Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Two Dead and One Injured in Portsmouth ShootingcretePortsmouth, VA
Basketball Coach Fired For Ridiculous DecisionOnlyHomersPortsmouth, VA
Iconic 55-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Closes; Proposed Plans For Re-Development Made PublicJoel EisenbergNorfolk, VA
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
America sees 648 mass shootings in 2022; 20 incidents happened in Virginia
Mass shootings in neighborhoods are more frequent than in public places according to a News 3 Investigates analysis of the data from the Gun Violence Archive.
VA Senate passes resolution dedicated to Newport News teacher shot by student
The resolution commended Abby Zwerner for her bravery and her devotion to the safety of her students during the shooting.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Community members to host fundraiser for Chesapeake deputy injured in deadly Hampton shooting
Community members in Chesapeake are coming together to host a fundraiser for a local deputy who was injured during a shootout.
1 injured following shooting on Virginia Beach Blvd. in Virginia Beach
According to police, the call for the shooting came in around in the 4500 block of Virginia Beach Blvd. Police say one victim was taken to a local hospital and that their condition is unknown.
Vehicle crashes into water near Jefferson Ave. in Newport News
According to a Facebook post from the Newport News Fire Department, the vehicle crashed into a bottle of water near the 1300 block of Jefferson Ave.
1 dead, 1 injured following shooting on Broad St. in Chesapeake
According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 6:51 p.m. in the area of Broad St. and Acorn St.
WAVY News 10
Deadly pedestrian crash on J Clyde Morris Boulevard in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian being hit by a car. On February 5, around 2:03 a.m. police responded to J Clyde Morris Boulevard and Thimble Shoals Boulevard in reference to an auto-pedestrian accident. When officers arrived they found...
Police in Virginia Beach investigating shooting incident
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police in Virginia Beach were on the scene of a shooting that happened in the middle of the afternoon. Although initially reported by police at a slightly different location, our reporter located the shooting scene off of Virginia Beach Blvd., between Witchduck Road and Newtown Road.
WAVY News 10
7 displaced, 5 dogs rescued after fire on Cedarwood Court in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Fire and Rescue responded to a residential fire on Cedarwood Court on February 5. Around 2:29 a.m. firefighters received a call about a fire at the 600 block of Cedarwood Court. There were no injuries reported but seven people have been displaced and five...
2 displaced following house fire on Beechwood Drive in Suffolk
Suffolk Fire and Rescue are working to put out a fire on Beechwood Drive.
A look back at Virginia's smoking ban in 2009
NORFOLK, Va. — There’s fresh drama over a seemingly old problem. Shortly after it opened, complaints came rolling in on social media over smoking issues at the brand-new Rivers Casino Portsmouth. After the backlash, Virginia’s first permanent casino changed its policy, making about 80% of the facility smoke-free....
Norfolk father and servicemember missing since 1995
According to the National Missing and Undefined Persons database, Casper was a gunnery sergeant in the United States Marine Corps when he disappeared in 1995
Hampton inmate dies at Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority in Lynchburg
According to the Hampton Sheriff's Office, 33-year-old Kernet Holloway was found around 8:29 p.m. on Friday unresponsive in her cell.
tourcounsel.com
Chesapeake Square | Shopping mall in Chesapeake, Virginia
Chesapeake Square is a 717,282 square feet (66,637.7 m2) regional mall in Chesapeake, Virginia, in the Hampton Roads metropolitan area. The mall has approximately 70 stores, four anchors (Burlington, Cinemark Theatres, JCPenney, and Target), several eateries at the mall's food court including one restaurant: Big Woody's (located at the mall's main entry).
Shooting on Virginia Beach Blvd sends one person to hospital: Police
Virginia Beach police say one person was injured in a shooting in the 4500 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard near Town Center on Saturday.
Cheating death: How a Norfolk man survived cardiac arrest
The lives of the Kern family were turned upside down on President's Day of 2018. Scott Kern suffered a near fatal cardiac arrest. He shares his story of survival
Vehicle hits, kills man on bicycle in Newport News
Police in Newport News say the incident happened on J. Clyde Morris Boulevard and Thimble Shoals Boulevard around 2 a.m. Sunday.
Virginia Beach pet groomers could face animal cruelty charge
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach couple who owns a pet grooming business is accused of mistreating their animals, and several of their dogs have been seized. According to Virginia Beach police, Jeffrey and Vicki Piva, the owners of Blue Dog Pet Grooming, could be charged with animal cruelty after reports of "not adequately caring for" their animals.
History made as Naval Station Norfolk welcomes first African American woman to lead base
NORFOLK, Va. — Captain Janet Days became the 51st commanding officer of Naval Station Norfolk on Friday. As noteworthy as that achievement is, her ascension marks a much more significant historical first for the Navy. In the 106-year history of the world's largest naval base, there has never been...
13News Now
Norfolk, VA
35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Norfolk local newshttps://www.13newsnow.com/
Comments / 1