WSET
Lynchburg officials react to Tyre Nichols' death
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Saturday, Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema and City Council member Sterling Wilder participated in a roundtable to discuss social awareness, sparked by a local artist's depiction of those who have died at the hands of law enforcement. The roundtable was an open discussion between...
cbs19news
BUCK Squad hosts vigil for slain member
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A vigil was held on Friday evening to celebrate the life of a man murdered a week ago on Grove Street. On Jan. 28, 36-year-old Eldridge Smith of Charlottesville was found dead in his SUV. Police say he had been shot several times. The Charlottesville...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville Free Clinic offering telemental health services
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Telemental Health Initiative is now offering telemental health services at the Charlottesville Free Clinic. The initiative pairs individuals with volunteer pre-licensed mental health providers. “It’s a great honor to be able to partner with them and their long legacy, and be able to promote...
Hampton inmate dies at Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority in Lynchburg
According to the Hampton Sheriff's Office, 33-year-old Kernet Holloway was found around 8:29 p.m. on Friday unresponsive in her cell.
infocville.com
Charlottesville City Council explains decision to whittle replacement member applicants to six
The four remaining members of Charlottesville City Council have privately selected a shortlist of six people who will move forward to a public hearing Monday to be selected as a replacement for former Councilor Sena Magill. They are:. Alex Bryant, former executive director of the Ix Park and former executive...
WHSV
Encampment residents evicted in Waynesboro speak out about where they will live come Tuesday
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A group of people in Waynesboro are trying to find another place to live after they were given a week to leave the property they had been staying on Tuesday. On Tuesday, Waynesboro’s Mayor, Lana Williams said the Waynesboro Police Department assisted a property owner with...
NBC 29 News
Albemarle County Public Schools reacts to Charlottesville CATEC purchase
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - In response to Albemarle County Public Schools wanting to buy out CATEC, Charlottesville announced that it is taking full ownership of the technical academy Thursday evening at the CCS School Board meeting. CCS says it feared its students losing access to CATEC. A spokesperson for...
wfmd.com
Virginia Man Arrested In Frederick County With Hundreds Of Capsules Of Suspected Fentanyl
Frederick, Md. (DG) – A Virginia man is behind bars after being arrested in Frederick County for having hundreds of gel capsules of suspected fentanyl. Recently deputy stopped 40- year-old Joseph Rich of Amissville, Virginia during a routine traffic stop. Police seized more than 700 gel capsules of suspected fentanyl, four canisters containing suspected fentanyl, 3.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville struggling to fill hundreds of job vacancies
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville has approved more than 1,000 jobs, but hundreds of them are still unfilled. Interim City Manager Michael Rogers says Charlottesville is already working to get that number down. “We recently hired a new recruiter in the Human Resource Department who will be devoted full time...
Augusta Free Press
Three in custody in connection with firearms incident at Riverheads High School
A Weyers Cave man is among three people in custody on firearms charges in a scary incident at Riverheads High School earlier this week. Hunter Bryce Garcia is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail, and two juveniles connected to the incident are being held at the Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center, according to a report issued on Friday by the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.
WSLS
Lynchburg school leaders address E.C. Glass lockdown
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg school leaders met to share an update on the state of the school system. School officials addressed last week’s lockdown at E.C. Glass High School. Leaders said the most recent incident lasted so many hours that access to restrooms and food became an issue...
wina.com
Suspect arrested in Grove Street homicide
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Charlottesville Police Department (CPD) detectives have arrested 38-year-old Charlottesville resident, Tadashi Demetrius Keys, for the January 28, 2023 murder of 36-year-old Charlottesville resident, Eldridge Vandrew Smith. Keys is charged with Code of Virginia 18.2-32: Second degree murder and Code of Virginia 18.2-308.2: Possession of firearm by...
NBC 29 News
Junior League of Charlottesville opens women’s mentorship grant applications
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Junior League of Charlottesville is looking for projects that support women of all ages in Central Virginia. The league is awarding up to $4,000 grants per organizaition, awarding $10,000 total. It says its mission is to “empower women through mentorship,” and it hopes these grants...
cbs19news
Charlottesville man facing murder charge for Grove Street shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department says a man has been arrested for a shooting that occurred last weekend on Grove Street. According to police, 38-year-old Tadashi Demetrius Keys of Charlottesville has been charged with second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. On...
NBC 29 News
Seminole Place hosts Girls Geek Day
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - All about sparking girls’ interest in STEM, the Girls Geek Day event was held in Charlottesville. The event saw high school volunteers teaching elementary schoolers through hands-on stem activities such as coding music with Python, robotics, claymation and more. “A lot of it’s just the...
‘It sounded really loud, really close’: Neighbor reacts to officer-involved shooting in Goochland
A neighbor heard gunfire from office-involved shooting in Goochland.
q101online.com
Amherst man arrested after ramming deputy’s cruiser
An Amherst County man is behind bars after ramming his vehicle into a Nelson County sheriff’s cruiser. The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office said that a Saturday night traffic stop turned dangerous when a black Hyundai rammed into a deputy’s vehicle after the officer tried to pull it over just before 10-30. The vehicle, which was reported stolen from Lynchburg, then crashed around four minutes later after leading deputies on a pursuit.
Three JMU Students Killed in West Virginia Crash
Three JMU Students Killed in West Virginia Crash
pagevalleynews.com
Appomattox courthouse burns
February 4, 1892 — The historic old Appomattox Courthouse building was destroyed by fire yesterday. All of the county records and court house furnishings were entirely consumed. Surrounding houses also caught, but were saved. The library of the clerk’s office is said to have been one of the best...
