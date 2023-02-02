ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VOLLEYBALL: Engelauf's 'perfectly odd' Alaskan adventure

By By Patrick Obley Sports Editor
ENGLEWOOD – Lemon Bay volleyball coach Pat Auer was driving the team van to Applebee’s following a match this past fall when Presley Engelauf broke a little news.

“She said she was thinking about going up to Alaska,” Auer recalled. “I was, like, okaaay.”

On Thursday in the lobby in front of the Tom Catanzarite Gymnasium, Engelauf signed her letter of intent to play volleyball in the fall for Alaska-Fairbanks.

Engelauf went from a novice who, as a youngster once notably swung and missed on a hit at a Florida Gators camp, to the beating heart of the Manta Rays’ back-to-back district champion and regional title contender. She is a Sun Preps player of the year finalist after leading the Mantas with 197 kills and 35 blocks.

That sort of resume wasn’t enough to stop people from asking what she was thinking when she decided to take leave of the contiguous United States.

“When I tell people, it’s either, ‘you are crazy’ or ‘what made you want to go there?’” Engelauf said. “A couple of people here have said they’re from Alaska, which is mind-boggling.”

The reason Alaskans can be found sprinkled throughout virtually any community in the United States has to do with the military. It’s a virtual guarantee that anyone who spent a career in the Army at least entertained the possibility of being stationed at Fort Wainwright in Fairbanks or Fort Richardson in Anchorage.

Engelauf said her father, Shane, nearly found his way to Alaska before being stationed in New York.

Letters of interest from colleges can arrive like junk mail to high school athletes who have college prospects. Engelauf, one of the area’s best volleyball players who made a reputation as a ferocious hitter, received her fair share.

Engelauf was closing in on a potential match with Rollins College in Winter Park, but something didn’t feel right.

“I had been given a good offer and it also fit pretty well,” she said. “But I was not completely sold."

It was Engelauf’s mother, Jennifer, who fished the Fairbanks school’s letter out of the stack.

“My mom pulled it up because I 100 percent did not take it seriously, either,” Engelauf said. “I was like, who goes to Alaska? They have to be out of their mind.

“But then my mom pulled it up and she said, ‘why don’t you look at it?’”

That’s when the family conversation turned to Shane’s missed opportunity and the notion of seeing the aurora borealis. Before long, Engelauf struck up a conversation with the school.

Fairbanks offered a visit shortly afterward, but her first opportunity was nixed by Hurricane Nicole. She eventually made her way to Fairbanks in November, so she was able to see the area in its full winter … frigidity?

“I came just a few days after it hit negative-40 degrees,” Engelauf said. “And then I ended up absolutely loving it. It just felt like the perfect fit. It’s a cool place and I think people don’t realize how amazing it is. It’s gorgeous. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Initially, Engelauf’s college search centered around finding a place close to home, because family is everything.

“I had been to a lot of colleges that were close,” she said. “I had seen Nova (Southeastern), I had seen FGCU, I visited their programs, but out of all the programs I had been to, regardless of the distance, Alaska was the one that felt closest to home. It was just weird that something so far and so out of the ordinary felt so perfect.

“The whole situation was just odd … but it was perfectly odd.”

