A Weyers Cave man is among three people in custody on firearms charges in a scary incident at Riverheads High School earlier this week. Hunter Bryce Garcia is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail, and two juveniles connected to the incident are being held at the Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center, according to a report issued on Friday by the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

WAYNESBORO, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO