Disabled American Veterans Chapter #77 and Auxiliary meeting Thurs. Feb. 9
The Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary will hold a meeting on Thursday, February 9 at 6:30 pm at VFW Post 673 in Jasper. Members, please try to attend. We will be assembling gift bags for our local Veterans in nursing homes. If you care to donate, call Donna Brittingham at 812-630-3029.
ISU Alumni Club offering scholarships
The Dubois County Alumni Club of Indiana State University will award two $1000 scholarships for the 2023-24 academic year. The purpose of the scholarship is to promote an Indiana State University education and to provide financial assistance to local students new to or currently attending ISU. In order to apply,...
Hurst seeking re-election to Jasper Council
Dave Hurst has announced his intention to seek the 2023 Democratic nomination for re-election to the District 4 Jasper Common Council, a seat he has held since 2016. Prior to sitting on the council, he served on the Bainbridge Township Advisory Board and the Jasper City Utility Board. In announcing...
Cynthia F. “Cindy” Schnell, 64, Celestine
Cynthia F. “Cindy” Schnell, 64, of Celestine, passed away surrounded by family at 10:19 a.m. on Thursday, February 2, 2023, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper. Cindy was born in Jasper on June 11, 1958, to Rudolph and Virginia (Adams) Schitter. She married Steve Schnell...
Ardella “Delli” R. Keusch, 81, of Ireland,
Ardella “Delli” R. Keusch, 81, of Ireland, passed away at 4:34 p.m. on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at home surrounded by family. Delli was born in Louisville, Kentucky, on June 18, 1941, to Fred and Estelle “Fern” (Shuler) Bonifer. She married Ronald Keusch on November 5,...
