Rochester, N.Y. — A celebration of smiles in Rochester on Friday. In fact, 20 years of smiles for the local HUGS Foundation. Over 300 guests gathered downtown at the Wintergarden to thank founder Dr. Vito Quatela and the many volunteers over the past two decades who have performed life-changing surgeries to correct birth defects and enable children to grow into adults- with smiles on their faces.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO