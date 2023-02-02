ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

NBC 29 News

Charlottesville café offering potato-based donuts

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Spudnuts closed down in 2016, but the Bradbury Cafe is now offering a solution. A hidden gem on the Downtown Mall, the café has a pastry chef telling people to look no further for potato-based donuts. A new version Spudnuts, some are calling...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Memorial service held for Mark Mincer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People gathered Friday afternoon to bid farewell to the former owner of a famous Charlottesville business. Hundreds of people attended a memorial service for Mark Mincer at the Paramount Theater. Mincer ran the long-time shop on the University of Virginia Corner that bears his family’s...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
vpm.org

Filmmaker Lorenzo Dickerson uncovers hidden history in his family tree

Albemarle County filmmaker Lorenzo Dickerson began researching his family’s genealogy to support his documentary, The Coachmen, a film about his great-great grandfather. “I was only able to take my research to about 1860, which is typical for African Americans in this country,” said Dickerson. He speaks about his...
OnlyInYourState

The Scenic Amish Country Route In Virginia That Leads To An Old-Fashioned Bakery, Country Store, And Furniture Shop

There’s something wonderfully simple and peaceful about taking a long, scenic country drive in Virginia. If you have an afternoon to spare, we’d recommend taking a drive through a bit of Virginia’s Amish country. It’s here you’ll find a handful of delightful businesses just waiting to be explored; namely, an old-fashioned bakery, a country store, and a furniture stop. Here’s more on this delightful country route.
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Ride into spring: Tickets available for Virginia Scenic Railway from Staunton

Spring excursion tickets are available for Virginia Scenic Railway’s eastbound and westbound sightseeing trips. Through June 30, 2023, tickets are available for three-hour trips through the Shenandoah Valley and the Blue Ridge Mountains eastbound on the Blue Ridge Flyer or westbound on the Allegheny Special. Both are roundtrips which depart from the Amtrak Station in Staunton.
STAUNTON, VA
OnlyInYourState

Virginia Has A Wine-Themed Trolley Tour That Will Give You The Ride Of A Lifetime

Visiting Virginia’s local wineries is always a good idea. That’s especially true if you can get together with your closest friends and not have to worry about who will drive. That’s what makes the Trolley Tours of Fredericksburg so special. This company offers a one-of-a-kind wine tour in Virginia that will shuttle you to a handful of delightful local wineries in the area. Providing fun and safe transportation, this wine-themed trolley tour is one you won’t want to miss!
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
tourcounsel.com

Charlottesville Fashion Square | Shopping mall in Virginia

Charlottesville Fashion Square is the only indoor shopping mall in the Charlottesville, Virginia area. It is anchored by two Belk stores. It is a regional mall located about one mile (1.6 km) north of the Charlottesville city limits on U.S. Route 29 in unincorporated Albemarle County.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA Health on recalled ‘Artificial Tears Lubricant’ eye drops

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The maker of ‘Artificial Tears Lubricant’ eye drops says that the product may be contaminated. The FDA warns that a microbial contaminant found in the drops could cause eye infections that lead to blindness. So far, 55 people have reported adverse reactions, and one...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville Free Clinic offering telemental health services

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Telemental Health Initiative is now offering telemental health services at the Charlottesville Free Clinic. The initiative pairs individuals with volunteer pre-licensed mental health providers. “It’s a great honor to be able to partner with them and their long legacy, and be able to promote...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
UV Cavalier Daily

Mockingbird takes flight with savory and satisfying Southern cuisine

This is the first in the Life desk’s series of reviews during Charlottesville’s 2023 Restaurant Week — food writers also ate at The Ridley, Fig, Bizou, Tavern & Grocery and Maru. When perusing the list of participating restaurants for Charlottesville’s 2023 Restaurant Week, Mockingbird Southern Cuisine immediately...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

