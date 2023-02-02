The flood of migrant families into New York City is forcing schools to accept children who lack required vaccinations and has possibly led to one outbreak already. The Simon Baruch Middle School in Gramercy Park had a chickenpox case, according to a Jan. 25 notice from the principal which said students not vaccinated for the illness could not attend school. A parent at the school said after the announcement, five migrant children were absent for a few days from the class in question. “When you are talking now about hundreds of children entering a school and coming from countries where we know...

