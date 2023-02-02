The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after he allegedly assaulted two juveniles at the Claude Moore Park swimming pool Friday morning. According to the report, deputies were called to the center at approximately 6 a.m. Feb. 3 after two juveniles reported being touched inappropriately by a man while in the pool. It was also reported that two juveniles were touched inappropriately by the same man in December.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO