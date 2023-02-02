ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

SFGate

New Indian Ocean fishing rules in big win for coastal states

MOMBASA, Kenya (AP) — Indian Ocean states agreed Monday to temporarily halt the use of industrial fishing gear that is drastically depleting tuna stocks in a win for oceanside states that rely on smaller-scale fishing methods to prop up the livelihoods of communities across coastal regions. The decision comes...
SFGate

US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military on Saturday shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America. China insisted the flyover was an accident involving a civilian aircraft and threatened repercussions. President Joe Biden issued the order but...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
SFGate

Second massive earthquake follows quake that killed more than 1,800 in Turkey, Syria

ISTANBUL - A 7.8-magnitude earthquake in southern Turkey early Monday killed more than 1,800 people across the country and in neighboring Syria, officials said, as rescuers searched flattened buildings in frigid weather for survivors. The earthquake - felt as far away as Lebanon, Jordan, Israel and Egypt - occurred in Kahramanmaras province, north of Gaziantep, near the Syrian border.
SFGate

What to Watch: New political vibes this State of the Union

WASHINGTON (AP) — Look for new faces and fresh political dynamics as President Joe Biden delivers this year's State of the Union address, coupled with attention to some old problems brought back into painful focus by recent events. The president on Tuesday night will stand before a joint session...
TENNESSEE STATE
SFGate

North Macedonia honors hero also claimed by Bulgaria

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia on Saturday marked the birthday of a 19th century revolutionary amid tight security in the capital of Skopje due to fears of clashes between opposing nationalist groups from North Macedonia and Bulgaria.
SFGate

U.S. rocket artillery for Ukraine will double its explosive reach

The United States will provide Ukraine with longer range rocket artillery that will double the reach of its current munitions, the Pentagon said Friday, as the country's Western backers anticipate fighting to intensify dramatically in coming months. Ukraine will receive ground-launched, small diameter bombs as part of a new $2.17...
SFGate

MSHA: Burst pipeline killed 1, injured 1 at Nevada gold mine

EUREKA, Nev. (AP) — Two miners were trying to remove a water pipeline at a gold mine in northeast Nevada last month when the pipe burst, killing one and injuring the other, according to a preliminary report issued by federal safety investigators. Alejandro Castaneda, 49, who had been working...
EUREKA COUNTY, NV

