IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Izard County Sheriff’s Office is investigating vandalism to an old church according to a social media post. On Feb. 4 a deputy responded to a call about vandalism to the Old Philadelphia Church on Larkin Road. The deputy found an upside-down cross spray painted on the front of the church, a pentagram on the steps, and multiple upside-down crosses around the building.

IZARD COUNTY, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO