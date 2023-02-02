HUD provides $22.8 million to help homeless people in Dallas

Temps finally rise above freezing, but beware of some icy spots 04:06

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced on Thursday that it will award $22.8 million to Dallas programs working to end homelessness.

The money will be available to Dallas' Continuum of Care (CoC) program, which includes the City of Dallas and local nonprofits that provide services to homeless people led by an agency called Housing Forward. The funding was awarded through what is called the CoC Program Competition, where local groups across the country form a CoC and submit proposals for federal funds.

The funds are intended to help rehouse homeless people quickly by promoting collaboration between nonprofits and local governments. HUD estimates that nearly 400 communities apply for funding each year and that about 7,000 homeless service projects are funded every year through the CoC program.

"Dallas has made strides in our collective response to homelessness in recent years, and we are thrilled that this funding will give another significant boost to our efforts," said Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson. "By working together, I am confident that we can create a stronger city that cares for the most vulnerable while improving the quality of life, health, and safety of all of our residents."

The City of Dallas' Real Time Rapid Rehousing initiative is a collaborative approach that brings together groups to harness federal funding and bring in other resources to make homelessness as rare, brief, and non-recurring as possible.

"The City and its partners have demonstrated its ability to deploy successful initiatives to reduce homelessness and this reinforces that the investments and priorities we have undertaken are aligned to the Housing-First principles.," said Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax.