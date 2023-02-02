Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Discovering Tennessee: The Top 5 Must-See Destinations for Your Road TripBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
Tennessee witness says rectangle-shaped object followed him along I-75Roger MarshLafollette, TN
Say Goodbye To Your Local Best Buy: Retail Giant To Close Multiple Locations In MarchTy D.Saint Joseph, MO
A Dandridge Postal Worker is Receiving the 'Postmaster General Hero Award' For Helping Stop a Scam on an Elderly WomanZack LoveDandridge, TN
Popular Retailer is Closing Several Stores in the CountryBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
Related
atozsports.com
Auburn player reacts to the no-call at end of Tigers’ loss to the Tennessee Vols
The Tennessee Vols got a much-needed win over the Auburn Tigers on Saturday afternoon in Knoxville, but it wasn’t without controversy. At the end of Tennessee’s 46-43 win against Auburn, Tigers guard Wendell Green Jr attempted a three-pointer in the game’s final seconds that would’ve tied the game.
rockytopinsider.com
Bruce Pearl Upset With Officiating After Loss to Tennessee
Auburn basketball head coach Bruce Pearl seemed fairly upset with the officiating in the Tigers’ 46-43 loss to Tennessee on Saturday in Knoxville. When meeting with Auburn media following the loss, Pearl applauded his team for being un-affected by the Thompson-Boling Arena environment. However, he made sure to note that although they weren’t affected, not all were.
rockytopinsider.com
Everything Rick Barnes Said After Tennessee Knocked Off Auburn
No. 2 Tennessee bounced back from its disappointing midweek loss against Florida by knocking off No. 25 Auburn 46-43 in a rock fight at Thompson-Boling Arena Saturday. Both teams offenses stalled early-and-often in the matchup as neither team shot over 30% from the field. Postgame Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes...
rockytopinsider.com
WATCH: Tennessee HC Rick Barnes Talks Florida Loss, Auburn Opportunity
Ahead of No. 2 Tennessee’s return to Thompson-Boling Arena this Saturday afternoon, Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Friday to discuss his thoughts on the week behind the team. Tennessee began the week with an impressive home win over No. 10 Texas on Saturday before...
rockytopinsider.com
Everything Rick Barnes Said Ahead Of Tennessee’s Top 25 Showdown With Auburn
Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes met with the local media Friday following the Vols’ disappointing loss at Florida and ahead of its showdown with No. 25 Auburn Saturday. Barnes discussed the Vols’ defensive breakdowns in the final 10 minutes against Florida, how to get more consistency from Julian Phillips and Tyreke Key and much more.
rockytopinsider.com
No. 2 Tennessee vs No. 25 Auburn: How To Watch, Key Stats, Betting Odds, Prediction
Tennessee is looking to bounce back from Wednesday’s disappointing loss at Florida as it hosts No. 25 Auburn at Thompson-Boling Arena Saturday afternoon. The Vols had won four straight before the Florida game and climbed to No. 2 in the AP Poll due to their success. While Tennessee’s SEC regular season championship hopes are now thin, the Vols are still in contention for a one-seed.
rockytopinsider.com
Can the Vols Bounce Back Against Auburn?
After an ugly loss to unranked Florida, can the second-ranked Tennessee Basketball Vols bounce back and get a Top 25 win over Auburn on Saturday. Rocky Top Insider discusses the latest and what’s to come for Tennessee Basketball in the most recent ‘High & Tight’ presented by Gambuzza’s Barber Shop in Knoxville.
WDEF
Knoxville Player Wins Big in Powerballs DoublePlay
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — One lucky Powerball player won big in last nights lottery drawing. The mystery player won $50,000 using the DoublePlay to match four out of the five regular balls and the DoublePlay Powerball!. The ticket was purchased in Knoxville, TN at a Krogers located on Clinton...
Discovering Tennessee: The Top 5 Must-See Destinations for Your Road Trip
Tennessee is a state rich in natural beauty, history, and culture, making it a prime destination for a road trip. With its rolling hills, vibrant cities, and picturesque countryside, Tennessee has something for everyone. Here are the five best places to visit on a road trip in Tennessee.
Chinese ‘spy balloon’ may have crossed East TN
What some are referring to as a suspected Chinese spy balloon is expected to cross over Tennessee overnight. Here's when it might be over East Tennessee.
WATE
3 Dead in Vehicle Accident
3 people were killed in a crash in Cocke County near Cosby according to Tennessee Highway Police. 3 people were killed in a crash in Cocke County near Cosby according to Tennessee Highway Police. 10 a.m. Newscast February 4, 2023. 7 A.M. Newscast February 4,, 2023. 6 A.M. Newscast February...
WATE
Car crashes into Gibbs school building
CORRYTON, Tenn. (WATE) — Law enforcement is investigating a vehicle that crashed into a Gibbs school building Sunday. Knox County Sheriff’s Office Patrol responded to Corryton around 7:15 p.m. where a vehicle was found in a building of a school. The driver of the vehicle was taken to...
wvlt.tv
Longtime ‘Country Tonite’ entertainer dies
Bobby Osborne, 91, is the voice behind the University of Tennessee’s unofficial fight song and state song “Rocky Top.”. Knoxville police investigating after man found in street, taken to hospital. Updated: 5 hours ago. Knoxville Police Department investigators are looking for answers after responding to Broadway on the...
wvlt.tv
Neighbor alerts crews of fire in Knoxville home
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A person called 911 and alerted Knoxville Fire Department crews of a fire at their neighbor’s house on Saturday afternoon. The caller said they could see the smoke coming from the eyes of the house, according to KFD Spokesperson Mark Wilbanks. When KFD crews arrived,...
wvlt.tv
2 killed in Clinton Highway crash
Clinton Highway was closed for several hours, according to Rural Metro Fire officials. Dozens of UT students voice concerns about space issues, could see construction for ‘several years’. Updated: 10 hours ago. Some University of Tennessee students are voicing their concerns and protesting what they are calling a space...
wvlt.tv
3 dead after Cocke County crash, THP says
Michael Galyean, otherwise known as the dancing blue-shirt guy, returned to the University of Tennessee on Saturday. The caller told dispatch they could see smoke coming from the house. Woman shot in Campbell County, sheriff says. Updated: 6 hours ago. The woman was transported to Tennova Medical Center, according to...
wvlt.tv
Deadly crash closes Alcoa Highway, officials say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A deadly crash closed Alcoa Highway Sunday afternoon, according to the Alcoa Police Department. APD officers and Alcoa Fire Department personnel responded to a multi-car crash at Alcoa Highway and Wheeler Road around 1:00 p.m. The crash was fatal, officials said. Both northbound and southbound lanes...
wvlt.tv
4 KPD personnel on administrative leave after woman becomes unresponsive in cruiser
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three officers and a wagon driver were put on administrative leave after a woman became unresponsive in a police cruiser, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland. On Sunday, KPD officers were sent to Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center because a woman who was recently...
wvlt.tv
‘It hurts so much’ | Dead, injured dogs found at Sevier County home
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A couple of dead dogs and several injured ones turned up during what appeared to have been a bust at a Sevier County home Friday, according to Sevier Animal Care Center Director Ashley Thomas. The sheriff’s office told WVLT News officials served a warrant at the...
3 killed in Cocke Co. crash near Cosby
Three people were killed in a crash on Hopper Highway near Cosby Friday afternoon according to Tennessee Highway Patrol.
Comments / 0