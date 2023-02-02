Read full article on original website
Related
houstonherald.com
Man from Licking arrested on numerous charges by state patrol
A man from Licking was arrested early Sunday night on a several charges by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. James L. Hawkins, 44, was wanted on two felony Texas County warrants for driving while revoked and passing a bad check, felony Wright County warrant for failure to appear – passing bad check, misdemeanor Phelps County warrant for failing to appear – bad checks, misdemeanor Houston Police Department warrant for dangerous drugs and unlawful possession of a firearm.
KTLO
MH woman charged with theft after not returning rental car
A Mountain Home woman is being charged with a felony county of theft of property for not returning a vehicle she rented. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a theft by a local car rental of a vehicle valued at $17,500.
KRMS Radio
Richland Woman Faces DWI & Other Charges Following Arrest On Friday
A Richland woman faces several charges including DWI-drugs prior offender after being arrested Friday afternoon by the highway patrol in Pulaski County. The HP report indicates that 26-year-old Erika Parsley is also accused of driving while revoked, failure to register a motor vehicle, failure to comply with an ignition interlock device and other driving-related offenses.
Suspect named in connection to 1600 grams of meth and 12 grams of heroin seized after foot pursuit
UPDATE 2/6/23 — The man arrested on Feb. 4 is Scott H. Bonner, a convicted drug dealer in Laclede County, according to a press release from the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office. LCSO Sheriff David Millsap wrote that Bonner was sentenced to 16 years in prison in 2018 for trafficking drugs. “This is a perfect example […]
KYTV
Lebanon, Mo. authorities find over 1,000 grams of meth, 12 grams of heroin in car, suspect arrested after foot pursuit
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - One man has been arrested after fleeing authorities and having meth and heroin in his car. According to the Lebanon Police Department, Saturday evening, multiple law enforcement agencies attempted to stop a car they believed was suspected of trafficking narcotics. Authorities say during the traffic stop,...
Kait 8
Izard County Sheriff’s Office investigates church vandalism
IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Izard County Sheriff’s Office is investigating vandalism to an old church according to a social media post. On Feb. 4 a deputy responded to a call about vandalism to the Old Philadelphia Church on Larkin Road. The deputy found an upside-down cross spray painted on the front of the church, a pentagram on the steps, and multiple upside-down crosses around the building.
houstonherald.com
Two dropped from lawsuit making jail allegations
Two have been dropped as defendants in a lawsuit filed late last year. Emily Dillon, a Greene County resident, filed the litigation late last year that she was coerced into sexual acts in the Texas County Jail by a former jailer. The lawsuit originally named the Texas County Sheriff’s Department,...
houstonherald.com
Area woman faces felony property damage charge
A Willow Springs woman faces a felony charge after a Cabool Police Department investigation of an incident Nov. 23 at a U.S. 60 business. Sharon K. Dudley, 76, of the 15000 block of Sargent Road in Willow Springs, is charged with first-degree property damage (a class E felony). A Cabool...
KTTS
Rolla Man Waits 3 Days To Report Woman Died
(KTTS News) — A man from Rolla is charged with failing to report a woman died in his home until three days later. Investigators say 61-year-old Brian Chambers emailed the sheriff’s office, explaining the woman died from a possible drug overdose. He told deputies that he tried CPR...
houstonherald.com
High-speed pursuit that went through Texas County ends in arrest of suspect
A high-speed chase Thursday afternoon that passed through Texas County and involved several agencies ended with a crash at Seymour, the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The suspect was wanted in a West Plains robbery. The patrol assisted with the multi-jurisdictional pursuit starting in West Plains. The suspect, Samuel L. Houck...
KTLO
Body found in vehicle in White River
Authorities are investigating after a vehicle was located Sunday morning in the White River, and a body was found inside. According to Izard County Sheriff Charley Melton, his office received a message from the Stone County Sheriff’s Office around 6:35 of a possible vehicle in the river at Sylamore. Stone County authorities, along with Arkansas Game and Fish officers and the Sylamore/Allison Fire Department, reportedly located the vehicle with a body inside.
KTLO
Charges filed against 2 area residents from counterfeiting investigation
Investigations continuing into counterfeit or fake currency being passed at multiple locations in Izard County. So far, charges have been filed against two individuals. The two men are identified as Mason Chism, whose last known address was in Baxter County, and Shaun Clair Bickford of Horseshoe Bend. According to Izard...
houstonherald.com
One hurt in ATV accident
One person was injured Sunday afternoon when an ATV overturned on Highway AW about eight miles north of Roby. Sgt. Dale Pounds said a 2017 Honda Rancher driven by Kevin D. Hallmark, 39, of St. Robert, traveled off the roadway, overturned and ejected the occupants. Hallmark fled the scene and...
kjluradio.com
Springfield man seriously injured in traffic accident in St. Robert
A Springfield man suffers serious injuries when the truck he’s a passenger in wrecks while driving through Pulaski County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Dexter McVay, Sr., 46, was life flighted to a Springfield hospital. The accident happened Sunday morning on I-44 as Kyle Reid, 24, of Springfield,...
KYTV
Investigators say, Rolla, Mo., man failed to report woman’s death inside house for 3 days
ROLLA, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators say a Rolla, Mo., man failed to report the death of a woman in his house for three days. Prosecutors charged Brian Edwards Chambers, 61, with an abandonment of a corpse charge. Investigators say Chambers emailed the sheriff’s office on January 17, explaining a woman...
houstonherald.com
Deputy coroner appointed for Texas County
A deputy coroner has been named for Texas County. Brent Honeycutt, a life-long resident of Texas County, was named by Coroner Marie Lasater. Honeycutt has served on the Cabool Fire Department for over a decade, with 10 of those years as fire chief, a position he still holds. He has also served as a deputy for the Texas County Sheriff’s Department, both active and reserve.
houstonherald.com
Driver from Licking involved in crash south of Rolla on U.S. 63
A resident from Licking was involved in an accident Sunday morning south of Rolla, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Troopers said an eastbound 2021 Toyota Highlander driven by Norma J. Harris, 72, of Newburg, was making a left turn and traveled into the path of a southbound 2006 Ford Ranger operated by Jason L. Coble, 40, of Licking.
kjluradio.com
MSHP assisting with murder investigation at Crawford County park
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is assisting with a murder investigation in Crawford County. The Cuba Police Department reports officers were called Wednesday to Hood Park on the city’s east side to respond to a shooting. When they arrived, they found a 33-year-old white male with multiple gunshot wounds. He died from his injuries. Police say he’ll be identified after family members have been contacted.
kjluradio.com
Pennsylvania man pleads guilty to St. James murder
An out-of-state drifter accused of a brutal Phelps County murder pleads guilty. Phelps County Prosecuting Attorney Brendon Fox says Josue Martinez, of Tamaqua, Pennsylvania, pleaded down Monday in the middle of jury selection. Martinez pleaded guilty to all of the charges against him, although he pleaded down from first to second-degree murder. He’ll be sentenced March 20.
houstonherald.com
County coroner issues report for January
The Texas County coroner answered 34 calls in January, according to a report issued Saturday. In the community, there were 31 natural deaths, including cancer (8); stroke (4); heart attack (3); dementia (3); arrythmia (2); pneumonia (2); pulmonary embolism (1); congestive heart failure (1); epilepsy (1); heart failure (1); hemorrhage (1); influenza (1); kidney failure (1); spinal disease (1); and respiratory failure (1).
Comments / 0