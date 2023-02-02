Visiting Virginia’s local wineries is always a good idea. That’s especially true if you can get together with your closest friends and not have to worry about who will drive. That’s what makes the Trolley Tours of Fredericksburg so special. This company offers a one-of-a-kind wine tour in Virginia that will shuttle you to a handful of delightful local wineries in the area. Providing fun and safe transportation, this wine-themed trolley tour is one you won’t want to miss!

FREDERICKSBURG, VA ・ 6 DAYS AGO