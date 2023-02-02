ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ouachita Parish, LA

Tennessee men sentenced to federal prison for transporting 25 pounds of cocaine in Ouachita Parish

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 3 days ago
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 20, 2021, a vehicle was stopped by Louisiana State Police for a traffic violation in Ouachita Parish, La. During the traffic stop, authorities made contact with the driver, 21-year-old Jayln Thompson, and the passenger, 21-year-old Derek Tipps.

The story given to authorities by the vehicle occupants raised suspicions and a K-9 dog was brought to the scene to assist. Upon arrival, the K-9 dog alerted authorities about possible narcotics.

Thomspon and Tipps immediately admitted to having drugs in the vehicle. State Police went on to search the vehicle and discovered approximately 25 pounds of cocaine in the trunk of the car.

Both men were arrested and eventually pled guilty to drug charges on May 3, 2022. On Thursday, February 2, 2023, U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Thompson was sentenced to 70 months in federal prison and Tipps was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison.

Both will be under supervised release for five years following their release from prison.

