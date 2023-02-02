ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

wfmd.com

Virginia Man Arrested In Frederick County With Hundreds Of Capsules Of Suspected Fentanyl

Frederick, Md. (DG) – A Virginia man is behind bars after being arrested in Frederick County for having hundreds of gel capsules of suspected fentanyl. Recently deputy stopped 40- year-old Joseph Rich of Amissville, Virginia during a routine traffic stop. Police seized more than 700 gel capsules of suspected fentanyl, four canisters containing suspected fentanyl, 3.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
cbs19news

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wina.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
BlueRidgeLife

Nelson Sheriff’s Office Makes Arrest In Saturday Night Police Pursuit

Nelson deputies made an arrest Saturday evening after a short police pursuit. According to a post on the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office page,. “Mr. Thomas Wayne Board, JR, age 39, of Hilltop DR, Madison Heights, VA, rammed a Sheriff’s Office vehicle after the deputy initiated the traffic stop on Mill LN at at 10:25PM. Deputies continued to pursue the vehicle on and off road with the assistance of the Virginia State Police. MR Board was taken into custody at 10:29 after he crashed the vehicle, which was previously reported stolen from the Lynchburg area. The deputy who was rammed and MR Board received injuries as a result of this incident. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment.”
NELSON COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Emergency crews respond to car fire at Lee Street Garage

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A car caught on fire on the third floor of the Lee Street Garage, near UVA Medical Center, Sunday, February 5. Charlottesville and Albemarle County firefighters quickly extinguished the fire. “Damage to that vehicle, perhaps damage to adjacent vehicles. No one has been injured to our...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

NELSON COUNTY, VA
wina.com

Residence struck in 10th Street NW shots fired incident

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Another shots fired incident in the city, this time no one hit — but a residence was struck. Charlottesville Police responded shortly after 10 Thursday night to the 200 block of 10th Street NW — which is near Wertland — and found shell casings at the scene, but no injuries.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Three in custody in connection with firearms incident at Riverheads High School

A Weyers Cave man is among three people in custody on firearms charges in a scary incident at Riverheads High School earlier this week. Hunter Bryce Garcia is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail, and two juveniles connected to the incident are being held at the Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center, according to a report issued on Friday by the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.
WAYNESBORO, VA
WHSV

WPD looking for alleged Lowes shoplifter

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department (WPD) is asking for help identifying a person who allegedly shoplifted from a store in Waynesboro. According to a Facebook post by the WPD, the alleged shoplifting occurred on January 11, at Lowes on Lew Dewitt Boulevard of a tool set reportedly valued at $499.00.
WAYNESBORO, VA
Augusta Free Press

Nelson County sheriff’s deputy injured after being rammed by driver of stolen vehicle

A Madison Heights man is in custody after ramming a Nelson County sheriff’s deputy trying to initiate a traffic stop late Saturday night. Thomas Wayne Board Jr., 39, of Madison Heights, was taken into custody after crashing a 2011 Hyundai Azera, which had been reported stolen from the Lynchburg area, according to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Man in hospital after officer involved shooting

GOOCHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — A Goochland man is in the hospital after an officer involved shooting. The Goochland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the western part of the county for reports of shots fired and a woman screaming around 6:27 p.m. on Thursday night. Upon arrival, they questioned a man about his possible involvement. He […]
GOOCHLAND COUNTY, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Appomattox courthouse burns

February 4, 1892 — The historic old Appomattox Courthouse building was destroyed by fire yesterday. All of the county records and court house furnishings were entirely consumed. Surrounding houses also caught, but were saved. The library of the clerk’s office is said to have been one of the best...
APPOMATTOX, VA

