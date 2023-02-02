Read full article on original website
Onondaga County sheriff tells state he can’t merge jail, prison; commission requests information
Jamesville, N.Y. — Onondaga County Sheriff Toby Shelley told a state corrections commission he can’t merge the prison and jail at this time, according to a letter from the commission. The commission, which regulates correctional facilities in New York state, is now requesting more information about the county’s...
Legislator: Rush to close Jamesville prison a ‘brazen political power grab’ (Your Letters)
Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon, in his insistence on rushing forward to close the Jamesville Penitentiary, is willfully subverting the recent election of Sheriff Toby Shelley. Elections have consequences and the people voted for a change in management by electing Shelley and rejecting Esteban Gonzalez. Gonzalez was a longtime member of the Sheriff’s Department and apparently was willing to go along with this plan. Unfortunately, he lost the election.
$850,000 home in DeWitt: See 223 home sales in Onondaga County
The Onondaga County Clerk’s office recorded 223 home sales between Jan. 22 and 27. The most expensive home sold was a 4-bedroom, 3½-bath Colonial style home in the Town of DeWitt that sold for $850,000, according to Onondaga County real estate records. The home sits on a 2.04-acre lot in the Jamesville-DeWitt school district. (See photos of the home)
Oswego County Sheriff’s Office 1/26 thru 2/3/2023
On 1/26/23 at 10:40 a.m., Jerry R. Wheeler, 33, of 5870 US Rt 11, Sandy Creek, NY was arrested for Possessing Contraband in Prison, 2nd degree, a class A misdemeanor and Possessing Dangerous Contraband in Prison, 1st degree, a class D felony following the investigation into an incident in the Oswego County Correctional Facility. Mr. Wheeler was arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court on 1/26/23.
Hamilton College lecture addresses privacy issues; Facebook Privacy Director & Former FTC identity theft official to speak
Clinton, NY:Hamilton College is continuing this year’s Common Ground series of free, public panel discussions with a program titled “Privacy – An Issue of Our Time” on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 7 p.m. in the Fillius Events Barn on campus. The program is free and open to the public.
Oneida County Inmate Assaults, Nearly Tasers Correctional Officers
An inmate at the Oneida County Jail attacked officers and was able to get hold of one of their tasers before being disarmed by correctional officers. Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says inmate Melvin Cruz-Raison was about to be escorted to the medical unit when he attacked officers as they entered his cell. In the attack, Cruz-Raison grabbed the taser off of one of the correctional officer's belts and pointed it at the officers.
Rent hikes at NYS Fair claim first casualty as 55-year-old event gets canceled
A 55-year-old New York horse show has canceled its annual competitions at the Fairgrounds for good because of spiking rent prices. “The cost of doing business has just gone out of sight for us,” said Jim Mathers, president of the New York State Horse Breeders Association, which canceled its annual May competitions and will soon disband.
See what was found in 'Shakedown' at Onondaga Co. jail facilities
Calling it the largest organized shakedown of the jail facilities run by the Onondaga County Sheriff's Department, authorities say they turned up weapons and pills. On January 18, 2023, and February 1, 2023, members of the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Civil, Corrections, Custody and Patrol Divisions conducted two full facility shakedowns of Jamesville Correctional Facility and Downtown Justice Center, at the direction of Sheriff Toby Shelley.
Lillian Y. Cooper Apartments Utica New York Purposely Rents To Drug Addicts To Set Tenants Up For Failure.
Over the past few years, tenants have been overdosing due to a lack of responsibility. To fill vacant apartments its been known that Lillian Cooper managers have been letting drug addicts move in without proper screening. Over the summer a candlelight visual was set alongside the property for a resident who had lived on the 3rd fl. Just a few months before another woman was found deceased in her bathroom on the 4th. Of both incidents, family and friends had said neither one of the victims had ever indulged in fentanyl.
Madison County offers warmth to cold homeless
ONEIDA, N.Y. — In anticipation of the frigid temperatures, Oneida Police and Madison County staff want to remind the community of the ‘Code Blue’ program and warming sites. If you are homeless and stuck out in the cold, individuals and families can go to any Madison County...
