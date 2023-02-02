Read full article on original website
Related
China experts predict Beijing’s next move after spy balloon shot down
Several China experts predicted what Beijing's next move would be after their spy balloon that flew across America over several days was blown up by the U.S. military on Saturday.
Losses in Ukraine are 'out of proportion' to what NATO has been planning for, the alliance's top general says
"Hard power is a reality," US Army Gen. Christopher Cavoli said in January. "If the other guy shows up with a tank, you better have a tank."
China responds with a threat after U.S. shoots down balloon
China claims the balloon was a civilian weather balloon
coinchapter.com
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
Several Democrats Join with Republicans to Slam Biden’s ‘Unacceptable’ Lack of Action Against Chinese Spy Balloon
Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) and several other Democrats have joined forces with their GOP colleagues in thrashing President Biden over his lack of action against the now-infamous Chinese Spy Balloon.
Turkey's President Erdogan says Western missions will 'pay' for closures
ISTANBUL, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Western missions would "pay" for issuing security warnings and temporarily closing consulates in Turkey last week, while police said there was no serious threat to foreigners after detaining 15 Islamic State suspects on Sunday.
SFGate
New Indian Ocean fishing rules in big win for coastal states
MOMBASA, Kenya (AP) — Indian Ocean states agreed Monday to temporarily halt the use of industrial fishing gear that is drastically depleting tuna stocks in a win for oceanside states that rely on smaller-scale fishing methods to prop up the livelihoods of communities across coastal regions. The decision comes...
SFGate
US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military on Saturday shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America. China insisted the flyover was an accident involving a civilian aircraft and threatened repercussions. President Joe Biden issued the order but...
Private landowners bar access to 500,000 acres of California public land
The battle for open access to public lands is a familiar one to Bay Area residents.
SFGate
Second massive earthquake follows quake that killed more than 1,800 in Turkey, Syria
ISTANBUL - A 7.8-magnitude earthquake in southern Turkey early Monday killed more than 1,800 people across the country and in neighboring Syria, officials said, as rescuers searched flattened buildings in frigid weather for survivors. The earthquake - felt as far away as Lebanon, Jordan, Israel and Egypt - occurred in Kahramanmaras province, north of Gaziantep, near the Syrian border.
SFGate
What to Watch: New political vibes this State of the Union
WASHINGTON (AP) — Look for new faces and fresh political dynamics as President Joe Biden delivers this year's State of the Union address, coupled with attention to some old problems brought back into painful focus by recent events. The president on Tuesday night will stand before a joint session...
SFGate
North Macedonia honors hero also claimed by Bulgaria
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia on Saturday marked the birthday of a 19th century revolutionary amid tight security in the capital of Skopje due to fears of clashes between opposing nationalist groups from North Macedonia and Bulgaria.
SFGate
U.S. rocket artillery for Ukraine will double its explosive reach
The United States will provide Ukraine with longer range rocket artillery that will double the reach of its current munitions, the Pentagon said Friday, as the country's Western backers anticipate fighting to intensify dramatically in coming months. Ukraine will receive ground-launched, small diameter bombs as part of a new $2.17...
SFGate
MSHA: Burst pipeline killed 1, injured 1 at Nevada gold mine
EUREKA, Nev. (AP) — Two miners were trying to remove a water pipeline at a gold mine in northeast Nevada last month when the pipe burst, killing one and injuring the other, according to a preliminary report issued by federal safety investigators. Alejandro Castaneda, 49, who had been working...
SFGate
Colorado River crisis is so severe, Lake Mead and Lake Powell are unlikely to refill in our lifetimes
LOS ANGELES — The snowpack in the Sierra Nevada is the deepest it’s been in decades, but those storms that were a boon for Northern California won’t make much of a dent in the long-term water shortage for the Colorado River Basin — an essential source of supplies for Southern California.
Comments / 0