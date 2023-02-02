Read full article on original website
St. John Fisher University holds leadership conference for students
Rochester, N.Y. — Students from six area colleges and universities came together to develop and hone leadership skills on Sunday at the inaugural Intercollegiate Student Leadership Conference: Building New Paths. The conference is designed for undergraduates involved in student governments association or those who hold campus leadership positions to...
Lakeside Winterfest returns to Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — A seasonal staple is returning to Rochester this weekend. Saturday was the beginning of the annual Lakeside Winterfest at Ontario Beach Park. The activities included ice skating on the parks brand new synthetic ice rink, the popular 'Chilly Chili' challenge that gave local chefs a chance to show off their best chili recipes, horse-drawn carriage rides, and more.
Funeral services announced for Franklin Florence
Rochester, N.Y. — Franklin Florence's passing has been publicly announced by Latimer & Son Funeral Directors, Inc. in Rochester. According to the funeral home, the following services have been scheduled:. The wake will be on February 10 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Central Church of Christ...
Fleet Feet hosts Teddy Bear Trot to benefit the Bivona Child Advocacy Center
Rochester, N.Y. — Fleet Feet hosted its annual Teddy Bear Trot Community Family Fun Run and Walk on Sunday. The event benefits the Bivona Child Advocacy Center, an organization that serves children in the Greater Rochester region to deliver support in child abuse cases and response, healing, and prevention through collaboration service, awareness, education, and leadership.
SUNY Brockport hosts special concert in honor of Black History Month
Brockport, N.Y. — A special concert at SUNY Brockport was held in honor of Black History Month on Friday. Musicians from the Eastman School of Music performed a concert entitled 'Representation Matters'. The group is made up of BIPOC musicians- which stands for black, indigenous, and people of color-...
Light mix in WNY tonight
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - What an incredible transition in weather this weekend for WNY. The area literally went from sub-zero temperatures Saturday morning to 50 degrees this afternoon south of Rochester. After tying the record low yesterday at -8 degrees the city high temperature jumped back into the mid 40s this afternoon. Take a look at the high temperature for today below.
PAB's interim leader staying patient
Rochester, N.Y. — The Police Accountability Board has been mired by dysfunction since it formed. Tasked with investigating claims of misconduct against the Rochester Police Department, the board has barely been able to get off the ground. BACKGROUND: UPDATE: Conor Dwyer Reynolds fired from PAB, acting Manager Duwaine Bascoe...
Local Vietnam veteran holds book signing event for memoir on war experiences
Rochester, N.Y. - A local veteran held an event, sharing his remarkable journey during the Vietnam War. Paul Gardner served as a helicopter gunner for the U.S. Army, earning him an award for heroism back in 1968. Sunday, he held a book signing event in Rochester, his hometown, for his...
HUGS Gala celebrates 20 years of smiles
Rochester, N.Y. — A celebration of smiles in Rochester on Friday. In fact, 20 years of smiles for the local HUGS Foundation. Over 300 guests gathered downtown at the Wintergarden to thank founder Dr. Vito Quatela and the many volunteers over the past two decades who have performed life-changing surgeries to correct birth defects and enable children to grow into adults- with smiles on their faces.
Deep freeze moving out
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - It was an absolutely frigid start to the weekend in WNY. In fact, Rochester tied the record low temperature for the date. The morning low temperature reached -8 degrees and that tied the record that was set back in 1970. You might have heard that we...
Eastview Mall announces four new tenants
Victor, N.Y. — Eastview Mall is welcoming four new tenants set to open during the first half of 2023. Cinderella Nails, which offers manicures, pedicures and other spa services, will fill two spaces in the Macy's wing. Cinderella Nails already has locations in Webster and Brighton. Daily Thread will...
Rush-Henrietta school employee charged with endangering the welfare of a child
Henrietta, N.Y. — An employee of the Rush-Henrietta Central School District is facing a misdemeanor charge, after a student shared concerns of "inappropriate electronic messaging." Police arrested Jimmy Buntley Jan. 18 and charged him with endangering the welfare of a child, according to a message sent Saturday to families...
Outdoor workers fight through bitter cold
East Rochester, N.Y. — Single-digit temperatures and below-zero wind chills made Friday a good day to stay inside if you could. Jared Papp of East Rochester tried to keep his daily routine. "I try to go for a walk every day," he said. "I have a dog. Me and...
Geneva man shot on Seneca Street
Geneva, N.Y. — A man is expected to survive after being shot on Seneca Street in Geneva. Members of the Geneva Police Department Uniform Division responded to an establishment on Seneca Street for the report of gunshots fired around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday. When officers arrived, they learned that...
Genesee County Village and Museum hosts 'Owl Moon Night Hike'
Mumford, N.Y. — A special experience for bird lovers in Monroe County. The Genesee Country Village and Museum hosted its popular 'Owl Moon Night Hike' on Saturday to give people a chance to see the owls up close and personal. Visitors of the event had the opportunity to take...
Despite recent break ins, customers continue to support local businesses
Rochester, N.Y. — Despite the recent break-ins for Heroes Brewery and Records Archive, both businesses continue to boom. Customers continued to come out on a cold Friday night to support their hometown favorites, including loyal customer Dominic Pickard. “I don’t think it is going to stop people from coming...
Two adults, three children displaced after fire on Lyell Road
Rochester, N.Y. — The Gates Fire District received a call for a house fire on Lyell Road around 7:44 p.m. When the first crew arrived at the scene, they saw smoke showing from the structure, and the crews stretched attack lines and conducted searches. Firefighters found one cat during...
Nine people displaced after fire on Galusha Street
Rochester, N.Y. — RFD says nine people have been displaced in result of a fire on Galusha Street Sunday morning. People passing by had called in to report the fire in the two-family home. The home has been deemed unlivable and Red Cross is helping those involved. No injuries...
Police line courtroom as Rochester officer's accused killer faces judge
Rochester, N.Y. — A large contingent of law enforcement was on hand Friday morning as the man accused of killing Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz returned to court. Kelvin Vickers is accused of fatally shooting Mazurkiewicz and injuring Officer Sino Seng, who was working with Mazurkiewicz when they were...
Macedon police chief addresses incident at restaurant that led to unpaid leave
Macedon, N.Y. — Fabian Rivera, chief of the Macedon Police Department, said he's taking "full responsibility and accountability" for his actions during an incident at a restaurant and bar in December. Police said they responded to Flaherty's Three Flags Inn on Route 31 Dec. 10 for a complaint of...
