NJ water alert — it could soon smell and taste different
💧New Jersey residents get a water warning- it could soon taste and smell a bit different. 💧New Jersey American Water is about to launch a water treatment maintenance program. 💧They insist the process is DEP approved and completely safe. New Jersey residents in many parts of the...
NJ home values rank 9th highest in nation
I recently sold my home and it’s a gut-wrenching experience. Especially at a time when a seller’s marketing is transitioning into a mixed bag. Even more tricky when your home isn’t in the most perfect condition. Fortunately, I knew who to go to as a seller. The...
NJ top news for Monday
Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Monday. ⬛ We need answers: GOP councilwoman killed execution-style. Flags flew at half-staff with purple and black bunting placed above the door Friday at Sayreville Borough Hall in honor of slain councilwoman Eunice Dwomfour as the investigation into her death continued.
NJ residents warned — don’t fall for crazy ‘pig butchering’ scams
⚫ Don’t become a victim of a dangerous “pig butchering” scam. ⚫ The NJ Bureau of Securities is cracking down on fraudulent cybersecurity investments. ⚫ NJ residents are lured into bogus online relationships then ripped off. The New Jersey Bureau of Securities is urging Garden State residents...
How to earn your ‘Jersey card’ according to fellow New Jerseyans
Sure, you could have been born in New Jersey, but does that necessarily mean you've earned your hypothetical "Jersey card?" Not according to these fellow New Jerseyans!. For instance, are you a true New Jerseyan if you don’t have a go-to diner? Or a preferred shore town?. Can you...
Are you a New Jersey car prepper? It’s time you become one
It's time to start thinking about how you would survive if your car was stuck, not working, or if you were in a line of impossible traffic caused by an accident or weather event. Two incidents shaped my careful preparation for our vehicles. The first was a snowstorm where it...
NJ councilwoman killed: Police look for video from Sayreville, Old Bridge
SAYREVILLE — Investigators are asking the public for help in tracking down a killer who shot a borough Republican councilwoman execution-style outside her home last week. Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, 30, was found shot to death inside her SUV on Samuel Circle on Wednesday night. No arrests have been made...
New Jersey does have one of the tiniest towns in America
We have so much congestion here in New Jersey. There are so many people crammed into a small place, and yet we still have some of the smallest towns in the nation. In many ways the Garden State is the very definition of "two pounds of bologna in a one-pound bag", and for good reason.
Restraining order against a stranger? Not so easy in New Jersey
⚫ Restraining orders are typically reserved for domestic violence/ex-partner cases. ⚫ NJ lawmakers want to expand the eligibility pool for restraining orders. ⚫ Critics say the move could overload the court system. Harassers and stalkers are too protected under New Jersey law, according to legislators and concerned residents who want...
Popular grocery store chain opens new store in New Jersey
It’s a good time for bargain hunters in New Jersey. Last week, Ollie’s Bargain Market announced that it is coming to Old Bridge, the same week that another bargain-type store opened in Hazlet. Grocery Outlet, which bills itself as a “bargain market,” is now open on Route 35,...
Before you get wisdom teeth removed, read this NJ warning
The Partnership for a Drug Free NJ has released two PSAS that focus on the dangers of wisdom teeth extraction and opiates. Dentists are the number one prescribers of opiates to kids between the ages of 10 and 19. Parents are urged to discuss alternative non-addicting pain meds with dentists...
Hoagies vs. subs: There’s a real difference in these NJ lunch favorites
The sandwich we all know and love as either subs or hoagies here in New Jersey is known by other names in other parts of the country. Right over the river in New York, they're known as heroes. In New England, they're sometimes called grinders. In New Orleans, a similar...
Coming soon to NJ: Contraceptives without a prescription
⚫ No prescription is needed, but you still need to answer some questions. ⚫ NJ's law will benefit residents of other states as well. ⚫ NJ is trying to make everyone aware of the new law. This spring, it's expected that women in New Jersey will no longer need a...
Everything Must Go: Bed Bath & Beyond in Marlton NJ Isn’t Surviving Afterall
Well, I guess we could all see this coming. After initially surviving the latest round of Bed Bath & Beyond closures in New Jersey, the Marlton location at 740 Rte 73 S in the Willow Ridge Plaza is closing afterall, according to a post by Facebook community page A View From Evesham.
The most delicious sushi in New Jersey might be at this restaurant
Great sushi places have been popping up all over New Jersey for the past couple of decades and some obviously rise above the rest. We may have just discovered the best one in the whole state. Foodie publications have pointed to a handful of places to find the best sushi...
Another possible mountain lion sighting near Cape May airport
Reports of cougar sighting in New Jersey continue to find their way into my email. For almost a year now, I've received dozens of reports from around the state from people who claim to have seen a mountain lion - also known as a cougar. I've attempted to chronicle these...
See which NJ cities are among the top 50 oldest in America
It's no surprise that New Jersey is home to some of the oldest cities in the country. Going back to the early days of our country, New Jersey has played a huge role in shaping where we are today as a nation. As time went by, however, new cities formed...
Ha! These out-of-state driver comments on NJ jughandles are pure gold
Ahh, life in the Great Garden State. There's nothing quite like it anywhere else in the country. New Jersey is known for many things that those from out of state simply will never understand. One of those things is our great debate questioning if Central New Jersey does exist. Or...
A simple new proposal to make NJ more affordable
💵 A simple new idea to help NJ families make ends meet. 💵 The proposal would expand the child tax credit. 💵 NJ Policy Proposal says the child tax credit already has a proven track record. Are you having a tough time making ends meet these days?
Utility bill just go way up? This scam could be costing you thousands in New Jersey
I got slammed and I didn't even know what hit me. My electric bill was over $500 this month. That’s three times higher than normal and nothing has changed with our usage. After a little digging, I realized I’m getting totally ripped off and you may be too.
