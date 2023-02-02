ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSET

Lynchburg officials react to Tyre Nichols' death

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Saturday, Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema and City Council member Sterling Wilder participated in a roundtable to discuss social awareness, sparked by a local artist's depiction of those who have died at the hands of law enforcement. The roundtable was an open discussion between...
LYNCHBURG, VA
cbs19news

BUCK Squad hosts vigil for slain member

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A vigil was held on Friday evening to celebrate the life of a man murdered a week ago on Grove Street. On Jan. 28, 36-year-old Eldridge Smith of Charlottesville was found dead in his SUV. Police say he had been shot several times. The Charlottesville...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville Free Clinic offering telemental health services

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Telemental Health Initiative is now offering telemental health services at the Charlottesville Free Clinic. The initiative pairs individuals with volunteer pre-licensed mental health providers. “It’s a great honor to be able to partner with them and their long legacy, and be able to promote...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wfmd.com

Virginia Man Arrested In Frederick County With Hundreds Of Capsules Of Suspected Fentanyl

Frederick, Md. (DG) – A Virginia man is behind bars after being arrested in Frederick County for having hundreds of gel capsules of suspected fentanyl. Recently deputy stopped 40- year-old Joseph Rich of Amissville, Virginia during a routine traffic stop. Police seized more than 700 gel capsules of suspected fentanyl, four canisters containing suspected fentanyl, 3.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville struggling to fill hundreds of job vacancies

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville has approved more than 1,000 jobs, but hundreds of them are still unfilled. Interim City Manager Michael Rogers says Charlottesville is already working to get that number down. “We recently hired a new recruiter in the Human Resource Department who will be devoted full time...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Three in custody in connection with firearms incident at Riverheads High School

A Weyers Cave man is among three people in custody on firearms charges in a scary incident at Riverheads High School earlier this week. Hunter Bryce Garcia is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail, and two juveniles connected to the incident are being held at the Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center, according to a report issued on Friday by the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.
WAYNESBORO, VA
WSLS

Lynchburg school leaders address E.C. Glass lockdown

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg school leaders met to share an update on the state of the school system. School officials addressed last week’s lockdown at E.C. Glass High School. Leaders said the most recent incident lasted so many hours that access to restrooms and food became an issue...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wina.com

Suspect arrested in Grove Street homicide

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Charlottesville Police Department (CPD) detectives have arrested 38-year-old Charlottesville resident, Tadashi Demetrius Keys, for the January 28, 2023 murder of 36-year-old Charlottesville resident, Eldridge Vandrew Smith. Keys is charged with Code of Virginia 18.2-32: Second degree murder and Code of Virginia 18.2-308.2: Possession of firearm by...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Charlottesville man facing murder charge for Grove Street shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department says a man has been arrested for a shooting that occurred last weekend on Grove Street. According to police, 38-year-old Tadashi Demetrius Keys of Charlottesville has been charged with second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. On...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Seminole Place hosts Girls Geek Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - All about sparking girls’ interest in STEM, the Girls Geek Day event was held in Charlottesville. The event saw high school volunteers teaching elementary schoolers through hands-on stem activities such as coding music with Python, robotics, claymation and more. “A lot of it’s just the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
q101online.com

Amherst man arrested after ramming deputy’s cruiser

An Amherst County man is behind bars after ramming his vehicle into a Nelson County sheriff’s cruiser. The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office said that a Saturday night traffic stop turned dangerous when a black Hyundai rammed into a deputy’s vehicle after the officer tried to pull it over just before 10-30. The vehicle, which was reported stolen from Lynchburg, then crashed around four minutes later after leading deputies on a pursuit.
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Appomattox courthouse burns

February 4, 1892 — The historic old Appomattox Courthouse building was destroyed by fire yesterday. All of the county records and court house furnishings were entirely consumed. Surrounding houses also caught, but were saved. The library of the clerk’s office is said to have been one of the best...
APPOMATTOX, VA

