Meijer offers discount to SNAP customers through March

By Cris Belle
 3 days ago

Editor’s Note: The video above is related.

(WJW) — Meijer announced Thursday they are taking steps to help SNAP families stretch their dollars further on fresh produce.

The grocery and superstore chain said it’s offering 10% off produce in-store for SNAP customers through March 31, 2023, according to a press release.

Jim Jordan wields the gavel — and new power

The discount is automatically applied to fresh produce at checkout when an EBT-SNAP card is used.

Canned, dried and frozen fruits and vegetables are excluded, as well as pre-packaged salad kits. See the full list of excluded foods here .

Hiring: Montgomery County to hold construction job fair

The discount is available in-store only at all Meijer supercenters, Meijer Grocery, neighborhood market stores and Express locations throughout Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin, according to the release.

Find out more about the discount on Meijer’s site here .

