Montana is a top-tier state for fishing, climbing, skiing and a lot of outdoorsy activities. When it comes to entertainment though, I don't think it's controversial to say there's room for improvement. There's plenty of talent here, I know because I attend many shows and am regularly in awe of the skill and stagecraft by Montanans. There are plenty of local bands, dancers, comedians and actors that you can see on a regular basis— though other kinds of performers are more rare. For variety's sake, here are the kinds of entertainers I think Montana could use some more of:

MONTANA STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO