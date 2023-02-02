Read full article on original website
NBC 29 News
The Yancey School Community Center celebrates Black History Month
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - At the Yancey School Community Center, a series of programs and conversations were held to celebrate Black History Month. Ed Brooks works as the program coordinator for the community center, and for him the role is personal. “I came here in second grade in 1967, and...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville café offering potato-based donuts
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Spudnuts closed down in 2016, but the Bradbury Cafe is now offering a solution. A hidden gem on the Downtown Mall, the café has a pastry chef telling people to look no further for potato-based donuts. A new version Spudnuts, some are calling...
Honoring Black History: The nation’s only Black military academy once in Powhatan
Tucked away 40 miles west of downtown Richmond sits a former plantation called "Belmead." The plantation became a site for two Black Catholic boarding schools -- both of which have been closed for more than 50 years now.
cbs19news
Memorial service held for Mark Mincer
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People gathered Friday afternoon to bid farewell to the former owner of a famous Charlottesville business. Hundreds of people attended a memorial service for Mark Mincer at the Paramount Theater. Mincer ran the long-time shop on the University of Virginia Corner that bears his family’s...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville City Schools planning summer student art show on the Downtown Mall
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Schools is planning to host an art show on the Downtown Mall this summer, but it needs help from the community to get the project off the ground. Aaron Eichorst is the Charlottesville City Schools Coordinator for Fine and Performing Arts. “For about the...
vpm.org
Filmmaker Lorenzo Dickerson uncovers hidden history in his family tree
Albemarle County filmmaker Lorenzo Dickerson began researching his family’s genealogy to support his documentary, The Coachmen, a film about his great-great grandfather. “I was only able to take my research to about 1860, which is typical for African Americans in this country,” said Dickerson. He speaks about his...
NBC 29 News
Green Dogs Unleashed introduces a few of its Puppy Bowl competitors
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Puppy Bowl shines a light on not just puppies, but also on rescue organizations that are trying to find animals a forever home. Erika Proctor is the founder of Green Dogs Unleashed. She says the Puppy Bowl brings awareness to their cause. “Puppies from all...
This Beautiful Virginia City has Recently Been Named Among the Best Places to Live in the U.S.
Every year, Livability compiles a list of the best places to live in the United States. They look at data from 2,300 different metropolitan areas and analyze key points to determine which towns and cities are desirable.
OnlyInYourState
The Scenic Amish Country Route In Virginia That Leads To An Old-Fashioned Bakery, Country Store, And Furniture Shop
There’s something wonderfully simple and peaceful about taking a long, scenic country drive in Virginia. If you have an afternoon to spare, we’d recommend taking a drive through a bit of Virginia’s Amish country. It’s here you’ll find a handful of delightful businesses just waiting to be explored; namely, an old-fashioned bakery, a country store, and a furniture stop. Here’s more on this delightful country route.
NBC 29 News
Junior League of Charlottesville opens women’s mentorship grant applications
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Junior League of Charlottesville is looking for projects that support women of all ages in Central Virginia. The league is awarding up to $4,000 grants per organizaition, awarding $10,000 total. It says its mission is to “empower women through mentorship,” and it hopes these grants...
Augusta Free Press
Ride into spring: Tickets available for Virginia Scenic Railway from Staunton
Spring excursion tickets are available for Virginia Scenic Railway’s eastbound and westbound sightseeing trips. Through June 30, 2023, tickets are available for three-hour trips through the Shenandoah Valley and the Blue Ridge Mountains eastbound on the Blue Ridge Flyer or westbound on the Allegheny Special. Both are roundtrips which depart from the Amtrak Station in Staunton.
OnlyInYourState
Virginia Has A Wine-Themed Trolley Tour That Will Give You The Ride Of A Lifetime
Visiting Virginia’s local wineries is always a good idea. That’s especially true if you can get together with your closest friends and not have to worry about who will drive. That’s what makes the Trolley Tours of Fredericksburg so special. This company offers a one-of-a-kind wine tour in Virginia that will shuttle you to a handful of delightful local wineries in the area. Providing fun and safe transportation, this wine-themed trolley tour is one you won’t want to miss!
tourcounsel.com
Charlottesville Fashion Square | Shopping mall in Virginia
Charlottesville Fashion Square is the only indoor shopping mall in the Charlottesville, Virginia area. It is anchored by two Belk stores. It is a regional mall located about one mile (1.6 km) north of the Charlottesville city limits on U.S. Route 29 in unincorporated Albemarle County.
Everyone in Virginia Should Visit this Epic Amish Market At Least Once
Amish communities began to form in Virginia as far back as the late 1800s. Today, there are still a few thriving and located along the borderlands of the northern and central region, you’ll find one of Virginia's best Amish markets located within the town of Culpeper.
NBC 29 News
UVA Health on recalled ‘Artificial Tears Lubricant’ eye drops
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The maker of ‘Artificial Tears Lubricant’ eye drops says that the product may be contaminated. The FDA warns that a microbial contaminant found in the drops could cause eye infections that lead to blindness. So far, 55 people have reported adverse reactions, and one...
Local JMU alumnus devastated to hear about crash that killed three students
People across the Commonwealth remain in mourning after a car crash Thursday night claimed the lives of three James Madison University sophomores and sent two, including the driver, to the hospital in critical condition.
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville Free Clinic offering telemental health services
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Telemental Health Initiative is now offering telemental health services at the Charlottesville Free Clinic. The initiative pairs individuals with volunteer pre-licensed mental health providers. “It’s a great honor to be able to partner with them and their long legacy, and be able to promote...
infocville.com
Charlottesville City Council explains decision to whittle replacement member applicants to six
The four remaining members of Charlottesville City Council have privately selected a shortlist of six people who will move forward to a public hearing Monday to be selected as a replacement for former Councilor Sena Magill. They are:. Alex Bryant, former executive director of the Ix Park and former executive...
UV Cavalier Daily
Mockingbird takes flight with savory and satisfying Southern cuisine
This is the first in the Life desk’s series of reviews during Charlottesville’s 2023 Restaurant Week — food writers also ate at The Ridley, Fig, Bizou, Tavern & Grocery and Maru. When perusing the list of participating restaurants for Charlottesville’s 2023 Restaurant Week, Mockingbird Southern Cuisine immediately...
WSLS
New, gently used blanket donations needed for blanket drive for foster kids in Virginia
A foster care agency in Virginia is looking to wrap foster kids in love with its winter blanket drive. From now until Feb. 17, Braley & Thompson of Virginia will be collecting new and gently used blanket donations at locations across the Commonwealth. “At Braley & Thompson, we’re committed to...
