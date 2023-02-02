ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Bruce Pearl Upset With Officiating After Loss to Tennessee

Auburn basketball head coach Bruce Pearl seemed fairly upset with the officiating in the Tigers’ 46-43 loss to Tennessee on Saturday in Knoxville. When meeting with Auburn media following the loss, Pearl applauded his team for being un-affected by the Thompson-Boling Arena environment. However, he made sure to note that although they weren’t affected, not all were.
AUBURN, GA
Everything Rick Barnes Said After Tennessee Knocked Off Auburn

No. 2 Tennessee bounced back from its disappointing midweek loss against Florida by knocking off No. 25 Auburn 46-43 in a rock fight at Thompson-Boling Arena Saturday. Both teams offenses stalled early-and-often in the matchup as neither team shot over 30% from the field. Postgame Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATCH: Tennessee HC Rick Barnes Talks Florida Loss, Auburn Opportunity

Ahead of No. 2 Tennessee’s return to Thompson-Boling Arena this Saturday afternoon, Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Friday to discuss his thoughts on the week behind the team. Tennessee began the week with an impressive home win over No. 10 Texas on Saturday before...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Everything Rick Barnes Said Ahead Of Tennessee’s Top 25 Showdown With Auburn

Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes met with the local media Friday following the Vols’ disappointing loss at Florida and ahead of its showdown with No. 25 Auburn Saturday. Barnes discussed the Vols’ defensive breakdowns in the final 10 minutes against Florida, how to get more consistency from Julian Phillips and Tyreke Key and much more.
KNOXVILLE, TN
No. 2 Tennessee vs No. 25 Auburn: How To Watch, Key Stats, Betting Odds, Prediction

Tennessee is looking to bounce back from Wednesday’s disappointing loss at Florida as it hosts No. 25 Auburn at Thompson-Boling Arena Saturday afternoon. The Vols had won four straight before the Florida game and climbed to No. 2 in the AP Poll due to their success. While Tennessee’s SEC regular season championship hopes are now thin, the Vols are still in contention for a one-seed.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Can the Vols Bounce Back Against Auburn?

After an ugly loss to unranked Florida, can the second-ranked Tennessee Basketball Vols bounce back and get a Top 25 win over Auburn on Saturday. Rocky Top Insider discusses the latest and what’s to come for Tennessee Basketball in the most recent ‘High & Tight’ presented by Gambuzza’s Barber Shop in Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Knoxville Player Wins Big in Powerballs DoublePlay

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — One lucky Powerball player won big in last nights lottery drawing. The mystery player won $50,000 using the DoublePlay to match four out of the five regular balls and the DoublePlay Powerball!. The ticket was purchased in Knoxville, TN at a Krogers located on Clinton...
KNOXVILLE, TN
3 Dead in Vehicle Accident

3 people were killed in a crash in Cocke County near Cosby according to Tennessee Highway Police. 3 people were killed in a crash in Cocke County near Cosby according to Tennessee Highway Police. 10 a.m. Newscast February 4, 2023. 7 A.M. Newscast February 4,, 2023. 6 A.M. Newscast February...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
Car crashes into Gibbs school building

CORRYTON, Tenn. (WATE) — Law enforcement is investigating a vehicle that crashed into a Gibbs school building Sunday. Knox County Sheriff’s Office Patrol responded to Corryton around 7:15 p.m. where a vehicle was found in a building of a school. The driver of the vehicle was taken to...
CORRYTON, TN
Longtime ‘Country Tonite’ entertainer dies

Bobby Osborne, 91, is the voice behind the University of Tennessee’s unofficial fight song and state song “Rocky Top.”. Knoxville police investigating after man found in street, taken to hospital. Updated: 5 hours ago. Knoxville Police Department investigators are looking for answers after responding to Broadway on the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Neighbor alerts crews of fire in Knoxville home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A person called 911 and alerted Knoxville Fire Department crews of a fire at their neighbor’s house on Saturday afternoon. The caller said they could see the smoke coming from the eyes of the house, according to KFD Spokesperson Mark Wilbanks. When KFD crews arrived,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
2 killed in Clinton Highway crash

Clinton Highway was closed for several hours, according to Rural Metro Fire officials. Dozens of UT students voice concerns about space issues, could see construction for ‘several years’. Updated: 10 hours ago. Some University of Tennessee students are voicing their concerns and protesting what they are calling a space...
KNOXVILLE, TN
3 dead after Cocke County crash, THP says

Michael Galyean, otherwise known as the dancing blue-shirt guy, returned to the University of Tennessee on Saturday. The caller told dispatch they could see smoke coming from the house. Woman shot in Campbell County, sheriff says. Updated: 6 hours ago. The woman was transported to Tennova Medical Center, according to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Deadly crash closes Alcoa Highway, officials say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A deadly crash closed Alcoa Highway Sunday afternoon, according to the Alcoa Police Department. APD officers and Alcoa Fire Department personnel responded to a multi-car crash at Alcoa Highway and Wheeler Road around 1:00 p.m. The crash was fatal, officials said. Both northbound and southbound lanes...
ALCOA, TN

