610KONA
New Kennewick Cake Shop is Open & Ready to Amaze You
In case you haven't heard, there's a new cake shop open Tri-Cities. I fully enjoy every second where I am decorating cakes, so I invite you to try our cakes and be part of this journey. ~ Pilar Hernandez (Angelica) Delicakes by Angelica recently opened its doors to customers in...
Which Town Should Be the “Capital” of Tri-Cities?
Whenever outsiders talk about the Tri-Cities, rarely do I hear them say Kennewick, Pasco, or Richland. It's always "Tri-Cities," which is how it's supposed to be. The Tri-Cities operates like one super metro of smaller cities and towns. The sum of the parts makes it a community, and it acts like one. But what if there was one governing body for the entire Tri-Cities? I'm not talking about the state or national capitals, those are already in place. But what if Tri-Cities had to pick one of its cities to represent itself as a metro? There's no way this could stir up any controversy.
A beloved Pasco police captain is being remembered for his decades of caring
The former farmer joined the Pasco Police Department in 1970.
FOX 11 and 41
UPDATE: Power outage restored to more than 500 north of West Richland
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — UPDATE 2:13 p.m.:. Power has been restored according to the Benton REA outage map. More than 500 homes are experiencing a power outage in the Horn Rapids area, according to a Facebook post by Benton REA. The utility company says that crews have been dispatched...
Local Valentine’s ideas include James Beard semifinal restaurant, Chocolate Celebration
Think outside the box with these Tri-Cities and Yakima Valley experiences.
FOX 11 and 41
Historical Society recognizes first Black graduate from Pasco High
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — Throughout Black History Month, the Franklin County Historical Society and Museum is recognizing the history of Black Americans in the county on its social media accounts. One of the individuals it has mentioned thus far is Gladys Sutton Coleman, the first black student to graduate from Pasco High School.
FOX 11 and 41
Yakima, Walla Walla projects receive Pacific Power grants
YAKIMA, Wash.- The Pacific Power Foundation, a nonprofit arm of Pacific Power, is donating more than $164,000 in new grant funding to support organizations committed to community enhancement and environmental respect. Three projects in Yakima County and two in Walla Walla will be receiving $27,500 each. “We are inspired by...
14 failed food safety inspections at Tri-Cities area restaurants, other businesses
22 perfect scores were awarded, including to a Thai restaurant, a bakery and a winery.
Quick Thinking Employees Keep Kennewick McDonald’s Fire From Spreading
(Kennewick, WA) -- A fire on a fryer inside the kitchen of a McDonald's restaurant located off Kennewick Ave and Highway 395 Friday morning could have turned much worse. That's because Kennewick Fire Department says a group of quick thinking employees at the restaurant were able to snuff the fire before it got out of hand. Fire crews say by the time they arrived, all that was need to be done was to do clean-up operations. The Kennewick Fire Chief says the quick work by the employees probably meant the restaurant could stay open. If the fire had escalated, the restaurant would have most likely have had to have shut down while repairs were made. No injuries were reported.
Kennewick Firefighters Pull Person from Burning Garage
Thanks to prompt and fearless responses by fire crews, a person escaped serious injury and perhaps death in Richland Thursday. Kennewick Firefighters reported that Trappet and Riley Garrett, who work at the city's newest fire station (3) located on Grandridge Boulevard, responded along with Richland units to a fire in Richland.
Tri-City Herald death notices Feb. 1, 2023
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Tri-Cities man hit and killed walking on highway. The driver did not stop
WSP is investigating.
FOX 11 and 41
Benton City winemaker is blazing trails for Black winemakers in the state
Shae Frichette is the Co-Owner and assistant winemaker at Frichette Winery in Benton City. Frichette is one of two winemakers in Washington at are Black women. Frichette grew up in South Carolina and graduated from Winthrop University with a B.A. in theatre, leadership and facilitator certifications from Franklin Covey, Ken Blanchard and Achieve Global.
Central Washington man Accused of Trying to Kidnap Infant at a Walmart
A Wapato man is in jail after a woman said he tried to take her infant son at a Yakima Walmart parking lot Thursday. Police were called to the Walmart at 1600 E. Chestnut Ave. around 12:40 p.m. after the woman said the man tried to take her 4-month-old son from her car.
FOX 11 and 41
Are you ready for a possible power outage?
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.— Benton County Fire District 4 shared on social media Sunday how to be ready for a power outage. One way is to have a generator to help keep big electronics like a refrigerator/freezer running, provide some light and even help charge your cellphones. If you have...
2-alarm fire at Tri-Cities apartment complex. It was worse than initial 911 reports
Temporary housing was needed for some residents.
610KONA
Kennewick Apartment Fire Damages Two Units
(Kennewick, WA) -- Two units of an apartment complex sustained heavy damage after a fire broke out on the second floor of the building. This happened around 3:30 Friday afternoon at the Dolphin Apartments along West Kennewick Ave near North Yelm Street. Firefighters raced to the scene to find heavy flames and smoke shooting from the second floor balcony of the unit where the fire started. The fire quickly spread to the 3rd floor apartment right above it. Everyone was said to have evacuated safely and no one was said to be injured. The fire caused enough damage that the two apartments involved in the fire are not safe to live in, and the residents who were there are being connected with services. The cause of the fire is under investigation. It does not appear that any other buildings in the complex were damaged.
Flaming truck fire lights up the night sky near Pasco
The semi burst into flames near a fire station.
FOX 11 and 41
Cerna Sr.’s leave adds new wrinkle to Cerna family investigation
TOPPENISH, Wash. -John Cerna Senior’s non-disciplinary leave, as announced by the Toppenish School District, is the latest wrinkle added to the Cerna family’s investigation, dating back to September of 2019. The Washington State Auditor’s Office began an audit on the school district on September 1, 2019, and ran...
