Read full article on original website
Related
loudounnow.com
Loudoun School Board Adopts $1.67B Budget Request
The Loudoun County School Board last night added $1.4 million to its budget proposal before adopting the $1.67 billion spending plan—a 6.9% increase over the current year’s budget. The local funding transfer for the School Board’s fiscal year 2024 budget would be $1.14 billion, $75 million more than...
loudounnow.com
Round Hill Council Begins Tackling Utility Rate Challenges
Round Hill’s heaviest water users might see significantly higher utility bills next year under a tiered rate option being reviewed by the Town Council. Like other local governments, the town is entering its fiscal year 2024 budget preparation facing challenges of high inflation. Most construction projects will come with higher bills to complete, and utility systems are seeing higher operating and maintenance costs across the board.
loudounnow.com
Nominations Sought for Top Tourism Leaders
Visit Loudoun is seeking nominations for its annual tourism awards program, which showcases the work, service, creativity and contributions of individuals and organizations in the tourism industry. The tourism award winners will be announced at Visit Loudoun’s Annual Meeting & Tourism Awards on April 28 at Lansdowne Resort. The event...
loudounnow.com
Investigators Seek Additional Victims After Reported Assaults at Claude Moore Pool
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after he allegedly assaulted two juveniles at the Claude Moore Park swimming pool Friday morning. According to the report, deputies were called to the center at approximately 6 a.m. Feb. 3 after two juveniles reported being touched inappropriately by a man while in the pool. It was also reported that two juveniles were touched inappropriately by the same man in December.
Comments / 0