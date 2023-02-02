ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey 101.5

NJ water alert — it could soon smell and taste different

💧New Jersey residents get a water warning- it could soon taste and smell a bit different. 💧New Jersey American Water is about to launch a water treatment maintenance program. 💧They insist the process is DEP approved and completely safe. New Jersey residents in many parts of the...
New Jersey 101.5

NJ home values rank 9th highest in nation

I recently sold my home and it’s a gut-wrenching experience. Especially at a time when a seller’s marketing is transitioning into a mixed bag. Even more tricky when your home isn’t in the most perfect condition. Fortunately, I knew who to go to as a seller. The...
New Jersey 101.5

NJ top news for Monday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Monday. ⬛ We need answers: GOP councilwoman killed execution-style. Flags flew at half-staff with purple and black bunting placed above the door Friday at Sayreville Borough Hall in honor of slain councilwoman Eunice Dwomfour as the investigation into her death continued.
New Jersey 101.5

Before you get wisdom teeth removed, read this NJ warning

The Partnership for a Drug Free NJ has released two PSAS that focus on the dangers of wisdom teeth extraction and opiates. Dentists are the number one prescribers of opiates to kids between the ages of 10 and 19. Parents are urged to discuss alternative non-addicting pain meds with dentists...
New Jersey 101.5

Coming soon to NJ: Contraceptives without a prescription

⚫ No prescription is needed, but you still need to answer some questions. ⚫ NJ's law will benefit residents of other states as well. ⚫ NJ is trying to make everyone aware of the new law. This spring, it's expected that women in New Jersey will no longer need a...
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

