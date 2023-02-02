ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

WAVY News 10

Deadly pedestrian crash on J Clyde Morris Boulevard in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian being hit by a car. On February 5, around 2:03 a.m. police responded to J Clyde Morris Boulevard and Thimble Shoals Boulevard in reference to an auto-pedestrian accident. When officers arrived they found...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

7 displaced, 5 dogs rescued after fire on Cedarwood Court in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Fire and Rescue responded to a residential fire on Cedarwood Court on February 5. Around 2:29 a.m. firefighters received a call about a fire at the 600 block of Cedarwood Court. There were no injuries reported but seven people have been displaced and five...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

A look back at Virginia's smoking ban in 2009

NORFOLK, Va. — There’s fresh drama over a seemingly old problem. Shortly after it opened, complaints came rolling in on social media over smoking issues at the brand-new Rivers Casino Portsmouth. After the backlash, Virginia’s first permanent casino changed its policy, making about 80% of the facility smoke-free....
PORTSMOUTH, VA
tourcounsel.com

Chesapeake Square | Shopping mall in Chesapeake, Virginia

Chesapeake Square is a 717,282 square feet (66,637.7 m2) regional mall in Chesapeake, Virginia, in the Hampton Roads metropolitan area. The mall has approximately 70 stores, four anchors (Burlington, Cinemark Theatres, JCPenney, and Target), several eateries at the mall's food court including one restaurant: Big Woody's (located at the mall's main entry).
CHESAPEAKE, VA
13News Now

Virginia Beach pet groomers could face animal cruelty charge

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach couple who owns a pet grooming business is accused of mistreating their animals, and several of their dogs have been seized. According to Virginia Beach police, Jeffrey and Vicki Piva, the owners of Blue Dog Pet Grooming, could be charged with animal cruelty after reports of "not adequately caring for" their animals.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