Wing Kings! Who Took Home the Honors at This Year’s CNY Wing Wars?
On Saturday, February 4th, a dozen of some of the best restaurants in Central New York waged saucy wing warfare at the Hart's Hill Inn in Whitesboro. So who came away victorious?!. The event was sponsored by the Joseph Michael Chubbuck Foundation and was an enormous success, having sold all...
Air Force One departs Syracuse after Biden pays respects to family
Air Force One has departed from Syracuse’s Hancock Air National Guard base after President Joe Biden’s private family visit to Fairmount. The plane left about 2:20 p.m. The president’s brother-in-law, Michael E. Hunter, died last week. Hunter Biden joined his father for the quick trip Saturday. There...
Rome olive farm earns award
ROME, N.Y. – Sovena Group recently obtained the SILVER level of the Farm Sustainability Assessment for all its olive groves. This is a huge milestone for the company, as it makes them the first olive grower in the world to join this international benchmark. FSA is an environmental, social...
Did You Know There Are Heated Streets & Sidewalks in Central New York
Did you know there are heated sidewalks in Central New York? Me either. And it seems there are several. Heated sidewalks can be found in front of Crouse Hospital in Syracuse and the Upstate parking garage. There's also warmth coming from the street in front of the Onondaga Savings Bank...
Man accused of felony DWI charges in Oneida County: NYSP
TRENTON- A man from western New York is faced with numerous DWI accusations, including felonies, following a traffic stop Thursday evening in Oneida County. Brian A. Jagodzinski, 61, of Buffalo, NY was arrested shortly before 9:00 p.m. by the New York State Police (Remsen). He is formally charged with one felony count each of DWI (previous conviction within ten-years); operating a motor vehicle (w/a .08 of 1% BAC w/a prior offense); aggravated unlicensed operation in the first-degree; and one misdemeanor count of using a vehicle (w/out an interlock device).
Utica police capture wanted homeless bank robber
UTICA, NY – A man wanted for a bank robbery on Friday was captured by police and U.S. Marshals the following day. According to the Utica Police Department, a robbery hold-up alarm was reported at approximately 9:30 AM on Friday at the downtown branch of Adirondack Bank. Upon arrival, bank employees informed officers that a male had entered the business and passed a note demanding money to the teller. Following the transfer of the money to the suspect, the suspect fled eastbound on Elizabeth Street. The suspect then boarded a CENTRO bus to Sangertown Square Mall. Upon arriving at the The post Utica police capture wanted homeless bank robber appeared first on Shore News Network.
Oswego County Habitat For Humanity Completes Work on Liberty St. Home Featured
With the help of volunteers, local companies and unions, and the sweat equity of future homeowners, Oswego County Habitat for Humanity, (OCHFH), recently completed renovations to a home at 21 Liberty St., for the Tunaley family in Oswego, said Samuel Raponi, OCHFH executive director. The extensive renovations included new insulation,...
Upstate New York City Takes The Title of State’s Drunkest From Albany
Move over Albany, there is a new drunkest city in the Empire State. This certainly is a dubious honor for the Upstate New York city that was just named the Empire State's drunkest by 24/7 Tempo. This is one of those honors a city would not be proud of, and you really have to try hard to be the 'est' at anything.
After nearly 50 years, DNA testing and genealogy research reveals what happened to CNY man missing in Alaska
Brewerton, N.Y. — Nearly 50 years ago, Gary Frank Sotherden disappeared while trapping in a remote area of Alaska. His loved ones back in Central New York never knew for sure what happened to the 25-year-old man. Now, cold case investigators with the Alaska State Police have identified the...
Lake Effect Snow Warning In Place for Parts of New York State
The month of February is going to be getting much colder for New York state this upcoming weekend, as temperatures will drop into the teens and single digits by Friday. Those kind of temperatures are dangerous and is part of a cold front that is sweeping through the state just before the weekend.
