adams and the woman were on the 900 block of Boston Way the afternoon of January 20th, arguing in a vehicle in the presence of their children. The woman reportedly got out of the car, followed by Adams, who allegedly grabbed her clothing and caused her to fall. Adams then reportedly punched her in the face, dragged her across the parking lot and put his boot on the back of her neck, pressing her face into the ground. He then fled the scene.
1650thefan.com
Waterloo Man Arrested, Woman Injured After Early AM Shooting
One woman was injured after a shooting early Friday morning in Waterloo. According to Waterloo Police, the woman arrived at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center around 3:30AM, with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to her leg. Officers arrested 33-year-old DeMario Rucker for allegedly shooting his girlfriend. Investigators believe the incident occurred during an argument in an apartment at 130 Sherwood Court. Rucker was arrested for intimidation of a weapon and reckless use of a firearm.
KCJJ
Arrest made in Cedar Rapids murder case
Cedar Rapids police have made an arrest in a murder case from last month. On the evening of January 8th, officers responded to the 5500 block of Kirkwood Boulevard SW after receiving a report of an individual being shot. Officers located a vehicle off the roadway in the 5600 block of Kirkwood Boulevard SW with an unresponsive male driver suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds. The male victim, 22-year-old Mohammed Tawfik, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
KCJJ
Iowa City man accused of assaulting three women in overnight altercation
An Iowa City man was arrested early Friday morning after an alleged altercation with three women in the downtown area. Police say the incident occurred at around 1:45 am near the intersection of Linn and College Streets. According to the arrest report, 34-year-old Sean Sires of South Johnson Street got into a verbal argument with two females and started punching them, causing injuries. While the fight was going on, a friend of the women tried to stop the fight, and was reportedly slapped by Sires.
KCJJ
Iowa City man wanted on assault charges arrested after fleeing traffic stop
An Iowa City man wanted on assault and child endangerment warrants was additionally charged after providing a false name to police and fleeing a traffic stop. Authorities say that at about 8:30 Wednesday morning, they stopped 40-year-old Jeremy Pledge of East Washington Street after seeing that the owner of the Chrysler he was operating had active arrest warrants. Pledge allegedly provided a false name when asked for ID, and while the officer was waiting for a second unit to arrive, Pledge reportedly exited his vehicle and fled on foot. He was caught after a brief chase.
KCRG.com
One hurt in Linn County single-vehicle crash, officials blame distracted driver
COVINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - A Saturday evening crash sent one person to the hospital in western Linn County, according to officials. At around 7:17 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash involving a single vehicle near the corner of Covington Road and Ross Road. Deputies believe that the driver of the vehicle looked at their phone, distracting them and causing them to miss a curve in the roadway. The vehicle entered the ditch, ramping over Ross Road and landing in another ditch.
superhits106.com
Dubuque man faces federal weapons charge
A Dubuque man who was accused of repeatedly firing a gun into the air now faces a federal weapons charge. 38 year old Ivan Berry was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. Reports say that police were notified on October 26th that a man, later identified as Berry, was outside his residence and had fired four or five gunshots into the air. After further investigation, police were granted and executed a search warrant at Berry’s residence the day after the shooting. Police found a pistol concealed within the residence. Berry is not allowed to possess firearms after being convicted of a felony in March 2021.
Arrest made in 2016 murder case of man found in Iowa field
An arrest has been made in the 2016 murder of a man whose body was found in a Webster County field.
KCRG.com
Linn County Attorney issues statement on investigation into the death of Devonna Walker
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks issued an updated statement on the status of the investigation into the death of Devonna Walker. On January 2nd, police responded to a report of a stabbing in the 2100 block of North Towne Court Northeast at about 6:45 p.m.
KCRG.com
One killed, one hurt in Bremer County crash
SUMNER, Iowa (KCRG) - A crash involving two vehicles on Sunday afternoon resulted in the death of one of the drivers, according to law enforcement officials. At around 3:08 p.m., the Iowa State Patrol was sent to a report of a crash near the intersection of County Road V56 and County Road C33, near Sumner. Troopers believe that a 2007 Lexus ES350 was traveling eastbound on County Road C33, while a 2023 Hyundai Elantra was northbound on County Road V56. Officials said that the Lexus failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection between the roads, striking the driver’s side of the Hyundai. Both vehicles ended up in a ditch on the northeast side of the intersection.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Oelwein Woman Arrested after Meth Found During Traffic Stop
An Oelwein woman has been arrested after meth was found in her vehicle during a traffic stop. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says they initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle near the intersection of R Avenue and Highway 93 in Randalia shortly after midnight Thursday morning. An investigation that included assistance from a drug K9 unit discovered illegal substances in the vehicle.
KCJJ
Iowa City man accused of stealing from convenience store and drinking beer in front of police
An Iowa City man was arrested Thursday morning after allegedly helping himself to several items at a South Gilbert Street convenience store. An officer responded to the Kum & Go at approximately 9:50 am on reports from staff that 35-year-old Todd Brodie of the Quarters Apartment Complex on Highway 6 E had stolen multiple items. He reportedly located Brodie in the parking area by the dumpsters with an open Budweiser in his hand.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Edgewood Man Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting Two Family Members
An Edgewood man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting two family members. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office says 43-year old Kevin Michael Hansen is charged with two counts of Domestic Abuse Assault after an incident at a home on Newton Street in Edgewood on Sunday morning. According to a...
x1071.com
Dubuque Man Arrested For Possessing Fentanyl
Dubuque Police arrested 48 year old Eric Thomas of Dubuque on Monday on a warrant charging possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver and control of a dangerous weapon by a felon. I am text block. Click edit button to change this text. Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing...
cbs2iowa.com
Group calling for arrest of Devonna Walker's killer spread message on busy roads
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Dozens took to all four corners of one of the busiest intersections in Cedar Rapids to protest what they view as a miscarriage of justice in the stabbing death of Devonna Walker. Walker was killed during a confrontation with neighbors in her apartment complex on January 2nd. Cell phone video obtained by Iowa's News Now of the incident shows Walker arguing with a man and woman for several minutes. The video shows Walker charging at the couple after the man in the video used a racial slur.
KCRG.com
Dubuque Police push for speed cameras to cover staffing issues
Marchers take to northeast Cedar Rapids as Devonna Walker investigation continues. Protestors are continuing to push for an arrest after the death of Devonna Walker. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne spoke to activists who spent their afternoon calling for that to change. Adventureland choosing to not reopen ride involved in deadly incident.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Police make arrest in January homicide
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have arrested a 21-year-old for the murder of a Cedar Rapids man. On January 8th, 2023, officers responded to a report that someone had been shot in the 5500 block of Kirkwood Boulevard. Officers found a vehicle off the road in the 5600 block...
Iowa surgeon accused of incompetence, harassment, ethics violations
A surgeon who was once barred from practicing in Iowa due to allegations of professional incompetence, sexual harassment and unethical conduct has been issued a warning by the Iowa Board of Medicine.
Comments / 0