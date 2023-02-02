Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What Tasks Should You Complete After Closing On Your Home In Rochester, NY?KyleHiscockRERochester, NY
Boston Greece Flight PricesmaltaBoston, MA
How Much Is My Rochester NY Home Worth? Tips & Tools To Help You Find Out!KyleHiscockRERochester, NY
I Experienced My Own Version of "It's A Wonderful Life"Herbie J PilatoRochester, NY
In 1994, a 7 month pregnant woman took her dog and went to her ex-husband's house. They haven't been seen since.Fatim HemrajMacedon, NY
Related
Do Single People Living In New York State Really Have It Bad?
Is living in New York really as bad as they say it is for a single person? Having been in and out of the dating world in various states, I honestly don't think New York is a bad place to be single. Yes, during the long winters in Buffalo, aka "cuffing season," it can be a little chilly when you're alone. And it would be nice to have someone to go half on living expenses. But otherwise, to me personally, it's not any worse or better than any other city I've lived in. WalletHub conducted a study of the best cities in 2023 for singles. Let's take a look at where New York landed.
rochesterfirst.com
Your News 8 Forecast for Rochester at 6 Saturday
How local donations are helping Ukrainians’ fight …. It’s been almost one year exactly since Russia invaded Ukraine. Throughout this war, the generosity from people in Rochester has been seen on the frontlines helping Ukrainians fight for their freedom. Read more: https://www.rochesterfirst.com/ukraine-crisis/how-local-donations-are-helping-ukrainians-fight-for-freedom-and-whats-needed-next/. Honorees for Rochester St. Patty’s Day...
Rochester announces “R-Connect” community resource and employment fairs
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Mayor Malik Evans and the City of Rochester announced on Friday the start of the of “R-Connect” Community Resource and Employment Fairs. The program will start on February 8, and is a series of community resource and employment fairs by the City’s Department of Recreation and Human Services where residents can […]
13 WHAM
Fleet Feet hosts Teddy Bear Trot to benefit the Bivona Child Advocacy Center
Rochester, N.Y. — Fleet Feet hosted its annual Teddy Bear Trot Community Family Fun Run and Walk on Sunday. The event benefits the Bivona Child Advocacy Center, an organization that serves children in the Greater Rochester region to deliver support in child abuse cases and response, healing, and prevention through collaboration service, awareness, education, and leadership.
13 WHAM
Despite recent break ins, customers continue to support local businesses
Rochester, N.Y. — Despite the recent break-ins for Heroes Brewery and Records Archive, both businesses continue to boom. Customers continued to come out on a cold Friday night to support their hometown favorites, including loyal customer Dominic Pickard. “I don’t think it is going to stop people from coming...
13 WHAM
Shelter preparing to welcome extra guests ahead of frigid cold snap in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — The dangerous cold in the forecast is prompting heightened concerns for the homeless. With temperatures expected in the single digits Friday and into Saturday, local organizations are coming together to help get people off the streets and into warm spaces. A Code Blue is in effect...
RG&E: What to do if you are experiencing issues
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Many RG&E and NYSEG customers who have been dealing with billing issues with two companies are able to express their frustration throughout multiple outlets, including public forums and complaint forms. The New York State Department of Public Service (NYSDPS) has an always available form on their website for customers to submit. […]
SNAP benefits stolen recently for multiple people in Niagara County
New York Governor Kathy Hochul put reimbursements in her proposed budget for people who have had their SNAP benefits compromised.
New York State Police urges to be aware of scam scenarios
Getting a notification from a phone number or email you don't recognize? The New York State Police is warning the public of a recent increase of scams.
13 WHAM
Lakeside Winterfest returns to Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — A seasonal staple is returning to Rochester this weekend. Saturday was the beginning of the annual Lakeside Winterfest at Ontario Beach Park. The activities included ice skating on the parks brand new synthetic ice rink, the popular 'Chilly Chili' challenge that gave local chefs a chance to show off their best chili recipes, horse-drawn carriage rides, and more.
tourcounsel.com
Boulevard Mall | Shopping center in New York State
Boulevard Mall is a shopping center located north of the city of Buffalo at the western edge of the Town of Amherst in Erie County, New York, United States. The name derives from its location on Niagara Falls Boulevard (U.S. Route 62), which divides Amherst from the Town of Tonawanda. Boulevard Mall features a gross leasable area of 904,000 square feet (84,000 m²).
13 WHAM
Eastview Mall announces four new tenants
Victor, N.Y. — Eastview Mall is welcoming four new tenants set to open during the first half of 2023. Cinderella Nails, which offers manicures, pedicures and other spa services, will fill two spaces in the Macy's wing. Cinderella Nails already has locations in Webster and Brighton. Daily Thread will...
13 WHAM
Outdoor workers fight through bitter cold
East Rochester, N.Y. — Single-digit temperatures and below-zero wind chills made Friday a good day to stay inside if you could. Jared Papp of East Rochester tried to keep his daily routine. "I try to go for a walk every day," he said. "I have a dog. Me and...
13 WHAM
Wear Red Day not just for women anymore
Rochester, N.Y. — Friday is National Wear Red Day, raising awareness about heart disease. For nearly 20 years, the Go Red for Women movement has been raising money and educating women about keeping their hearts in check, as heart disease has become the nation's No. 1 killer of women.
13 WHAM
HUGS Gala celebrates 20 years of smiles
Rochester, N.Y. — A celebration of smiles in Rochester on Friday. In fact, 20 years of smiles for the local HUGS Foundation. Over 300 guests gathered downtown at the Wintergarden to thank founder Dr. Vito Quatela and the many volunteers over the past two decades who have performed life-changing surgeries to correct birth defects and enable children to grow into adults- with smiles on their faces.
City of Rochester announces Friday’s hours for R-Centers, libraries
If you lose heat or if there's someone in need of assistance, call 311.
13 WHAM
St. John Fisher University holds leadership conference for students
Rochester, N.Y. — Students from six area colleges and universities came together to develop and hone leadership skills on Sunday at the inaugural Intercollegiate Student Leadership Conference: Building New Paths. The conference is designed for undergraduates involved in student governments association or those who hold campus leadership positions to...
New additions coming to Eastview Mall
All the new additions are scheduled to open this year.
Friday evening school and business closings
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With frigid temperatures continuing in the forecast for Saturday, schools and businesses have begun to announce their afternoon and evening closures for Friday. Click here for an updated list of closings and cancellations.
WHEC TV-10
House fire on Galusha Street displaces four people
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Fire Department said they received a call this morning for a fire on Galusha Street. Everyone who lived in the home was able to escape on their own, and fire crews were able to get the fire under control. One firefighter was hurt, but...
Comments / 1